The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: May 23, 1991
5/23/1991: Rust v. Sullivan is decided.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
5/23/1991: Rust v. Sullivan is decided.
The ruling says the state's top health official exceeded her statutory authority by ordering "nonessential" businesses to close.
CNN should put an end to this bad family comedy routine—and start asking the governor real questions.
When mask-wearing and social distancing rules are legally enforceable, the potential for violence cannot be avoided.
And why does he think he has the power to do that?
Courts are beginning to recognize that public health powers, while broad, are not a blank check.