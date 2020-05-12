The Volokh Conspiracy

"This President" v. "The Presidency"

Issues from Trump v. Hawaii return to Trump v. Mazars.

On the eve of oral arguments in Trump v. Hawaii, reporter Robert Barnes aptly summarized the case in a pithy headline for the Washington Post: "In travel ban case, Supreme Court considers 'the president' vs. 'this president.'" The Court chose the former. "[W]e must consider not only the statements of a particular President," Chief Justice Roberts explained, "but also the authority of the Presidency itself." Shortly after the case was decided, I asked how the Court would treat "this President" as opposed to "the President" in future cases.

Today, the Supreme Court heard a marathon of oral arguments in the two tax-return: Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Vance. The former case considers congressional subpoenas and the latter case considers state grand jury subpoenas.

During Mazars, the advocates expressly contrasted "this president" with "the presidency." First, Patrick Strawbridge, who represented President Trump:

MR. STRAWBRIDGE: Now it is no secret the relationship between the House of Representatives and the President is frayed, but this is neither the first nor the last time that one House of Congress will be at odds with the President. The rule that the Court applies here will affect not only this President but the presidency itself. The Court should deny the committees the blank check they seek and reverse the decisions below.

Second, Deputy Solicitor General Jeff Wall:

MR. WALL: So, yes, we are saying that these subpoenas, and certainly these subpoenas taken in the aggregate, once the House has this weapon, will harm and undermine the presidency of the United States, not just this President, the institution of the presidency going forward.

Justice Ginsburg raised this issue, indirectly:

JUSTICE GINSBURG: Counsel, in so many of these prior cases, there was a cooperation, for example, tax returns. Every President voluntarily turned over his tax returns. So it gets to be a pitched battle here because President Trump is the first one to refuse to do that. And, initially, he said because an audit was ongoing. Now it seems to be broader than that.

Justice Ginsburg made similar remarks in 2016 before Trump was ever elected:

"He is a faker," she said of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, going point by point, as if presenting a legal brief. "He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. … How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that."

Later, during oral arguments in Vance, Justice Gorusch raised this precise issue:

JUSTICE GORSUCH: Well, I –I know you think you win no matter what. I'm –I'm just –we have to write a rule that's presumptively of –of some value going forward and isn't just about one President but it's about the presidency.

Will the Tax Return cases yield decisions for "this President" or "the Presidency"? I don't have a firm prediction here. I will flesh out my thoughts in a few other posts.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Alan Vanneman
    May.12.2020 at 3:54 pm

    “I will flesh out my thoughts in a few other posts.”

    I can hardly wait. Not.

    1. Michael W. Towns
      May.12.2020 at 3:59 pm

      Blackman is one of the smartest guys in the country right now when it comes to SCOTUS analysis. Don’t like it? Then go be a troll somewhere else.

      1. great Unknown
        May.12.2020 at 4:11 pm

        The problem with Professor Blackman is that he is honest. Which gives his analyses a distinctly conservative flavor. Hence the critics.

  2. Orbital Mechanic
    May.12.2020 at 4:21 pm

    So what stops them from applying the Scalia technique of handing down a decision that applies “to this case only” and leaves to door open for an opposite decision if the same case comes up with different parties? Bush v. Gore.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    May.12.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Oh, why wait…

    Here are my thoughts.

    Congress has very broad subpoena powers. It has the right to subpoena virtually anything related to oversight or legislative purposes. It has used that subpoena power in the past to gain access to tax returns, trade secrets (Ashland Oil) and Attorney-client communications (The Inslaw Affair). Are there any limits on it?

    My thoughts are this. This power must be bounded, as the ability to obtain and release confidential information of just about any kind, without any limit, without any penalty, is too broad. My limit would be this. It needs to be for a legitimate legislative purpose. It cannot be for a pretextual purpose. Because it is far too easy for a committee to abuse its subpoena power for political gain.

    In the case here, it is clear that the Democrats seek to gain access to and publically release Donald Trump’s tax returns for political gain. I would have absolutely no issue with them reviewing the tax returns if it could be ensured that they would remain confidential. But we cannot, and given statements by members of the Democratic Caucus, it is extremely unlikely they would remain confidential if released. The use of the Congressional Subpoena power for political gain is an extremely dangerous tactic that must not be allowed. Here, it’s simply tax returns. But it has already been established that neither attorney-client privilege, nor trade secret is any bar to Congressional subpoena. If the need for a legitimate (non-pretextual) legislative/oversight purpose is not a bar either, then abuse will occur (as is currently happening). Parties will subpoena the campaign strategies of opposing politicians. Key trade secrets will be subpoenaed, then released publically for gain of one sort or another. All it takes is a bare majority in a single house of Congress…indeed in a single committee in Congress, for anything that should stay confidential to be released to the public.

  4. librarian
    May.12.2020 at 4:23 pm

    For what it’s worth, opinion polls consistently show the public is “pro-investigate” when most investigations arise. People want to know answers to questions, and most likely don’t buy these “too much nuisance” arguments. It’s plainly elitist for public officials to side with public officials, as such.

  5. Krayt
    May.12.2020 at 4:23 pm

    You are not supposed to twist the power of investigation against political enemies. This is the real reason for the 4th and 5th, the king wrecking uppity opponents, not yokels in the streets with police.

    I can grant every accusation againsg Trump, and still the overt, savage attacks using this are over the top. The glee with which some shameful Congressmen ran around screetching that protections don’t exist because it is an impeachment, so they can subpoena anything they want to get him. Request his taxes. Pass it down to states to request taxes to “get him”.

    Which is to say leak it for embarrassment purposes. Someone who “has seen” his tax return is doing everything he can to make sure it gets out for embarrassment purposes.

    Thoroughly disgusting to the core, no matter how awful Trump is.

    It just emphasizes the wisdom of the founding fathers in putting this stuff into the Constitution.

    Were you joyous and happy while all this trashing of the Constitution was going on, so hateful of Trump are you?

    You are worse, and far more dangerous to the Constitution, than Trump ever was.

    1. Sarcastr0
      May.12.2020 at 4:33 pm

      This is just partisan screeching. Reads like something from Free Republic.

      Next you’ll be challenging liberals to duels and typing in all caps.

  6. Stephen Lathrop
    May.12.2020 at 4:28 pm

    I have a prediction, however infirm.

    These cases, in the aggregate, will come out like Bush v. Gore. Trump will get the benefit of the decision, and be held harmless from discovery. There will be blather about how this situation is sui generis, and the decisions not precedential, or at least so unique as to facts—and perhaps with many facts officially suppressed—as to be widely inapplicable to any other cases.

    Possibly, other parties involved, like Deutsche Bank, will find themselves further ensnared, but with investigators limited to investigations and legal proceedings which keep every Trump detail strictly secret—at least until Trump is out of office.

  7. Sarcastr0
    May.12.2020 at 4:35 pm

    This is just the stupid drive-by ‘Trumplaw’ ‘Orange Man Bad’ comments writ longer.

    You’re implying bad faith for all the liberals in the Supreme Court. Except your only evidence is that they don’t like Trump. That does not mean they can’t be professional.

    I’d say you should be ashamed to delegitimize the Court like this, but I’ve seen your other posts.

    1. loki13
      May.12.2020 at 4:42 pm

      “I’d say you should be ashamed to delegitimize the Court like this, but I’ve seen your other posts.”

      You can’t have shame when you are on your knees, begging for a federal judgeship, lacking only the qualifications and the pride that would normally be required for one.

  8. loki13
    May.12.2020 at 4:40 pm

    It is breathtaking and refreshing to see so-called conservatives so quickly accede to the desire of an unbounded and tyrannical Presidency, while clutching their pearls at the thought that Congress might …. issue subpoenas.

    Quite the shakeup from the how the Constitution was originally envisioned. Of course, when you have sacrificed what little integrity you have in order to toady up at the feet of a snake-oil salesman, you shouldn’t be surprised.

    I mean, really, did the Framers really want Congress to do anything? That’s such a silly thought! The ultimate protection against ol’ King George is the unitary executive.

Please to post comments