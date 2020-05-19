The Volokh Conspiracy

Do Universities Really Expect to Treat their Students as "Pod" People?

Attempts to force college students into strict protocols are unlikely to succeed

The New York Times provides an in-depth look into the University of Kentucky's re-opening deliberations. The University President, a former professor of public health, described the process as a "moonshot." He is right. One plan would treat students as "pod" people:

 Team Wildcat suggested turning residence halls into protective cocoons for living and learning. "We have students functioning in pods, almost like family units," Dr. Cardarelli told her colleagues, describing the idea. "They're spending most of their time in residence halls together with the same students." Professors would come to the dorms to teach, she said, or do it via videoconference. This would reduce circulation and transmission of the virus, and make it easier to do contact tracing, her group theorized. The student pods would take turns going to the dining halls. And, Dr. Cardarelli added, "no more buffet."

I am very, very skeptical this sort of central planning can work. Will students actually spend all their time with people selected by the University? Are students barred from eating at off-campus establishments? What sorts of enforcement mechanisms exist to make sure students do not fraternize outside of their "pod"? Will the University really take disciplinary action if a student goes to a restaurant?

The University is also looking to an App to help with contact tracing:

To reduce the need for widespread tests during the semester, he envisioned using a cellphone app to keep sick students away from classes: If they answered "no" to every symptom — cough, fever, potentially loss of smell and taste — they would receive a "day pass" to flash at building entrance checkpoints.

May I provide an anecdote? I use an app called iClicker for attendance. Every class, students are required to "check in." I always remind the class, and indeed show the check-in list on the screen. Yet, every class, several students fail to check in. Some cite technical difficulties (the app didn't work). Others are candid, and say they forgot. And, from time to time, students check in when they are not physically present–that is, they check in from the library, on the bus, or from home. The app does include a geolocation function, but I disabled it–the feature sometimes prevents students from checking if privacy settings blocks GPS. As a result, invariably, I have to manually verify attendance after class–marking some people as present, and some people as absent. The app is far more efficient than using paper sign-in sheets. But human error, and indeed human failings, render it unreliable.

Does anyone think these sorts of contact tracing apps will be effective for college students? (See my prior post.) First, students will forget to use the app. No amount of notifications will work. Swipe left. Second, will administration officials really deny students entry to class if they do not have a "day pass"? Really? Hell, students who want to skip class will deliberately refuse to check in their symptoms. Students routinely feign sickness to get out of class. <<Cough Cough>> Third, students will not accurately assess their health. Some will simply lie because they do not care and want to go out. Others will minimize any possible symptoms, because young people think they are invincible.

And what about the faculty, who are neither young nor invincible? The Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Kentucky was "surprised to hear from many professors who were reluctant to return." Surprised?

They were worried, she said, because they or someone close to them had underlying health conditions, or because they were fearful of bringing the virus home to their spouses and children.

The wary faculty might have a point, replied Capt. Rob Turner of the campus police department. The university did not operate in a vacuum, he argued.

One professor I know described the situation this way: "I love my students but I am not willing to die for them." These planners are divorced from reality.

Let's be frank. Universities need students back on campus for monetary reasons. And to achieve that end, they are willing to make campus life intolerable for students, faculty, and staff. Instruction, under these conditions will be extremely difficult. Moreover, all of these plans will swiftly be abandoned once an outbreak emerges on campus.

Administrations should be candid: they really have no idea how to safely bring students back to campus, and they shouldn't try. All of these efforts would be better spent at improving the quality of online education. Students may actually learn better in a safe environment at home, then by being secluded in "pods." At this difficult time, students need certainty, not more chaos.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.19.2020 at 1:43 pm

    I’ve long considered academics, or rather their administrative representatives, to be divorced from reality — the bloated budgets of supernumeraries, excessive vice presidents in charge of one nonsense after another — and here is just confirmation of how padded their bureaucracies are. Kind of funny to see it laid out so openly, as if they have been isolated in their ivory towers so long they don’t even realize how isolated they are.

  2. Longtobefree
    May.19.2020 at 2:03 pm

    The correct fix is to discontinue student loans.
    Deny certification to any organization that admits students needing “remedial” classes.
    Deny certification to any organization that has administrators not directly related to teaching.
    Deny certification to any organization that has more than 10% administrators.
    Then, perhaps, they would get students actually prepared to make decision on their own, no app required.

    1. Dr. Ed
      May.19.2020 at 2:33 pm

      And only Hillsdale and Grove City Colleges would remain…..

      Are you familiar with ISI’s series of “what college *graduates* don’t know?

  3. great Unknown
    May.19.2020 at 2:05 pm

    in loco parentis gone loco
    will there be rules regarding inter-pod dating?

  4. Kibitzer
    May.19.2020 at 2:07 pm

    I found myself nodding in agreement all the way to the final paragraph. Universities will not be able to make unsafe conditions safe, and they shouldn’t even try. But they can certainly start thinking about what conditions in the surrounding community are safe enough for students to return. How low would the rate of new infections have to be to enable normal campus life to resume?

  5. mydisplayname
    May.19.2020 at 2:12 pm

    Yes, “Universities need students back on campus for monetary reasons [… and …] all of these plans will swiftly be abandoned once an outbreak emerges on campus.”

    Speaking of abandoned plans, whatever happened to all of the continuity-of-government, pandemic-response, and bioterrorism-response plans? In Virginia, where expenditures are relatively easy to review (via https://www.datapoint.apa.virginia.gov/ ), last year’s “Pan Flu” preparedness program [and it was indeed called “Pan Flu,” in response to a marketing study] involved distribution of tee shirts with cookies and bottled water (“Pan Flu Kits”) and committee meetings at restaurants.

    1. Dr. Ed
      May.19.2020 at 2:38 pm

      While there was grumbling and now a few class action lawsuits, when colleges shut down last spring, they already had their students’ money.

      Without some guarantee that the same thing won’t happen again this fall, I’m wondering how many parents will write a check this fall. The HE lit is full of reports of incoming freshmen taking a “gap year” and when they realize that they can earn as much money as many college grads without the college debt (and have more “fun”) — I’m wondering how many will decide not to go at all…

  6. Dr. Ed
    May.19.2020 at 2:30 pm

    “What sorts of enforcement mechanisms exist to make sure students do not fraternize outside of their “pod”? Will the University really take disciplinary action if a student goes to a restaurant?”

    Yes, university administrators truly are that fascist, and are already doing stuff like this. They have cameras everywhere and what they do is use facial recognition software and the database of photos from student IDs. (This apparently is legal, while using the drivers license photos is not.)

    UMass Amherst has been doing this for more than a decade now, and expelling students for merely being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Or appearing to, as I’ve heard quietly from some administrators that they honestly doubted that the person shown on video was the accused student, who denied being there.

    They’ll gain compliance from students afraid of getting into trouble and the town/gown consortium will gain compliance from restaurants afraid of trouble with the municipal authorities.

    It is truly jaw-dropping how openly fascist the universities of the 21st Century have become, and what Professor Blackman fails to realize is how many of his colleagues take a “sucks to be you” attitude toward their students. Fail to successfully jump through all the hoops to gain access to the classroom and you will fail the course — students are, after all, a fungible resource to be exploited for the good of the university.

    “Universities need students back on campus for monetary reasons. And to achieve that end, they are willing to make campus life intolerable for students, faculty, and staff.”

    Well, faculty and staff have union representation and an ability to address grievances that students lack. There are state & federal laws protecting sick faculty & staff while there are none protecting sick students — while a sick secretary or professor can’t (legally) be demoted or fired, a sick student can be and will. (It’s also an interesting question if Worker’s Comp statutes apply….)

    In an earlier era, students were viewed as the alumni donors of tomorrow. In an earlier era, professors spent their entire careers at one institution and the administrators not only came from that institution’s faculty but expected to return to it afterwards. Hence administrators viewed students (collectively) as their retirement program.

    Today, most of the money comes up-front via the Federal government and students have become both fungible and disposable. So disposable that so few recent alumni were joining the UMass Alumni Association that they had to make membership mandatory. And UMass isn’t the only place like this…,

    “Instruction, under these conditions will be extremely difficult.”

    And that will be the students’ fault — and the students’ problem.
    Not to worry, there’ll be another student more willing to prostitute himself or herself for the GPA and the good job after graduation.

    This really isn’t about learning anymore — it really isn’t.

  7. SimonP
    May.19.2020 at 2:33 pm

    What kind of law school professor takes attendance?

    Good lord, if I needed yet more evidence of the kind of institution South Texas College of Law Houston was, this would be definitive. It’s like a community college of a law school, huh? You can’t expect your students to act like adults on their own, and your ego can’t handle the possibility that they might do well on your final without your teaching?

  8. anorlunda
    May.19.2020 at 2:35 pm

    The pods strategy resembles the way prisons are doing it.

    I have been following the stats for Florida state prisons. It covers 59 prisons and 100,000 inmates.
    http://www.dc.state.fl.us/comm/covid-19.html#stats

    So far, the stats for both cases and deaths make it safer to be in prison than out of prision. 10 deaths so far, compared to 27.3 deaths per 100,000 the average for the US public.

    One thing different is that the prison also delivers meals to the cells, rather than taking turns in the dining hall.

    Mental heath is a separate question not reported in the stats. The inmates must be going nuts, shut in their cells 24×7 for months at a time.

