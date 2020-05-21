The Volokh Conspiracy

More on the Dormant Commerce Clause and Bar Examiners' Preferences for In-State Schools

Vik Amar (a leading constitutional law scholar who is now dean at the University of Illinois College of Law) has a pretty detailed analysis (following up on his shorter column that I blogged about last week). The introduction:

As bar examiners around the country grapple with administering bar exams this summer (either in July, as originally scheduled, or a month or two later) in the kind of socially distanced format the COVID-19 pandemic seems likely to require, a troubling pattern is emerging.

Starting with New York (three weeks ago), a number of states—anticipating that there will be more demand for exam seats than can be accommodated—have announced policies that give formal priority for exam registration to people who graduated from in-state law schools, and that discriminate openly against out-of-state schools and the graduates therefrom. Massachusetts and Tennessee (like New York) recently made clear they will give formal preference to, and only to, graduates of all in-state law schools. So too with Maine and North Dakota (the only law school in each state being that of the public flagship university). And Connecticut and Missouri will give preference to graduates of in-state law schools along with some graduates of out-of-state (but often nearby) schools.

This trend is disturbing, because of the message it sends (about selfishness in times of crisis) and also, even more importantly, because the actions of most of these state bars (Connecticut and Missouri may be more complicated) are unconstitutional.

    May.21.2020 at 12:16 pm

    Some, maybe most or all, state universities have lower tuition for residents than out-of-state students. I’ve always assumed this passes muster because residents are assumed to have paid in taxes. But this makes me wonder … once those students become students and move to the vicinity (in olden times, of course!), how does the university decide who is a resident and who is out of state? Do they ask where the parents live? Do they ask where the students live in the summer? And of course, has anyone ever sued for commerce clause violation?

