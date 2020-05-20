Coronavirus

Americans Have Rediscovered Self-Reliance

The lockdowns are prompting Americans to relearn skills and revive almost-forgotten habits.

(RAPHAEL BLOCH/SIPA/Newscom)

When state and local governments first issued pandemic lockdown orders as part of their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19—or to stop it in its tracks, depending on the particular finger-wagging official—pundits debated whether supposedly individualistic Americans would knuckle under. As it turns out, many people initially obeyed, but a lot of us quickly got fed up as restrictions killed jobs and smothered social interactions. If anything, pandemic restrictions fed oxygen to the embers of the individualist, anti-authoritarian tradition. Likewise, the lockdowns have fueled old habits of self-reliance, prompting Americans to relearn skills and revive almost-forgotten habits in ways that, for better or worse, may shape the future.

Cooking at home was the first skill to gain new life in a nation that had become increasingly accustomed to take-out, fast food, and sit-down restaurant meals.

"Until recently, learning how to cook, or learning how to cook better, as an adult was considered an aspirational skill akin to learning how to ski—could be nice, might be fun, but would be daunting and could come with potentially expensive start-up costs," the Washington Post noted in March.

With restaurants closed and budgets squeezed during the pandemic, people found their options limited to the products of often-neglected kitchens. They turned to blogs, YouTube videos, and tutorials of all kinds to learn how to prepare their own meals.

In response, restaurant suppliers "started breaking apart industrial-size packages of bread, paper products and other staples to sell directly to consumers," the Los Angeles Times reported—although pandemic concerns and intrusive red tape hampered the transition.

That meant supermarket shelves were a little bare as suppliers struggled to meet demand and develop new distribution networks, so Americans took new interest in their gardens. "We sold more seeds in March than at any other time in our 144-year history," announced George Ball, chairman of The Burpee Company. And yes, those are "mostly vegetable seeds and plants such as tomatoes, peppers, and beans," according to House Beautiful.

Canning supplies and online lessons in food preservation also took off, as people realized they have to use or store anything they grow. (For the record, you can sun-dry tomatoes almost by accident in Arizona.)

While they were at home with time on their hands, people also dusted off old baking recipes and start cranking out bread and cakes in quantities that would have made grandma proud. "Americans have baked all the flour away," Amanda Mull commented at The Atlantic.

They also baked all the yeast away—and learned how to make sourdough starter as a substitute.

Of course, if you're going to have bread, you should also have it in its liquid form. And demand did rise for homebrewing supplies, too. "Northern Brewer, a major supplier of homebrewing and wine-making equipment in America, says business has shot up by 40% to 50%," according to AP.

Demand also soared for face masks—either by choice or because their use is mandated by some governments and businesses. And since finding face masks for purchase can be like questing for the Holy Grail, people polished up their sewing skills, with the impact on supplies that you'd expect.

"Sewing machines are one of the top 20 items in demand during this pandemic," Singer apologetically tells customers wondering about their delayed orders. "We were not prepared for the number of orders that we have received and we know that we are not serving you, our customer, to your expectations."

While they wait for those sewing machines to arrive, Americans are repairing gutters and building shelving units. Confinement at home with time but little money on our hands has "made us all very handy," says The New York Times. "For many homeowners across the country, the coronavirus-imposed quarantine has presented an opportunity to head over to the local hardware store and launch a few D.I.Y. projects around the house."

By preference and by necessity, people are rediscovering that they can do many things for themselves that they'd grown accustomed to outsourcing. They've acquired or honed skills that they may have never before thought they'd need, but are required in a world where conveniences disappeared overnight and creatively making-do is—as for past generations—how you live from day to day.

Whether Americans want to continue doing for themselves after the lockdowns ease and life returns to some form of normal depends on how much they enjoy the experience; many will pick a life of convenience if that's back on the menu. But harsh reality may dictate an extension of the DIY experiment for some time to come.

"The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months increased 2.4 percentage points to 20.9% in April," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported last week. Voluntary social distancing efforts and mandatory lockdown orders alike have taken a brutal toll on the economy. Tens of millions of Americans are out of work—the official April unemployment rate was 14.7 percent, with worse to come.

Uncertain about the future, Americans are holding on to money rather than spending. The personal savings rate is now 13.1 percent, the highest level since 1981.

Worried about the future and stashing cash as a hedge against risk, many—not all, but certainly a good number—of Americans will continue cooking, baking, brewing, gardening, and repairing. They'll do so if only because it provides them what they want at lower cost than paying others to do it for them. They'll do it, too, because, having acquired the requisite skills, they no longer have to wait on somebody else's availability or permission. They can make or build what they want—within limits, of course, but much broader ones than before—without depending on the pleasure of others.

And when the pandemic and lockdown restrictions finally pass, something important will be left behind. Remaining in the wake of the crisis will be hard-learned skills and the confidence and sense of self-reliance for using them. We might wish these lessons had come more easily, but learn them we did, and they will help shape the world to come.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. SQRLSY One
    May.20.2020 at 2:25 pm

    “The lockdowns are prompting Americans to relearn skills and revive almost-forgotten habits.”

    All fine and dandy… Now wait till they bust you for being self-reliant enough to scratch your own asshole, WITHOUT a proper prescription from a proper proctologist!!! There’s a lot of delicate tissues down there, you might HURT yourself! The proctologists’ union will see to it that you’re hauled off to the hoose-gow for that!

    If’n ye think I am joking, be aware that “coughing” is “dislodging mucus from yourself, using sound waves”, and if you use a cheap plastic flute to assist you in doing this (w/o a prescription), it is, yes, off to the hoose-gow for that, with your criminal ass! Even if you did NOT scratch your own criminal ass w/o permission!

    In these days and nights of terror, stay ye SAFE from the flute police!

    To find precise details on what NOT to do, to avoid the flute police, please see http://www.churchofsqrls.com/DONT_DO_THIS/ … This has been a pubic service, courtesy of the Church of SQRLS!

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.20.2020 at 2:26 pm

    My ex-wife is learning to cook, so there’s that.

    1. Idle Hands
      May.20.2020 at 2:46 pm

      just in time.

  3. albo
    May.20.2020 at 2:26 pm

    “Remaining in the wake of the crisis will be hard-learned skills and the confidence and sense of self-reliance for using them”

    My wife and son gave our poodle mix a haircut last night. From the results, I’d say that new skills were learned and no new confidence appears anywhere in sight.

  4. Geraje Guzba
    May.20.2020 at 2:28 pm

    Americans figured out how to boil hotdogs, make a cup of coffee at home, and knit bandanas for immediate use whenever another human being is within sight.

    A real fucking renaissance.

  5. Dillinger
    May.20.2020 at 2:30 pm

    at the edge of my fucking seat waiting for the Mom of the Lockdown Awards

    1. Geraje Guzba
      May.20.2020 at 3:15 pm

      LOL

  6. Commenter_XY
    May.20.2020 at 2:34 pm

    Ok, some things I actually found time for….

    Baking bread: I blew through french breads in March/April. Lately, I have been exploring artisan breads.
    Home study: Python, r; now looking at Javascript.
    Using Instant Pot: Holy Moly, what a godsend.
    My lawn: Is now a luscious green, with weeds disappearing.
    Prayer: This, not so good. Services via Zoom just don’t do it for me.
    Rebalancing my 401K: 🙂 Oh, did I get lucky with timing.

  7. Colossal Douchebag
    May.20.2020 at 2:52 pm

    Americans will continue cooking, baking, brewing, gardening, and repairing. They’ll do so if only because it provides them what they want at lower cost than paying others to do it for them. They’ll do it, too, because, … they no longer have to wait on somebody else’s availability or permission.

    They’ll do it because lockdown bankrupted them.

  8. Longtobefree
    May.20.2020 at 2:55 pm

    “And since finding face masks for purchase can be like questing for the Holy Grail, people polished up their sewing skills, with the impact on supplies that you’d expect.”

    1. “If you are sick,” the CDC says, “you should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.” But “if you are NOT sick,” it adds, “you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask).
    2. A randomized trial of face masks involving about 7,700 hajj participants in Mecca had less promising results. At the end of the study, which was reported in The Lancet last year, the subjects who received masks—most of whom used them intermittently or not at all—were just as likely to have viral respiratory infections as those who did not. Last year was 2019; most people in C19 panicked 2020 wear their mask intermittently, or just plain wrong like over their mouth only, or hanging around their neck.

  9. BigGiveNotBigGov
    May.20.2020 at 3:11 pm

    Self-reliance is a prerequisite to liberty and an inducement to broader libertarian thoughts. It was, also, once a fundamental American trait. It’s loss and the dependency that bred invited the losses of liberty that we continue to suffer.

    “A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects.” ~ Robert A. Heinlein

Please to post comments