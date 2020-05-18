Judge Robert Bacharach Guest-Blogging This Week About Legal Writing

I'm delighted to report that Judge Robert Bacharach of the Tenth Circuit will be joining us this week for five posts based on his new book, Legal Writing—A Judge's Perspective on the Science and Rhetoric of the Written Word (just released by the ABA Press). Some praise from Dean Erwin Chemerinsky of Berkeley Law School:

A magnificent book on writing. Drawing on the lessons from psycholinguistics and rhetoric, Judge Bacharach has written a remarkably practical book on how to write effectively. Judge Bacharach illustrates his points with very specific suggestions and countless examples from briefs from top lawyers and opinions of judges. I learned so much from this wonderful book.

I very much look forward to Judge Bacharach's posts!