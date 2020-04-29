Censorship

Alaskan School District Gets Rid of The Great Gatsby, 4 Other 'Controversial' Books

The Mat-Su School Board evidently doesn't understand the purpose of a school.

(Kiattisak Lamchan | Dreamstime.com)

In what has to be one of the most bafflingly uneducated decisions a school district has ever made, officials representing Alaska's Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough School District voted 5-2 to remove five "controversial" books from the English literature curriculum.

This would be a thorny issue even if the reading list was indeed controversial, but it is not. The books in question are Invisible Man, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Catch-22, The Things They Carried, and The Great Gatsby. If these books are "controversial," the word has no meaning. The Great Gatsby, in fact, is often considered to be the quintessential work of 20th century American literature. It's perhaps the most widely read novel for U.S. high school students.

Try telling this to the Nurse Ratcheds over at the Mat-Su School Board. (That's a reference from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which I can't imagine any of them have read or else they would want to ban it as well.) One member of the board, Jeff Taylor, was quoted by the local news as making the following statement at last week's board meeting: "Is there a reason that we include books that we've labeled as controversial in our curriculum? I would prefer they were gone."

It's true that these books do contain some reference to sex and violence, some graphic language, and some discussions of mature subjects. They do that because they are educational: Young people should consume (age-appropriate) literature that actually teaches them something about the ugly, messy, complicated world. Would the school board prefer to have high schoolers still reading Dr. Seuss?

The most revealing comment came from board member Jim Hart, who said: "If I were to read this in a professional environment at my office, I would be dragged to the equal opportunity office." One almost feels some pity for the man who uttered this absurd statement—he is so beaten down by a culture of obedience to workplace political correctness that he thinks it is his job to similarly sanitize the small corner of the world over which he exerts some small authority.

I've never read The Things They Carried or I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, but the other three were all included in my high school English curriculum. Other than 1984, there was no book more important to me becoming a libertarian than Catch-22—it poignantly and humorously skewers incompetent bureaucrats and warmongers. Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man is a more challenging read, but a vital one: For many high school students, it's probably the first book they read that discusses 20th-century racism from the perspective of a disillusioned radical leftist. Ironically, an "equal opportunity" dictate leading to the banning of an anti-racism book is exactly the kind of madness that Invisible Man is criticizing. (And Catch-22, come to think of it.)

The only good thing about this story is that the board's decision has been met with universal scorn. According to KTUU:

River Kelly, a high school student at Mat-Su Career and Tech, told KTUU what he was hearing from his friends. "Almost everybody I've talked to has been shocked, demanding that these bans be taken back," the sophomore said.

Former Colony high school English teacher Peter Hopple was even more succinct saying, "I'm stunned, absolutely stunned."

"I'm pretty familiar with all the books," said Mike Okeson, the principal at Mat-Su Career & Tech, who used to teach English. "If you ask me to articulate for you what's controversial in "The Great Gatsby," I could not do that."

Channel 2 searched for favorable reactions to the board's decision but was unable to find any prior to publication of this story.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
    April.29.2020 at 8:47 am

    “The Great Gatsby, in fact, is often considered to be the quintessential work of 20th century American literature.”

    No it isn’t.

    1. Rich
      April.29.2020 at 8:50 am

      See how controversial it is! 😉

  2. Bearded Spock
    April.29.2020 at 8:52 am

    They told me if I voted for Donald Trump, school districts would be banning controversial books….

  3. Rich
    April.29.2020 at 8:53 am

    One member of the board, Jeff Taylor, was quoted by the local news as making the following statement at last week’s board meeting: “Is there a reason that we include books that we’ve labeled as controversial in our curriculum? I would prefer they were gone.”

    Imaginary scenario:
    One member of the public was quoted by the local news as making the following statement at last week’s board meeting: “Is there a reason that we include members that we’ve labeled as petty tyrants in our board? I would prefer they were gone.”

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.29.2020 at 9:09 am

      Far too many people wish they had the power to vanish things they don’t like to the cornfield.

      Of course, if I had that power, I would vanish them.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      April.29.2020 at 9:57 am

      “I would prefer they were gone.”

      aka, “I don’t like them and now I’m in a low level chicken shit position to do something about it in my new little world.”

  4. lap83
    April.29.2020 at 9:07 am

    “If I were to read this in a professional environment at my office, I would be dragged to the equal opportunity office.”

    Spoken by someone who has never worked in a professional office

    “and then they put me in the equal rights stocks while my minority and LGBT colleagues pelt me with vegan day old bread, which is how things are always done in business-y professional office environments ever since the 60s mandated that black women should no longer be raped and enslaved at work”

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.29.2020 at 9:10 am

      I think I remember that scene in my corporate sensitivity training video!

  5. Real Books
    April.29.2020 at 9:07 am

    “The Mat-Su School Board evidently doesn’t understand the purpose of a school.”

    Perhaps they do:

    https://sagaciousnewsnetwork.com/the-six-purposes-of-schooling-john-taylor-gatto/

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Trumpland
      April.29.2020 at 9:51 am

      John gatto always has a cat in his pants

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    April.29.2020 at 9:12 am

    Other than 1984, there was no book more important to me becoming a libertarian than Catch-22—it poignantly and humorously skewers incompetent bureaucrats…

    I can’t imagine why a school board member would have a problem with that.

  7. Eddy
    April.29.2020 at 9:13 am

    “If you ask me to articulate for you what’s controversial in “The Great Gatsby,” I could not do that.”

    Seriously? It’s cynical as all get-out and even might be described as nihilistic. That’s even before we get to the Jewish racketeer with human molars for cufflinks.

    You can say it’s a great canonical work of American literature, but if it’s not controversial you’re doing it wrong.

  8. Earth Skeptic
    April.29.2020 at 9:14 am

    Remember, the MatSu Valley is Palin country. Maybe they can’t see Russia from the back porch, but they sure can see subversive ideas at least when sober. Or maybe better when not sober.

  9. Rat on a train
    April.29.2020 at 9:15 am

    Would the school board prefer to have high schoolers still reading Dr. Seuss?
    Horton Hires A Ho
    Cocks in socks
    There’s a what in my butt?
    The Snitches
    Cop on Pop

    1. Eddy
      April.29.2020 at 9:23 am

      +I would not, could not with a goat

      1. Rat on a train
        April.29.2020 at 9:47 am

        + The Pocket Book of Boners (an actual Seuss title)

      2. Rich
        April.29.2020 at 9:49 am

        Nice!

  10. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.29.2020 at 9:16 am

    More interesting for some up-and-coming reporter would be to dig in to what books remain in their school. I mean, “Mat-Su” school district? What have they got, room for 10 books total, and they had to make room because someone died and left their entire library of DC and Marvel comic books, so something had to go?

  11. SIV
    April.29.2020 at 9:18 am

    The Great Gatsby, in fact, is often considered to be the quintessential work of 20th century American literature.
    NO
    GWTW FTW!

    It’s perhaps the most widely read novel for U.S. high school students.

    WTF?

  12. Rev. Arthur L. Trumpland
    April.29.2020 at 9:45 am

    The school board should be allowed to ban any book they seem offensive for any reason. If you have no limits on media consumption the next thing you know is they will be showing extreamly offensive things like “the eternal jew” or “hop on pop”… It was so sad the way they hopped on pop

  13. mtrueman
    April.29.2020 at 9:52 am

    Moby Dick has the 19th century sewn up, no question. For the 20th, Gatsby certainly has earned its place in the culture, Andy Kaufman once read the whole book (in an English accent) before an audience of college students. I prefer Vonnegut, Pynchon or Gaddis who are all more marginal than Fitzgerald. Kaufman’s not going to be performing any of their works any time soon. For me, the 20th century Moby Dick has to be Lolita, if it can be considered American literature.

    Doubtless Lolita was banned throughout the whole of Alaska decades ago.

  14. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.29.2020 at 9:55 am

    “Would the school board prefer to have high schoolers still reading Dr. Seuss?”

    I’m pretty darn sure that’s racist too; “thing” one and “thing” two? Talk about objectifying.

Please to post comments