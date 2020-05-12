Brickbat: No Good Deed …

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that healthcare workers who volunteered to come to the state to help fight the coronavirus pandemic will have to pay taxes on any income they earned while in the state, even on income paid in their home state. "We're not in a position to provide any subsidies right now because we have a $13 billion deficit," Cuomo said. The issue came up in regard to Samaritan's Purse, a Christian organization that set up a field hospital in New York City. "What we're even more concerned about than the money is the bureaucracy, and the paperwork," said Ken Isaacs, a vice president of Samaritan's Purse. "I think that once that's unleashed…once you start filing that, you have to do that for like a whole year or something."