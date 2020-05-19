The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: May 19, 1921
5/19/1921: Chief Justice Edward Douglass White dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
5/19/1921: Chief Justice Edward Douglass White dies.
Executive orders may have encouraged the lockdowns, but they always depended on voluntary behavior.
Plus: Justin Amash's quick reversal, Ronan Farrow's flaws, and more...
What could happen—and what to do about it—if you get pulled over by the cops
A seemingly arcane dispute about administrative law has profound implications for the limits of public health authority.
A week before the Libertarian Party begins voting, its most high-profile candidate steps aside.