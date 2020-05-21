The Volokh Conspiracy

Sixth Circuit Votes to Rehear "Right to Literacy" Case En Banc

The judges of the Sixth Circuit want to review the panel decision discovering a constitutional right to literacy, but the parties claim to have settled the case.

On April 23, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit concluded the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment protects "a fundamental right to a basic minimum education, meaning one that can provide them with a foundational level of literacy." On Tuesday, the full Sixth Circuit vacated the panel decision because a majority of judges on the court voted to rehear the case en banc. Of note, the vote to rehear the case en banc was requested by a judge on the court sua sponte, and was not the result of a petition for rehearing.

An added wrinkle is that, last week, the plaintiffs and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a settlement in the case. Under this settlement, Governor Whitmer pledged to seek substantial funding from the legislature to fund literacy and other educational programs in Detroit schools, and the plaintiffs agreed to dismiss the case, with little guarantee the Michigan legislature would go long with Governor Whitmer's request. The settlement also requires payment of $280,000 to the seven student plaintiffs and calls for the creation of task forces to advise the Michigan Department of Education on measures to improve literacy and equity in Detroit public schools.

It is not clear yet what the effect the en banc order will have on the settlement, or what effect the settlement will have on whether the court actually rehears the case en banc. Attorneys for the plaintiffs claim the settlement renders the case moot. On the other hand, the state legislature sought to intervene in the case. If this effort to intervene is rejected, it is not clear whether the case will proceed.

Either way, the precedent established by the initial panel decision is gone. As noted in the order granting en banc rehearing, Sixth Circuit Rule 35(b) provides that:

A decision to grant rehearing en banc vacates the previous opinion and judgment
of the court, stays the mandate, and restores the case on the docket as a pending
appeal.

So there is no longer a precedent in the Sixth Circuit holding that there is a constitutional right to literacy. Whether there will be an en banc opinion addressing this question has yet to be determined, but seems unlikely.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.21.2020 at 8:58 am

    I only wish they had gone further afield and found a fundamental right to happiness; I’m tired of just pursuing it.

    And all those other parts of the Declaration of Independence, the indictments of King George III for his petty bureaucrats sent forth to harass us; maybe we could get rid of them too.

  2. Commenter_XY
    May.21.2020 at 9:01 am

    This case is nonsense. Why are federal courts being used to resolve a state education issue? That is really the question that should be asked.

  3. Bruce Hayden
    May.21.2020 at 9:20 am

    My view is that it is likely that the plaintiffs were sock puppets for the teachers’ unions, who helped put the governor in office. It’s how they negotiate essentially with themselves to raise teachers’ salaries and retirements. This is an easier way to get money to the teachers’ unions than going to the legislature, where the additional spending might be opposed by those pesky Republicans.

    Note what would have happened if the plaintiffs had won, instead of settled. Teachers would have had first call on the state budget, before first responders, prisons, dams, roads, floods, pandemics, parks, etc.

