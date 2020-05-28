The Volokh Conspiracy
Houston Federalist Society Dialogue on the Future of Originalism
Josh Hammer, F.H. Buckley, Ilan Wurman, with Judge Oldham as moderator
Earlier this month, I blogged about a brewing debate in Federalist Society circles about originalism, common-good originalism, and common-good constitutionalism. Our Federalist Society chapter in Houston organized a dialogue to discuss this fascinating topic. We invited Josh Hammer, Ilan Wurman, and F.H. Buckley to present their competing views on this topic. I encourage everyone interested in the future of originalism to watch this debate.
