Bankruptcy

A Third Option Beyond State Bailouts and Bankruptcy

John Baker and Robert Miller identify an alternative

Some states experiencing enlarged deficits due to Covid-19 are hoping for a bailout from Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly suggests that state consider filling for bankruptcy as an alternative. Neither seems like a particularly attractive option, for a variety of reasons. But is there any alternative?

Professors John S. Baker Jr. and Robert T. Miller recently suggested a third option in the Wall Street Journal, and it's not default. Perhaps counter-intuitively, they suggest the best approach for many states may be "more borrowing"–albeit with contractual provisions that will make investors more willing to lenf. They write:

States can put investors at ease by waiving their claim to sovereign immunity in the contract under which the bonds are issued. States routinely give such waivers, and courts enforce them.

States can do more. They can agree that the contract under which the bonds are issued will be subject to the law of another jurisdiction and that they themselves may be sued in courts of that jurisdiction. This helps attract investors, because just as creditors generally don't trust a court in a country with poor credit to enforce the terms of a bond contract against that country, many wouldn't expect, say, a California court to enforce a California bond contract. . . .

States could reduce the interest rates they would otherwise pay by providing bondholders with credit enhancements. The simplest one would involve offering some state property as collateral, which would require an additional waiver of sovereign immunity. Another would be to set up a "sinking fund," which would require the state to deposit a certain percentage of its tax revenue into a trust located in another jurisdiction for the benefit of bondholders.

Borrowing in the capital markets allows states to solve their own problems. It preserves states' sovereignty and avoids a federal bailout, which would perversely reward spendthrift states. Suddenly, states would have large real obligations enforceable against them, which would teach financial discipline.

 

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. David Welker
    May.20.2020 at 12:31 pm

    Bailing out states is a bad idea.

    But bailing out airlines, who afterwards form plans to engage in mass layoffs, is an excellent idea?

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      May.20.2020 at 12:48 pm

      Both are bad ideas.

    2. TwelveInchPianist
      May.20.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Why bail out states? Federal taxpayers are also state taxpayers. The money comes from the same place.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        May.20.2020 at 1:00 pm

        Because the federal government can recklessly borrow more openly, while the states have to pretend their bookkeeping is honest.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          May.20.2020 at 1:35 pm

          The Federal government can “print” money. The state governments cannot.

          (Print in this case is shorthand for a number of fiscal moves in combination with the federal reserve that increase the money supply is such a way that the federal government gains a benefit)

  2. Dr. Ed
    May.20.2020 at 12:32 pm

    A truly interesting idea — except that these states feel entitled to a Federal bailout and hence aren’t going to agree to this.

    And the larger question is what would happen were the states to borrow via this means, and then declare bankruptcy? There is the precedent of how secured creditors were treated in the GM bankruptcy and investors have to be thinking of that possibility.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      May.20.2020 at 12:34 pm

      Yes, the problem with reassuring potential creditors, is that the federal government has already demonstrated that it’s willing to screw over creditors despite their being legally entitled to the money.

      How about a 4th alternative: Sell off assets.

      1. Dr. Ed
        May.20.2020 at 12:40 pm

        Reining in spendthrift ways comes to mind as well.

    2. Dr. Ed
      May.20.2020 at 12:35 pm

      I’ll go further — it’s being openly suggested that certain Governors are intentionally exacerbating these deficits so as to be able to have an all-inclusive bailout and that the real goal is to bail out the underfunded state pension plans.

    3. David Nieporent
      May.20.2020 at 1:36 pm

      And the larger question is what would happen were the states to borrow via this means, and then declare bankruptcy?

      Nothing, because there is no provision of law allowing states to declare bankruptcy.

  3. dwshelf
    May.20.2020 at 12:42 pm

    It doesn’t take a Biblical quality prophet to see where this one ends up.

    Five years hence, any state which starts down this path will be unable to pay the interest. Now the hypothetical of having the states pledged assets be foreclosed will be very real. NOW those waivers get really tested, and may well be found wanting, it’s uncharted territory.

    Not a pretty picture.

    1. Dr. Ed
      May.20.2020 at 1:24 pm

      Five years from now, several states won’t be able to pay their pensions…
      https://fee.org/articles/the-5-states-with-the-most-underfunded-public-employee-pensions/

  4. Commenter_XY
    May.20.2020 at 12:42 pm

    Professor Adler, I don’t want to say this is naive thinking….but.

    States can (and have) abrogated contracts, and contract terms they find objectionable or problematic. Happens more than you would think. Heck, here in the People’s Republic of NJ, we have raised this ‘change it after the fact’ to an art form. Only IL does it more corruptly, and that is saying a lot.

    No Professor, if a state wants to borrow more from the capital markets, they’ll have to raise interest rates and guarantee the bond payments by backing them with asset sales/revenue.

    Unless and until that happens, there will be no blue state ‘bailout’.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      May.20.2020 at 1:37 pm

      They can. The argument is, if its in another jurisdiction, they can’t just abrograte the contract.

  5. MatthewSlyfield
    May.20.2020 at 12:51 pm

    “which would require the state to deposit a certain percentage of its tax revenue into a trust located in another jurisdiction for the benefit of bondholders.”

    I have trouble seeing this as a realistic option for a state that already can’t make ends meet on it’s existing tax revenue. Especially not when their revenue drops drastically because they deliberately tanked their economy.

  6. Bob from Ohio
    May.20.2020 at 1:01 pm

    How about reducing non-essential services and reducing the workforce?

  7. Eddy
    May.20.2020 at 1:07 pm

    “offering some state property as collateral”

    Welcome to the Port of San Francisco, a subsidiary of Uncle Bob’s EZ Credit Lending Corp.

  8. OtisAH
    May.20.2020 at 1:22 pm

    Just wondering if we’ll have this same conversation after hurricane, tornado, and drought seasons? Just kidding. I know we won’t. The same jokers who become so fiscally prudent when the northeast or some other “Blue” area needs aid are always quick with their hands out, extra pockets sewn into their suits, and their Hypocrisy Blasters set to “kill“ when their states need help.

Please to post comments