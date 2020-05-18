United Nations

The United Nations Wants You To Stop Saying Gendered Words

"Humankind" instead of "mankind," "salesperson" instead of "salesman," and so on

|

(Tom Page / Wikimedia Commons)

Because there's nothing more important going on in the world right now, the United Nations would like to remind you that the use of gendered words and phrases is super problematic.

"What you say matters," cautions the international organization in a tweet. "Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you're unsure about someone's gender or are referring to a group."

As a general matter, world-governing authorities should not be in the business of telling people what they should and should not say. Also, the UN's list of suggested substitute words is kind of bad.

Where to begin? "Humanity" is a better substitute for "mankind" than "humankind." A "landlord" and an "owner" are not quite the same thing, nor are "manpower" and "workforce." The word "representative" is not remotely an obvious synonym for "businessman," and "partner" has enough other meanings that it doesn't always work as a substitute for "boyfriend/girlfriend." A "maiden name" is a woman's original family name, not any family name.

All in all, a pretty pathetic effort. One hopes the UN takes its actual job—ensuring world peace—more seriously.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Wu Gui
    May.18.2020 at 4:24 pm

    “The United Nations Wants”

    Now shit in your other hand.

  2. Dillinger
    May.18.2020 at 4:25 pm

    soon as i get my hovercar.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    May.18.2020 at 4:26 pm

    Meanwhile……

    https://twitter.com/TruthAbtChina/status/1262264291509579776
    BREAKING: Political coup, Hong Kong, Monday, May 18th.

    Security guards drag several pro-democracy lawmakers from the Hong Kong legislature.

    After 9+ pro-democracy lawmakers are forcibly removed, the vote procedes. Pro-communist Starry Lee is unanimously elected as chairperson.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.18.2020 at 4:26 pm

      Fuck the UN. That is all.

    2. Dillinger
      May.18.2020 at 4:32 pm

      >>After … lawmakers are forcibly removed, the vote proceeds

      but America is the problem.

  4. SilentSkies
    May.18.2020 at 4:27 pm

    Plenty of Romance languages have “gendered” nouns and stuff. Spanish comes to mind. “ellos” is a masculine word for “them” but is applied to groups of mixed male/female.

    In conclusion, the UN is racist against Mexicans.
    Thank you for coming to my TED talk.

    1. Ska
      May.18.2020 at 4:47 pm

      All nouns must now end in e, and, for example, individual books will need to give us their gender pronouns. El libro will now only be appropriate for a single book that self-identifies as masculine.

    2. BikeRider
      May.18.2020 at 5:13 pm

      This was my first thought. I’m learning Spanish. It’s full of gendered nouns and verbs. Knives and shoes are male? Shirts and computers are female? It’s a little odd, but I’m slowly getting it.

      How do you gender-neutralize a language that is thoroughly gendered? Would it even be the same language?

  5. Compelled Speechless
    May.18.2020 at 4:32 pm

    Is it bad that this article bummed me out more than reading the daily Covid death tolls?

    1. Rich
      May.18.2020 at 4:43 pm

      Probably. Those blue-helmeted guys clowns won’t be enforcing this.

  6. Chuck Buscuits
    May.18.2020 at 4:34 pm

    Ok, but my labor isn’t free so what do i get?

  7. Longtobefree
    May.18.2020 at 4:36 pm

    I refer the IN to the words of the master to Cain – “time for you to go”.

    1. Longtobefree
      May.18.2020 at 4:37 pm

      And I refer the UN as well – – – – – –

  8. Nonstopdrivel
    May.18.2020 at 4:39 pm

    The word “humankind” contains “mankind.”

    “Salesperson” ends in “son.”

    1. Longtobefree
      May.18.2020 at 5:11 pm

      Yep; madness in the guise of political correctness.
      I had a manager in the late seventies who was full on gung ho feminist, in the bad way. Even went to the point of a personalized license plate “MS MGR”.
      She was all over ‘correcting’ technical design documents to use the made up words. Sadly for her, her last name was one that ended in the three character string ‘m a n’.
      So one staff meeting when she was expounding on how we could not use words like chairman, (she insisted on chairperson, NOT just chair) I asked in my most respectful tone, “So we need to replace one syllable that ends in a three character string which in other contexts may (or may not) indicate a male, with a TWO syllable character string that ends in a three character string which in other contexts may (or may not) indicate a male? Since in both cases the ending, if alone, and also in a different context may indicate a male, I suggest that rather than the sexist designator ‘son’, we end the word with a character string that is neutral, ‘child’. So we can make our documents much clearer and acceptable by replacing ‘chairman’ with ‘chairperchild’.”
      And we can start calling you Ms. ****perchild instead of ****man.

      (My resume was already on the street)

  9. Rich
    May.18.2020 at 4:39 pm

    “Humankind” instead of “mankind,”

    “Huhumankind” instead of “humankind,”

    “Huhuhumankind” instead of “huhumankind,”

    ….

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.18.2020 at 4:45 pm

      Menmenarche.
      Menmenmenstruation.
      Menmenmenmenopause.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.18.2020 at 4:40 pm

    The UN can want all it wants. I don’t care how double-plus good their diktats are.

    As a general matter, world-governing authorities should not be in the business of telling people what they should and should not say

    Neither should local, state or national governments.

    Also, the UN’s list of suggested substitute words is kind of bad.

    Even if their list of approved terms were solid fucking 24 karat gold, they can fuck right off. Even if the UN reversed course and declared that gendered words MUST see continued use, they can fuck right off just as hard. It’s time we start pulling our funding from that craptastic and quite frankly, darkly scary institution.

  11. Rich
    May.18.2020 at 4:41 pm

    its actual job—ensuring world peace

    Citation needed.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.18.2020 at 4:46 pm

      I thought it was a place for toothless, self-important bloviating for that girl that everyone hated that sat at the front of the class and raised her hand feverishly for every question the teacher asked.

  12. Max Damage
    May.18.2020 at 4:44 pm

    Why do my employees think they are my boss?

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.18.2020 at 4:46 pm

      Because they are mental.

      Wait, that’s a gendered term too. They’re, um . . . I got nothin’.

      1. Ska
        May.18.2020 at 4:49 pm

        Humental patient almost sounds good.

  13. con_fuse9
    May.18.2020 at 4:57 pm

    I assumed they tweeted this out in 100 different languages? Or is English the official language of the UN?
    Sounds like a 1st world problem in any case

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.18.2020 at 5:02 pm

      I think that’s the funniest part. This is clearly an American Academia-centric problem. They want to encourage diversity by making sure the most important faux concerns of affluent, white middle class elitists are front and center.

      1. John Gall
        May.18.2020 at 5:09 pm

        Morons, absolute morons! Manhole covers don’t have a gender; they’re identifying a thing, not sex. “Congressman” doesn’t designate a sex anymore than . . . HUMAN! Or is that HuX, like Malcom?

        People who complain about such trivial matters have low comprehension skills which explained by they’re at the U.N.

  14. Fats of Fury
    May.18.2020 at 5:02 pm

    white man racist
    white man sexist
    white man homophobe
    white man xenophobe
    white man in dress woman

  15. John Gall
    May.18.2020 at 5:08 pm

    Morons, absolute morons! Manhole covers don’t have a gender; they’re identifying a thing, not sex. “Congressman” doesn’t designate a sex anymore than . . . HUMAN! Or is that HuX, like Malcom?

    People who complain about such trivial matters have low comprehension skills which explained by they’re at the U.N.

  16. Agammamon
    May.18.2020 at 5:11 pm

    The United Nations Wants You To Stop Saying Gendered Words

    So the UN wants to destroy all the Latin descended languages, German, Arabic, Slavic languages, etc?

    Or is it, again, just English speakers – which language doesn’t have gender built into its grammar – that are the only offenders to be punished?

  17. Agammamon
    May.18.2020 at 5:13 pm

    I have to wonder how an organization that has many key committees staffed by people from countries notorious for their misogyny, their intolerance for gender-fluidity, and their murderous responses to the openly homosexual manage to mesh that with their support for ‘gender-neutral’ language.

  18. Longtobefree
    May.18.2020 at 5:14 pm

    “The United Nations Wants You To Stop Saying Gendered Words”

    Didn’t they get the email?
    There is no gender anymore.

  19. Eddy
    May.18.2020 at 5:14 pm

    Well, it’s no surprise that the UN ignores its own Declaration of Human Rights –

    “Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of *mankind*, [emphasis added] and the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedom from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common people,

    “Whereas it is essential, if *man* [emphasis added] is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law,”

    https://www.un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/index.html

    1. Eddy
      May.18.2020 at 5:19 pm

      And remember that a purpose of the UN charter is to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to *mankind*” [emphasis added]

      https://www.un.org/en/sections/un-charter/un-charter-full-text/

      Why can’t the UN disappear up its own ass?

  20. Agammamon
    May.18.2020 at 5:15 pm

    A “landlord” and an “owner”

    ‘I have to drop off my rent to my owner’.

    ‘I have to drop off my rent to my landlord’.

    Which is more precise a communication? Its like the people who are demanding this don’t actually speak English.

