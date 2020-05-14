The Volokh Conspiracy

The Irony of "The Plot Against America"

The book and mini-series imagine Pres. Charles Linbergh dispersing Jews to the hinterlands, but FDR was the one who actually favored that.

I have a new blogging gig over at the Times of Israel. You can find my first, autobiographical post, here.

My post today starts as follows:

The late Philip Roth is my favorite novelist, and his novel The Plot Against America, now a widely-praised HBO mini-series, is an excellent, disturbing book. The book posits an alternate history in which an isolationist, antisemitic Charles Lindbergh defeats FDR for the U.S. presidency in 1940, and proceeds to enact a series of increasingly draconian antisemitic measures. Among those measures are sending Jewish youths out to the country to live with Gentile families to become "real patriotic Americans," away from the implied malevolent of their families, the Jewish community, Jewish culture, and Judaism.

The irony in the title of this post arises from the fact that while Lindbergh, while an isolationist not above antisemitic smears in his campaign to keep the U.S. out of World War II, never actually advocated anything remotely like the policies depicted in Roth's book, FDR did.

I also note that "even as the reputations of traditional American heroes ranging from Thomas Jefferson to Woodrow Wilson have suffered due to their racism, FDR, depicted as the hero of the Great Depression and World War II, has thus far emerged relatively untarnished."

You can read the whole thing here.

I plan, of course, to continue blogging at the VC, but future posts that may be of more interest to a primarily Jewish audience rather than the VC's broader audience will likely wind up at TOI.

  1. Dilan Esper
    May.14.2020 at 3:25 pm

    FDR has definitely been let off the hook for his racism. There’ s even a highly misleading quotation on his memorial in DC which makes him sound like a friend to black people, which he clearly wasn’t.

    But having said that, there is a larger truth on World War II, similarly to how there is a larger truth on the Civil War with respect to Lincoln, who was also pretty clearly a racist.

    World War II was not fought to save Jews, but it undoubtedly did save hundreds of thousands of them, and indirectly gave rise to international recognition of the State of Israel, which saved millions more.

    And thus, FDR, even if he didn’t think much of Jews, did something monumental for the Tribe, just as Lincoln, despite his views about blacks, accomplished something monumental for black Americans.

    1. Sarcastr0
      May.14.2020 at 3:52 pm

      We do let our myths off the hook, though we do better than many.

      It’s good to adulterate our founding figures with some humanity.

      Recognizing someone was a deeply flawed human doesn’t mean that their historical legacy is lessened.

    2. David Bernstein
      May.14.2020 at 3:55 pm

      My impression is that Lincoln’s racial prejudices are acknowledged more often than FDR’s, even though Lincoln had much more of an excuse given societal attitudes in 1860 than FDR had in 1940. In fact, with FDR, even when his lack of concern for civil rights is acknowledged, it’s almost always accompanied by the apologia that he couldn’t do anything because of the Southern wing of his party. Yet when I’ve asked FDR apologists among historians for evidence that FDR *wanted* to promote civil rights, but was thwarted, no one has provided me any evidence that he this was true.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.14.2020 at 3:33 pm

    I hope you will continue blogging here, even including links to your new blog posts. Well, if your new blog will be daily, no need, but otherwise it would be interesting. I know where you stand, you make it obvious, and that’s worth a lot; too many bloggers try to hide behind a barrel and waffle too much for my tastes.

  3. bernard11
    May.14.2020 at 3:36 pm

    Meanwhile, the Jewish community’s historic loyalty to the Democratic Party to a large extent descends from the community’s strong affection for FDR.

    You make some reasonable points, but this is a serious stretch.

    I’d add that while the quote about the “distribution of aliens” certainly encompasses Jews it sounds more like general xenophobia to me, and the heirs of that line of thought are not Democrats.

