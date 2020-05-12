The Volokh Conspiracy

Is Supporting Academic Boycotts of Israel Consistent with Administering an Academic Program?

No, such individuals are pledged to violate university policy, civil rights laws, and academic freedom.

George Washington University last week announced that Ilana Feldman, currently vice dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs and professor of anthropology, history and international affairs, will be the interim dean of the Elliott School. Feldman is a supporter of the academic boycott of Israeli educational institutions, and not merely a passive one (e.g., merely signing a petition or some such). Feldman has been a member of the eight-person organizing collective of Anthropologists for the Boycott of Israeli Academic Institutions. The "pledge" of supporters of the boycott was as follows: "We pledge not to collaborate on projects and events involving Israeli academic institutions, not to teach at or to attend conferences and other events at such institutions, and not to publish in academic journals based in Israel."

Feldman's appointment puts into stark relief something I have been thinking about for some time—is being a supporter of academic boycotts of Israel consistent with holding an administrative position such as being a dean?

I think the answer is no, for three reasons, with a caveat. The first reason is that almost all universities oppose academic boycotts of Israel. I am pretty sure that GW is among the institutions that have publicly taken that official position. If so, it should not be hiring faculty for administrative positions who have publicly dedicated themselves to the opposite position. For example, could one trust such a person to negotiate an exchange program that would benefit the university with Hebrew University? One would think not, given that she has pledged "not to collaborate on projects and events involving Israeli academic institutions."

Second, there is the matter of universities' legal responsibilities. Universities are bound by Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bans them from engaging in discrimination based on race (which, for these purposes, includes "ethnicity") and national origin. A dean or other administrator who is pledged to something like the AAA boycott would be opposed to funding students and faculty who wish to attend a conference in Israel, might not give someone proper credit for publishing in an Israeli academic journal, and so on. Inevitably, such policies will have a wildly disproportionate discriminatory effect on people of Israeli national origin, and to a lesser but still significant effect on Jewish students. If I were a university general counsel, would I want to risk the potential liability? Nope.

Third, there is the issue of academic freedom. The Anthropologists' boycott organization makes clear that they are endorsing the broader goals of the BDS movement. The BDS movement's statement on academic boycotts claims to respect academic freedom, but then adds this:

While an individual's academic freedom should be fully and consistently respected in the context of academic boycotts, an individual academic, Israeli or otherwise, cannot be exempt from being subject to "common sense" boycotts (beyond the scope of the PACBI institutional boycott criteria) that conscientious citizens around the world may call for in response to what they widely perceive as egregious individual complicity in, responsibility for, or advocacy of violations of international law (such as direct or indirect involvement in the commission of war crimes or other grave human rights violations; incitement to violence; racial slurs; etc.).

This is quite problematic. First, some people take extreme views of what international law requires. For example, if one believes that international law requires an immediate implementation of the "right of return" for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, the criteria above would lead one to boycott just about everyone who is even vaguely sympathetic to Israel. Second, why should international law be sacrosanct? Some aspects of international law are questionable if not downright dumb, and why shouldn't an academic be permitted to argue that any particular government, including Israel's, should ignore international law when the law itself is dumb and the consequences of obeying it would be negative? An administrator pledged to the academic boycott is going to be an enemy of academic freedom.

Now for my caveat: I think BDS activists should be allowed to be administrators, but only if they publicly and contractually disavow any intention of adhering to BDS position while serving as adminstrators: no boycotting Israeli academic institutions, no discrimination against students or faculty who have ties to Israeli institutions or academic journals, and no boycott of people who purportedly advocate violations of international law. Academics who are unwilling to do this–i.e., unwilling to obey university policy, comply with civil rights law, and respect academic freedom—have no business serving in administrative positions. In other words, faculty should not be banned from being administrators because they have held a political position, i.e., support academic boycotts of Israel, but only if it would be reasonable to believe that they would not act on those beliefs as administrators. While a public and contractual disavowal of such actions would not guarantee that the administrator would not take them anyway, it would be sufficient to satisfy my concerns. The problem currently is that BDS supporters are being appointed to deanships, department chairmanships, and so on, without any inquiry by their universities as to whether they will implement academic boycott policies.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. JBogart
    May.12.2020 at 11:29 am

    How far would standards apply? E.g., someone who publicly opposed the PRC or Chinese Communist Party would make a similar public statement? It is a little puzzling that such a requirement would be imposed for political views. Would view hostile to the Russian regime require some pubic disavowal from anyone taking an academic administrative position? That someone holds a particular political view does not seem a sufficient reason to a special agreement to do one’s job.

    1. David Bernstein
      May.12.2020 at 11:33 am

      No one said anything about “political views,” or being “opposed” to Israel or any other government. This is about a pledge to boycott institutions and individuals. Just by sheer coincidence, having nothing to do with antisemitism, it turns out that the only country subject to an organized academic boycott is Israel. But the principles I stated above would equally apply to someone pledged to an academic boycott re China, Russia, etc. They do not apply to someone who has merely expressed hostility to any government or its policies.

      1. Dr. Ed
        May.12.2020 at 11:51 am

        A caveat David — you need to make a distinction between the CCP’s “Confucius Institute” programs and everything else because the “Confucius Institute” programs are little more than CCP propaganda and even the CCP admits it. Here is the left-of-center Politico on them: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/01/16/how-china-infiltrated-us-classrooms-216327

      2. Lee Moore
        May.12.2020 at 12:14 pm

        I don’t find this altogether convincing.

        What sort of academic rises to a high position in a totalitarian regime ? Indeed what sort of academic gets a slot as an academic in a totalitarian regime ? The concept of “academic” exchange with institutions in a totalitarian regime, and individuals working within them, strikes me as rather doubtful.

        Academic exchange with China seems to involve a large element of IP theft, and bribery of university staff to push propaganda, so it’s not necessarily the pure academic exchange that exists in utopia.

        The idea that Israeli academics are under the thumb of the Israeli government is highly fanciful, but I don’t think we can assume as we move past a democracy famous for the cantankerosity of its domestic political disputes, towards thugocracies and beyond, that all “academics” are academics rather than apparatchiks.

  2. Dr. Ed
    May.12.2020 at 11:34 am

    “That someone holds a particular political view does not seem a sufficient reason to a special agreement to do one’s job.”

    Are you familiar with what happened to Larry Sommers at Harvard?

  3. Junkie
    May.12.2020 at 12:07 pm

    During Apartheid, would it be ok for someone supporting a boycott of South Africa to be a dean?

    1. Eddy
      May.12.2020 at 12:15 pm

      What’s the difference between boycotting apartheid South Africa and boycotting the United States of AmeriKKKa?

      /sarc

  4. Eddy
    May.12.2020 at 12:12 pm

    “…is being a supporter of academic boycotts of Israel consistent with holding an administrative position such as being a dean?”

    Soon it will be a job requirement to boycott Israel.

  5. Dr. Ed
    May.12.2020 at 12:15 pm

    “Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance.”[emphasis added] See: https://www2.ed.gov/policy/rights/guid/ocr/raceoverview.html

    Israel is a nation, academic institutions are artificial persons, and those originating in Israel have a “national origin” of Israeli.

    QED if GWU wishes to continue receiving Federal Funding (including having its students eligible for student loans), it is prohibited from hiring an administrator whose stated policy is to discriminate against persons based on said persons’ “national origin.”

    Let me be clear here — I’m talking about discrimination against the Israeli universities themselves, and not just against their faculty, staff & students. I don’t believe that Title VI specifies “natural” persons, and as Mitt Romney famously reminded us “corporations are people too.” Hence Tel Aviv University is a “person” whom Dean Feldman states an intent to discriminate against on the basis of its national origin.

    Now I don’t have a whole lot of faith in OCR, but I’d like to know what the professors think of this. Why wouldn’t an artificial person also have a “national origin”?

