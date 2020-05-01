The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Donald Trump

"Anybody that Wants a Test Can Get a Test"—Except for Senators

No, the United States is still not able to test all those that it should.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

On March 6, President Trump rejected claims that coronavirus testing was not sufficiently available. "Anybody that wants a test can get a test, that's what the bottom line is," he said. Later, he added: "Anybody that needs a test gets a test." The video clip is below (at 1:29:49).

President Trump's claim was untrue at the time, and it is still untrue. Indeed, the Capitol physician is not able to provide tests for every member of the Senate, let alone the number of tests that would be required for staff and others. (More here.) Instead, only those Senators and staff who are ill or symptomatic will be tested (and, due to the lack of availability of more rapid tests, it will take several days for results).

Perhaps this reality will encourage Republican Senators to be more openly critical of the President's dishonest claims about the federal government's response to Covid-19. At present, not enough tests are available. That's what the bottom line is.

Advertisement

NEXT: Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Accusation, Fails To Explain Why 'Believe Victims' Doesn't Apply to Tara Reade

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    May.1.2020 at 9:50 am

    Because, you know, it’s illegal for Senators to get their test from anybody but the Capitol physician. Just going to a regular clinic for it could get them removed from office.

    Everybody learns that in civics class, right.

    1. Dr. Ed
      May.1.2020 at 10:57 am

      Going to a regular clinic would cost them money…

  2. Krychek_2
    May.1.2020 at 10:00 am

    “Perhaps this will encourage more Republican senators to be more openly critical of the President.” Right. And perhaps I’ll win Powerball, and perhaps the 20-something filing clerk my office just hired would like to go out with me.

  3. Krayt
    May.1.2020 at 10:01 am

    Senators are not essential people. Why should they move to the front of the line?

    We could live quite nicely without one damned change to the laws for the next thousand years.

  4. Darth Chocolate
    May.1.2020 at 10:01 am

    I would like to add, and I cannot stress this enough, in the most sincere and heartfelt terms:

    BIG FUCKING DEAL!

    Anyone, and I mean ANYONE who believes there are some 330 million tests available right now, needs to pull his head out of his ass.

    1. bernard11
      May.1.2020 at 10:19 am

      You mean Trump was lying about the tests?

      1. Darth Chocolate
        May.1.2020 at 10:30 am

        No, I mean that it was not a smart thing for him to say, and people claiming it was a lie are not smart for the same reason.

        Just more “GOTCHA!”

        1. Krychek_2
          May.1.2020 at 10:37 am

          I disagree. I don’t think it’s necessary for a lie to be believable in order for it to be a lie.

          If I said that I’m the Chief Justice of the United States, probably no one here would believe me, but that wouldn’t make it any less a lie.

    2. Dr. Ed
      May.1.2020 at 10:34 am

      There probably are — if you are willing to pay for them.
      Likewise, I’d be happy to FedEx you a ton of Lobsters, if you are willing to pay for them.

  5. mydisplayname
    May.1.2020 at 10:05 am

    Despite [perhaps deliberately] misleading news reports, it is not a matter of availability of testing supplies or laboratory capacity: it is health officials themselves who continue to beg folks not to demand unnecessary tests.

    For example, from Christina Ghaly, Los Angeles County Health Services Director: “There is no scientific evidence that would clinically indicate a need to test low-risk, asymptomatic individuals, outside of certain scenarios, such as people who reside in institutions, in congregate living settings, including people experiencing homelessness, those who can’t obey the safer-at-home orders because they are essential workforce or those who might be at risk of serious illness or complications of covid-19.”
    https://ktla.com/news/local-news/l-a-county-officials-to-clarify-information-on-coronavirus-testing-after-mayor-garcetti-announces-major-expansion/

    The partisan call for “testing, Testing, TESTING” is stupid, Stupid, STUPID.

    1. Sarcastr0
      May.1.2020 at 10:20 am

      Uhh, Dunno about that lady but testing not being neccessary?

      Contact tracing, and the associated required testing capacity, as a perquisite to opening up seems pretty common sense. So is random spot-testing.

      Those are both the Federal Government’s guidelines.

      1. Dr. Ed
        May.1.2020 at 10:48 am

        Mass testing is more asinine than even the lockdown itself.

        1: Who’s gonna pay? When you include all the bureaucracy involved, including the MD who has to order the test, you’ve got a price (not cost) in the $1000-$3000 range. Whose budget does this come out of?

        2: What medical purpose is to be served?

        At this point, it’s too late for isolation to do any good outside of nursing homes and such (where the majority of deaths are), likewise too late for contact tracing to do any good.

        It’s a waste of money.

    2. bernard11
      May.1.2020 at 10:25 am

      Despite [perhaps deliberately] misleading news reports, it is not a matter of availability of testing supplies or laboratory capacity: it is health officials themselves who continue to beg folks not to demand unnecessary tests.</i.

      Because there aren't enough tests available. Just like the news accounts are accurately reporting.

      [Ghaly] stressed that testing capacity remains limited across the county and that officials must focus on testing those with symptoms and those who are vulnerable or at risk.

      1. Dr. Ed
        May.1.2020 at 10:52 am

        In a free market, the number of tests available equals the number of people willing to pay for them. Unnecessary testing is being funded out of finite budgets — that’s the problem.

        And demand would collapse if the people demanding to be tested had to pay cash — their own cash — to be tested.

  6. Snorkle
    May.1.2020 at 10:22 am

    Adler apparently doesn’t mind getting voted off the island now, else he’d remember the unspoken “don’t acknowledge Dead Leader’s lies” rule.

    At this point is doesn’t matter. Stumpy is panicking about his failing re-election odds and approached the whole problem like a rationing/coercion exercise, like a good Republican would. Kiss his… ring, or suffer.

    The Republican party is simply a death cult now. I have options, but I feel bad for most of the country, who don’t.

  7. bernard11
    May.1.2020 at 10:29 am

    Perhaps this reality will encourage Republican Senators to be more openly critical of the President’s dishonest claims about the federal government’s response to Covid-19.

    For a smart guy, Adler believes a lot of ridiculous things. Trump is not some sort of outlier in the Republican Party. He is the culmination of where the party, and the conservative movement, have been heading since Reagan.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      May.1.2020 at 10:42 am

      He’s not the “culmination”, he is an harbinger.

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        May.1.2020 at 10:55 am

        It’s both.

  8. Longtobefree
    May.1.2020 at 11:04 am

    I am sure that every doctor included in the “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. Period.” statement has a closet full of test kits ready to go.

Please to post comments