Books

Sinking in the Swamp

An extended profile of the numerous, eclectic grifters surrounding President Donald Trump

|

(Viking)

"Another Shitstorm in Fucktown": That's the name of the first chapter of Sinking in the Swamp, an extended profile of the numerous, eclectic grifters surrounding President Donald Trump. Given their gonzo style, the book's authors—Daily Beast White House reporters Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng, two close friends of mine—clearly would have preferred the more profane but less marketable title of that chapter to adorn the book's cover.

Sinking separates itself from a pack of recent Trump administration tell-alls by honing in on the D-list celebrities who latched on to the former reality TV star. The White House is no longer the seat of power, in Markay and Suebsaeng's telling: That designation has moved six blocks east to the Trump International Hotel, where the pair successfully enmeshed themselves in Trump's outer orbit by occupying the lobby bar and regularly grabbing drinks with the president's sycophants.

The book sheds light on some significant characters whose names don't always make front page news. "Gabe," for instance, is Trump's most-trusted teleprompter operator, a man who intuitively knows when to fast forward or rewind the president's prepared script. (He warms up for the job by playing Candy Crush.) Then there's former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, described by the authors as "the single most dishonest person" in Trump's world—and they have receipts to prove it.

It would be impossible to come away from this book believing that Trump has "drained the swamp," as he promised on the campaign trail. On the contrary, the president has attracted a coterie of charlatans to splash around in the mud.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Lord Blastington
    May.8.2020 at 6:36 am

    Ok, the comments are sure to be colorful here.

    Grabs some Popcorn

  2. Adans smith
    May.8.2020 at 6:40 am

    Wow, that’s some hard work for a story. Sitting in a bar
    looking for gossip? The TDS has really hit the bottom.

  3. Inigo Montoya
    May.8.2020 at 7:08 am

    I will go way our on a limb here and question how what’s described in this book is any different from what could have been observed surrounding the administrations of every other president in the past 100+ years.

    Scratch that. The Teapot Dome scandal came out closer to 150 years ago. It’s likely there was plenty of corruption in presidential politics even before that, but it wasn’t made public.

    If these two writers are so naive as to think only the hangers on near Trump are garbage people, then I have a bridge I’d like to sell them for a very fair price.

  4. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    May.8.2020 at 7:10 am

    The Grifter-In-Chief was always New York’s latest Boss Tweed while his yahoo/hick fan base thought of him as Winston Churchill. Never have so many been grifted while never realizing it as $3.7 trillion deficits pile up.

    Taxpayers are getting looted while the money flows out of Tammany Hall Trump Tower.

    1. Grwywald
      May.8.2020 at 7:16 am

      Ahahahah Obama has been credibly implicated in framing Flynn, thats why you’re here a
      shitting up comments with your pedophile ass ahahahahahah

      You lost bitch hhahahhaahahah

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        May.8.2020 at 7:24 am

        Flynn is just one of the criminal cabal that surround The Dotard. Roger Stone, Manafort, Cohen, Wilbur Ross, and dozens of other miscreants are just a few names that come to mind – including Trump’s old running buddy Jeffrey Epstein.

        How much of that $3.7 trillion are you getting?

        1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
          May.8.2020 at 7:26 am

          Trump – exonerated
          Flynn – exonerated

          screech – still a diddler

    2. Inigo Montoya
      May.8.2020 at 7:31 am

      Wake up, buddy. They have all been grifters-in-chief. Nice, honest people don’t enter politics. Or, the few that do get disillusioned long before they even start to rise in local politics, much less national.

      And when we’re talking about a President, be be a loudmouth buffoon or a silver-tongued baby drone murderer, or any other Oval Office occupant, the power they have amassed attracts lesser shitstains to surround them like a huge steaming pile of manure attracts flies.

  5. Grwywald
    May.8.2020 at 7:15 am

    “Asawin Suebsaeng”

    So, it’s juat a coincidence that you’re pimping this nobody’s book right?

    There are no other relationships in play right?

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    May.8.2020 at 7:26 am

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

    DON’T WORRY BOYS! TRUMP GOT YOUR PARDON ON THE WAY!

    1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
      May.8.2020 at 7:28 am

      “Who needs a pardon when you’re innocent” – Flynn, post exoneration

Please to post comments