Alton, Illinois, Mayor Brant Walker ordered police to crack down on people violating the state's shelter-at-home order. Less than 48 hours later, cops broke up a gathering at a local bar, a gathering that included Walker's wife. The wife, and everyone else in the bar, was cited for reckless conduct, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of $2,500.