Coronavirus

New CRISPR Coronavirus Test Could Be a Pandemic 'Game-Changer'

Cheap accurate testing would enable the safe reopening of the U.S. economy.

|

STOPCOVIDTEST
(Zhang et al. )

The safe reopening of the U.S. economy depends on establishing a robust system of testing, tracing, and self-isolation to quickly contain new outbreaks. Yesterday, researchers at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the Ragon Institute, and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute announced what promises to be a big step toward deploying millions of accurate, rapid, and cheap coronavirus tests using CRISPR technology.

The researchers have created molecular tags that latch onto sections of viral genes and emit a signal when their presence is detected. The new STOPCovid test enables the detection of as few as 100 copies of the coronavirus in a sample. "As a result, the STOPCovid test allows for rapid, accurate, and highly sensitive detection of Covid-19 that can be conducted outside clinical laboratory settings," note the researchers. The test initially used standard nasal swab samples, but preliminary data suggest that it will work using much more easily collected saliva samples.

The research team is talking with manufacturers to further simplify and produce the test. The New York Times reports that they estimate that the materials for one test would cost about six dollars now and would fall even further when mass-produced. "The ability to test for Covid-19 at home, or even in pharmacies or places of employment, could be a game-changer for getting people safely back to work and into their communities," said team member Feng Zhang in the press release.

President Trump and his circle of close aides are protected from COVID-19 infection by a moat of rapid coronavirus testing through their access to the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 assay that can report results in as little as five minutes. The Abbott test is an automated real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology that detects the presence of specific nucleic aides that make up the virus' genome. Currently, samples must be collected and processed by trained health care workers. The company has already shipped 1.4 million tests and is ramping production to 2 million tests per month by June. The wide-scale deployment of much more easily administered  STOPCovid tests would provide moats of protection for the rest of us.

Advertisement

NEXT: Supreme Court Justices in Texas and Pennsylvania Emphasize That COVID-19 Lockdowns Require Judicial Scrutiny

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.6.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Wonder if the CDC or FDA will claim credit.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
      May.6.2020 at 3:51 pm

      Remember when you told everyone that you want to eat your own shit?

  2. Nonstopdrivel
    May.6.2020 at 3:12 pm

    The safe reopening of the U.S. economy depends on establishing a robust system of testing, tracing, and self-isolation to quickly contain new outbreaks.

    Why is this more true for coronavirus than for any other disease that kills tens of thousand of Americans every year? It’s very difficult to implement your own side’s agenda when you’re simply assuming the validity of the other side’s underlying assumptions.

  3. IceTrey
    May.6.2020 at 3:17 pm

    The death rate is .1% it’s already safe.

  4. Jerryskids
    May.6.2020 at 3:28 pm

    The New York Times reports

    So, an anonymous source? Have Facebook, Twitter, Google and President Xi given permission for this “news” to be published or are you risking getting the social media ban hammer for spreading disinformation? I’d be careful if I were you, thinking you can just go around repeating stuff you’ve read or heard without checking first to see if these people are on the approved list of experts you’re allowed to listen to or talk about. I know you’re already on thin ice with these folks for being a climate denier because you’ve expressed some skepticism about the exact size and scope and timing of the looming incendiary apocalypse, I’d hate to see you Yezhov’ed right off the intertubes.

    1. Nardz
      May.6.2020 at 3:39 pm

      You’re calling Bailey a climate apocalypse denier?

      LOL

      1. Gray_Jay
        May.6.2020 at 3:50 pm

        I caught what Jesse meant, but that is an awfully funny interpretation of Bailey. Though maybe he has an idea why CO2 levels are up this year vs last, despite nobody driving, and fossil fuel demand down so much that delivery contracts went negative for the first time ever?

        Irony indeed, if CRISPR ends up being used to help mitigate the effects of something that may very well have been created using that method.

        1. Nardz
          May.6.2020 at 3:59 pm

          “Irony indeed, if CRISPR ends up being used to help mitigate the effects of something that may very well have been created using that method.”

          Yea, that sounds fun…

          And Bailey’s climate apocalypse “denial” consists of wholly embracing the bad science and pushing the narrative, but allowing that it would be better if “private” corporations, rather than governments, were in charge of artificially lowering the earth’s average temperature.

  5. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
    May.6.2020 at 3:30 pm

    Fuck you Bailey, you shit your pants over a cold and now you’ll spend the rest of your days trying to justify your irrational hysteria.

    Fuck you and your testing and contact tracing before you stop violating people’s rights you sad bitch prog.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      May.6.2020 at 3:42 pm

      Talk about T value! You GOT some PROBLEMS!

      1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
        May.6.2020 at 3:45 pm

        Rememeber when you told us you eat your own shit?

        But I’m glad pointing that out again this morning got your panties all bunched up.

      2. Tristian
        May.6.2020 at 3:47 pm

        Talk about T value!

        Ya he was talking about Ron Bailey. And you too apparently, judging by how upset it made you.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
          May.6.2020 at 3:50 pm

          He’s upset that I point out he’s a sockpuppet and that he told us he eats his own shit. It’s why he takes soy-powered potshots at me every time I remind people.

      3. Nardz
        May.6.2020 at 3:54 pm

        And those are?

        Bailey has shit on treatments because (Trump thought they sounded promising) a really shitty “study” got the predictably negative results they were looking for, and threw in the sparky “no, hydrochloroquine isn’t a magic bullet” line to mislead readers about others’ positions on it.
        Bailey has said that testing is the only solution to Covid19 (anybody got a magic bullet to spare?) and called for widespread testing to be mandated prior to (unconstitutional) restrictions on businesses and individuals be lifted.
        Bailey’s “conservative” (that means: low portion of predicted range) estimate was that 70% (230 million) of the US population would be infected and 300,000+ would die in the first wave.

        So what exactly are the problems with the comment you objected to?

        1. Nardz
          May.6.2020 at 3:55 pm

          *snarky, not sparky

        2. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
          May.6.2020 at 3:59 pm

          “So what exactly are the problems with the comment you objected to”

          That it’s me and that I’ve repeatedly and continuously made him look extremely stupid.

          I.e. he’s lashing out like a little bitch

      4. Tredge
        May.6.2020 at 3:56 pm

        He’s got problems because he doesn’t buy the slaver’s argument that we need all that unnecessary garbage to exercise our rights?

        Fuck off slaver.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    May.6.2020 at 3:38 pm

    Code Review of Ferguson’s Model
    https://lockdownsceptics.org/code-review-of-fergusons-model/
    The code. It isn’t the code Ferguson ran to produce his famous Report 9. What’s been released on GitHub is a heavily modified derivative of it, after having been upgraded for over a month by a team from Microsoft and others. This codebase for instance is split into multiple files for legibility and written in C++, whereas the original program was “a single 15,000 line file that had been worked on for a decade” (this is considered extremely poor practice). A request for the original code has been made 8 days ago but ignored, it will probably take some kind of legal compulsion to make them release it. Clearly Imperial are too embarrassed by the state of it to ever release it of their own free will, which is unacceptable given it was paid for by the taxpayer and belongs to them.

    I’ll illustrate with a few bugs. In issue 116 a UK “red team” at Edinburgh University reports that they tried to use a mode that stores data tables in a more efficient format for faster loading, and discovered to their surprise that the resulting predictions varied by around 80,000 deaths after 80 days:

    That mode doesn’t change anything about the world being simulated so this was obviously a bug.

    The Imperial team’s response is that it doesn’t matter: that they are “aware of some small non-determinisms” but “this has historically been considered acceptable because of the general stochastic nature of the model“. Note the phrasing here – Imperial know their code has such bugs but act as if it’s some inherent randomness of the universe, rather than a result of amateur coding. Apparently in epidemiology a difference of 80,000 deaths is “a small non-determinism”.

    Imperial advised Edinburgh that the problem goes away if you run in single threaded mode like they do, which means they suggest to use only a single CPU core rather than the many cores any video game would successfully use. For a simulation of a country using only a single CPU core is obviously a dire problem – that’s as far from supercomputing as you can get. Nonetheless that’s how Imperial use the code: they know it breaks when they try to run it faster. It’s clear from reading the code that in 2014 Imperial tried to make the code use multiple CPUs to speed it up but never made it work reliably. This sort of programming is known to be difficult and usually requires senior, experienced engineers to get good results. Results that randomly change from run to run is a common consequence of thread safety bugs or more colloquially, Heisenbugs.

    But Edinburgh come back and report that even in single threaded mode they still see the problem, so Imperial’s understanding of the issue is wrong. Finally Imperial admit there’s a bug by referencing a code change they’ve made that fixes it. The explanation given is “It looks like historically the second pair of seeds had been used at this point, to make the runs identical regardless of how the network was made, but that this had been changed when seed-resetting was implemented“. In other words in the process of changing the model they made it non-replicable and never noticed.

    Why didn’t they notice? Because their code is so deeply riddled with similar bugs and they struggled so much to fix them, that they got into the habit of simply averaging the results of multiple runs to cover it up … and eventually this behaviour became normalised within the team.

    1. Nardz
      May.6.2020 at 3:43 pm

      Wow

    2. Rockstevo
      May.6.2020 at 3:47 pm

      Too bad this guy is not in Italy, they would have put him on trial for this.

    3. MikeT1986
      May.6.2020 at 3:53 pm

      “the original program was “a single 15,000 line file that had been worked on for a decade” (this is considered extremely poor practice).”

      Jesus that’s the sort of shit you expect on a “I need this impossible thing done next week” so you just kinda flail through it without planning organization, and no concerns for the future.

      Not something you’ve been working on for a decade, with no immediate need date.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.6.2020 at 4:05 pm

        My fav part is the fact we can’t see the original code, because we are all too stupid to judge the work of a “credentialed expert”. Peer review now means lack of accountability, not accountability. A small community of peers are accountable to each other and the rest of us can go fuck ourselves.

        The expert is to be submitted to, obeyed, and kept safe. We can all lose our jobs, but the expert (unless he becomes embarrassing for reasons other than being an idiot) never will.

    4. JesseAz
      May.6.2020 at 4:08 pm

      What. The. Fuck. That is worse than I could gave ever guessed. I would be in jail for fraud if my customers recieved that as their end product. I could never tell them any predictions with those problems. The fact they dismiss errors as fixing itself through averaging multiple runs is mind boggling. How do they do even simple sensitivity analysis?

  7. Longtobefree
    May.6.2020 at 3:51 pm

    “The safe reopening of the U.S. economy depends on establishing a robust system of testing, tracing, and self-isolation to quickly contain new outbreaks.”

    Uh, no.
    The opening of the US economy depends on the government getting out of the way and allowing individuals to act as free citizens.

  8. JesseAz
    May.6.2020 at 3:51 pm

    Did ronnie ever put an update or correction on his last article about the 200k dying?

    1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
      May.6.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Ahahahahahahahahaaj

Please to post comments