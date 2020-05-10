The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
"The Constitution in the Time of Coronavirus"—Presentation at the Buckley Program on 5/11 at 4:30 E.T.
I will be talking about the Constitution and the Coronavirus over Zoom for the WIlliam F. Buckley Program
The William F. Buckley, Jr. Program at Yale University invited me host a Zoom discussion about the Constitution and the Coronavirus. The session will begin on Monday, May 11 at 4:30 ET. It is open to the public. You can register here.