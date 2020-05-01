"Anybody that Wants a Test Can Get a Test"—Except for Senators

On March 6, President Trump rejected claims that coronavirus testing was not sufficiently available. "Anybody that wants a test can get a test, that's what the bottom line is," he said. Later, he added: "Anybody that needs a test gets a test." The video clip is below (at 1:29:49).

President Trump's claim was untrue at the time, and it is still untrue. Indeed, the Capitol physician is not able to provide tests for every member of the Senate, let alone the number of tests that would be required for staff and others. (More here.) Instead, only those Senators and staff who are ill or symptomatic will be tested (and, due to the lack of availability of more rapid tests, it will take several days for results).

Perhaps this reality will encourage Republican Senators to be more openly critical of the President's dishonest claims about the federal government's response to Covid-19. At present, not enough tests are available. That's what the bottom line is.