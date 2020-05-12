Coronavirus

No, 68 Percent of Americans Did Not Say They Would Avoid 'Normal Life' Until There's a Coronavirus Vaccine

CNN badly misreported a Gallup poll.

|

(Sergei Konkov/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Two-thirds of Americans said they would not return to "normal life" until a vaccine becomes available for COVID-19, according to CNN.

The ramifications of this finding would be well worth discussing, since the timeline for a vaccine is unknowable: It could be available next year, in three years, or never. But it turns out that the headline, "68% of Americans say a vaccine is needed before returning to normal life, new survey finds," is fake news.

The CNN article cites a Gallup poll as its source. But Gallup did not poll respondents on the question of whether a vaccine was "needed before returning to normal life," which was CNN's wording of the question in the headline.

The actual question was "How important are each of the following factors to you when thinking about your willingness to return to your normal activities?" The option "availability of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19" was important to 68 percent of respondents. That's quite different: A vaccine could be "very important" to people without being absolutely mandatory.

The difference is a little clearer later in the article, where CNN uses the exact language from Gallup—but buried under a lot of other information.

This misinterpretation of the poll was first noticed by Arc Digital's Nicholas Grossman, who called it "an egregious misreading."

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. R Mac
    May.12.2020 at 12:42 pm

    JFC just come out and say these media outlets lie already. It will be invigorating!

    1. Zeb
      May.12.2020 at 1:48 pm

      He did call it fake news.

  2. Compelled Speechless
    May.12.2020 at 12:44 pm

    At what point do you stop saying they “misrepresented”. They didn’t do it by accident. They did it intentionally. They do it all the time and yet no matter how many times these asshats run their credibility through the paper shredder, 80% of the Reason staff gives them the benefit of the doubt. Understand this; if you are going to call yourself libertarian, you are fundamentally against the state and its actors. The corporate “news” is one of those actors whether or not it is an official capacity. Start treating them as hostile instead of apologizing for them. This gee wiz, they seem to have made an oopsie bullshit does not look good for your own intelligence Robby.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      May.12.2020 at 12:58 pm

      To use Robbie’s favorite turn of phrase, “to be sure,” in the second paragraph he does refer to it as “fake news.” That’s probably as close as you’re going to get to seeing a fellow journalist call another journalist a liar. Most of reason’s contributors (with the possible exception of Tuccille) are journalists first, libertarians second.

      1. R Mac
        May.12.2020 at 1:17 pm

        “libertarians second.”

        And in several cases, you’re being generous

      2. Compelled Speechless
        May.12.2020 at 1:42 pm

        If you want a good explanation for why the trajectory of the country is always towards a larger and larger state, it’s because people like Robby who are supposed to oppose it are scared shitless of throwing a punch. Just be warned, your opposition has no such reservations.

  3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    May.12.2020 at 12:48 pm

    CNN badly misreported a Gallup poll.

    What a shock.

  4. Dillinger
    May.12.2020 at 12:58 pm

    pic is Downpressor Man.

  5. Geraje Guzba
    May.12.2020 at 1:03 pm

    CNN being full of shit is not news.

  6. Kevin Smith
    May.12.2020 at 1:08 pm

    Even if it wasn’t a misrepresentation its essentially meaningless. As time goes on that number will fall with or without a vaccine just because people will be less and less willing (and less and less able) to avoid normal life

  7. Ken Shultz
    May.12.2020 at 1:19 pm

    “Two-thirds of Americans said they would not return to “normal life” until a vaccine becomes available for COVID-19, according to CNN.”

    And what does “normal life” mean to people?

    Does that mean they don’t want to go back to work or does that mean they’ll move their desks more than six feet away from their coworkers–until there’s a vaccine?

    You know the best way to find out what people really want?

    That’s right, let them actually do what they want!

    Until people actually need to make tough choices, there’s no way to know–certainly not by polling them. I’m sure a nice fat chunk of them would say they’d run back into a burning building to save their child, and I’m sure plenty of them would do so in that situation, too. But there’s no way to know what they would really do in that situation for sure until they’re in that situation.

    This is the ultimate truth of markets.

    Some people say they’d rather not buy products made in China–even while they’re loading their shopping carts full of Chinese made products at Walmart. That isn’t incoherent. That’s normal.
    People care about different things to different degrees at different times, and people sometimes make tough choices between two mutually exclusive things they care about to varying degrees. It’s possible to both disapprove of the way China treats its people and to want to save money for yourself and your family by shopping at Walmart. What do you care more about?

    This is the primary problem with representative democracy–it’s insufficiently democratic when compared to markets. You get to vote for a candidate based on how you feel about an issue (like opening the economy vs. saving people from the virus in spite of themselves) once every four years–and then if your candidate wins, that elected representative supposedly represents you on other issues that had nothing to do with the reason you voted the way you did? In markets, you get to express your opinion on every issue yourself every time you buy something and every time don’t buy something–over and over again, each and every day.

    Surveys suffer from some of the same problems as elections–even when they’re conducted correctly. The question isn’t even really about whether you want to stay isolated–which you would still be free to do so even if the economy were reopened. The real survey question is about whether you want other people to be forced to isolate themselves against their will. There are certainly people who want to force others to do things they don’t want to do themselves–even if they say they want to do them.

    So, if you want to see what people really want, why go by surveys? Why not see what people really want and let them make choices for themselves? The reason is because they don’t really care what people really want. What they really want is for the results of the survey to rationalize forcing others to do whatever they want.

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.12.2020 at 1:22 pm

    It would be news if CNN didn’t misrepresent something.

