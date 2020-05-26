Brickbat: Learning to Use New Technology

Cartersville, Georgia, Police Department Lt. Ryan Prescott has resigned after the department launched an investigation into "unprofessional and inappropriate" messages he sent to three female students at Cartersville Middle School, where he worked as a school resource officer. Prescott taught a "Sexting and Social Media" class at the school. He reportedly told investigators he was not familiar with some social media platforms, including Snapchat. One student showed him how to use Snapchat, and then he began to exchange messages with her and two other students.