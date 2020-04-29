Coronavirus

De Blasio Threatens To Arrest Hasidic Jews for Congregating To Mourn the Death of a Rabbi

On the same day Brooklyn’s Hasidic Jews came out for a funeral, hundreds were gathering elsewhere in New York City to watch a military flyover.

|

(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

New York City remains one of the United States' biggest hotbeds of COVID-19 infections and deaths. More than 12,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the Big Apple, or about 20 percent of the estimated deaths in the United States so far.

So it's easy to see why leaders (and citizens) might be very upset about a group of Hasidic Jews violating bans on large gatherings, congregating in public, on the street, in Brooklyn for the funeral of a rabbi who died from COVID-19 complications.

It would take a very insensitive leader, however, to decide to target their anger and frustration at Jews as a collective group, singling them out. And it would be a very stupid and ill-advised response to threaten such people with arrest, given that New York City's jails are incubators for the coronavirus.

So, ladies and gentlemen, here's New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio:

The New York Times reports that these Hasidic Jews had gathered Tuesday evening to mourn the death of Rabbi Chaim Mertz. New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were on hand to try to control the flow of crowds and keep people distant from each other, but they didn't fully succeed. This clip from CBS shows most of the people at the gathering were wearing masks, but they were still frequently standing too close to one another:

De Blasio's response has been rightfully blasted by members of New York's Jewish community. First, the obvious: He's singling out Jews as though their violations of gathering guidelines are somehow special or different from when other groups of people do the same thing. Second, some important context: On this same day, groups of New Yorkers watched the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds soar overhead in a White House-ordered display honoring essential workers. Images posted on social media and shared by news outlets show people gathering in clumps and not engaging in proper social distancing. So de Blasio's response leaves the impression that it's wrong for Jews to gather to mourn the death of a religious leader, but totally fine to gather to watch our government masters waste our tax dollars on air shows.

Should de Blasio actually attempt to single out Jews for NYPD enforcement, he potentially runs afoul of religious freedom protections. Enforcement of these social gathering rules is supposed to be applied neutrally. For the city to target gatherings of Jews but not other gatherings would be similar to attempted bans on drive-in church services in Kentucky and Mississippi. A federal judge in Kentucky stopped the Louisville mayor's ban because this rule restricted religious gathering in a way that didn't seem to apply to other types of gatherings of a similar nature. It wasn't neutral.

Finally, de Blasio's response shows he is more interested in enforcing his will than effectively preventing the spread of the coronavirus. He's threatening people with arrest for violating social distancing rules, but New York's jails themselves are massive violators of social distancing rules and are spreading COVID-19 among both inmates and staff. Nearly 10 percent of the population at Rikers Island has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. That's much higher than the infection rate among free New Yorkers (though researchers are still trying to get a handle on how many people might have been infected and didn't develop symptoms, and the infection rate in the city might be much higher than what has been recorded).

Threatening people with arrest for violating stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines doesn't show power or leadership; it's a sign of weakness, an inability of a leader to convince the public to trust him or her to manage a crisis. When people engage in activity that puts them at a higher risk of developing the coronavirus, it's completely absurd to threaten them with imprisonment that most definitely increases that very same risk.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. speedylee
    April.29.2020 at 1:19 pm

    Yeah that’s all kinda of fucked up.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.29.2020 at 1:53 pm

      De Blasio should write about his fight.

  2. Dillinger
    April.29.2020 at 1:22 pm

    same dude out walking Central Park yo?

  3. Geraje Guzba
    April.29.2020 at 1:25 pm

    De Blasio assures us the threat to Jews is from the right …

    https://nypost.com/2019/06/05/de-blasios-whitewashing-on-anti-semitism/

    1. John
      April.29.2020 at 1:47 pm

      If you are in New York and see a group of Jews congregating in public, don’t call the police. Call DiBlasio’s Special Service Brigade. The SS Brigade has been created for the specific purpose of dealing with those nasty Jews.

      1. JSinAZ
        April.29.2020 at 2:20 pm

        You missed the first memo. The Smile Ambassadors are to be deployed first (tan anti-infection uniforms yo) to gain the love and respect of the multitudes. The mainly gay Special Service units will eventually retire them in a ceremony known as The Night of the Long Dicking.

  4. Longtobefree
    April.29.2020 at 1:29 pm

    So literally Hitler?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      April.29.2020 at 1:36 pm

      No, but there’s enough evidence over the past few years to say he’s an anti-semite.

  5. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    April.29.2020 at 1:31 pm

    The problem is the cops are going to have to get awfully close to those Jews to identify and arrest them, that’s going to put them at risk. DeBlasio should consider forcing all of the Jews to wear something to make them easier to identify from a distance, a gold star would look pretty snazzy.

  6. Eddy
    April.29.2020 at 1:37 pm

    “New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were on hand to try to control the flow of crowds and keep people distant from each other, but they didn’t fully succeed.”

    This is a near-perfect set-up for a pun –

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNIZofPB8ZM

  7. Case of the Mondays
    April.29.2020 at 1:39 pm

    If it wasn’t clear before, jewish people and other moderate democrats have got to see this as the tyranny it is. If deBlamio can actually threaten to round up jews and get away with it, if dementia patient Biden can run as president with feminist support even though he’s a known sex criminal, then the democrat party is doomed and centrists will be forced to sit out the election.

    1. John
      April.29.2020 at 2:17 pm

      I would hope so but I am not optimistic. I bet DiBlasio wins re-election in a landslide. He could start putting people in ovens in Central Park and New York Democrats would vote for him because “the Republicans are worse”.

  8. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.29.2020 at 1:42 pm

    The original purpose of social distancing and lockdowns was to flatten the curve, not to save lives. Or so they told us. Funny how they don’t know how to not lie.

    1. MikeT1986
      April.29.2020 at 2:27 pm

      The goal was to save lives by reducing the strain on the medical system by flattening the curve. To your point the goal wasn’t to prevent population infection (Because that would require something ridiculous like shutting society down for 2 years, a proposal no sane person would undertake) but to knock down the explosive growth that had been brewing with out us tracking it so we didn’t get totally overwhelmed up front.

      That goal has clearly drifted.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.29.2020 at 1:43 pm

    On this same day, groups of New Yorkers watched the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds soar overhead in a White House-ordered display honoring essential workers.

    You guys are missing the point. Gathering for the Blue Angels/Thunderbirds is peaceable assembly, as secured by the 1A. Gathering for a funeral is…uh…umm…

    1. Dillinger
      April.29.2020 at 1:46 pm

      the honoring essential workers nonsense is cute.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        April.29.2020 at 1:51 pm

        12 fighter aircraft, with an operating cost of around $25,000 per hour each.

        1. Dillinger
          April.29.2020 at 1:53 pm

          C-130s dropping hospital beds and ventilators a better idea?

          1. Unicorn Abattoir
            April.29.2020 at 2:03 pm

            For NYC? B-52s and B-1s dropping ordnance is a better idea.

            1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
              April.29.2020 at 2:33 pm

              I say we nuke it from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.

        2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          April.29.2020 at 2:00 pm

          Pilots have to fly a certain amount every month anyway. There’s probably no extra cost.

        3. MikeT1986
          April.29.2020 at 2:28 pm

          Hey, it’s circular, Defense Contractors are also essential, so it’s double lining our pockets.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    April.29.2020 at 1:47 pm

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1255509989810229254

    Incredible data from Oregon suggesting much of the recent rise in all-cause mortality is lockdown rather than #Covid related – that people may simply be dying at home because they are too frightened to go to hospitals and failing to get medical treatment for other conditions.

  11. jasonium
    April.29.2020 at 1:48 pm

    “That’s much higher than the infection rate among free New Yorkers”
    Where does one find these free New Yorkers? The only one I know of is Snake Plissken.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.29.2020 at 2:02 pm

      I thought he escaped. Been a while since I’ve seen the documentary.

  12. AlmightyJB
    April.29.2020 at 1:54 pm

    You know who else rounded up Jews?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.29.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Anyone who fed them too much?

      1. CLM1227
        April.29.2020 at 2:27 pm

        Lol.

    2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      April.29.2020 at 2:34 pm

      The Pharaoh?

  13. Ska
    April.29.2020 at 2:03 pm

    Get out and hug a Chinaman, feed a muslim before ramadan because they can’t go to mosques, and lock up the jews for sticking too close during funeral processions.

  14. Jerry B.
    April.29.2020 at 2:04 pm

    “…free New Yorkers…”

    There are such things?

  15. Don't look at me!
    April.29.2020 at 2:06 pm

    Socially distance them to work camps via train cars?

  16. John
    April.29.2020 at 2:12 pm

    https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/new-york-mayor-deblasio-coronavirus

    This article gives a good rundown of just how incompetent DiBlasio has been. New York is a disaster area primarily because of his incompetence.

    Don’t, for example, think for a second of blaming the mayor himself, who on March 2—long after Iran and Italy were both ravaged by the plague, and after New Yorkers already began dropping dead of the virus—tweeted that he was “encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus,” adding a flippant movie recommendation to boot.

    Also, you should probably ignore that the mayor’s bungling of this crisis is already singled out as a world historical case study in disastrously inept management. After fighting parents, teachers, and his own advisers and insisting that the city’s schools must remain open, de Blasio suddenly caved. On the morning of March 15 he went on television to assure New Yorkers that the schools won’t be shut; that same afternoon, he shut them down. According to the NYC Department of Education, 68 school employees have died of COVID-19. The morning after he shut down the schools, Hizzoner hit the gym, flaunting the very social distancing guidelines his own administration had issued. The subway, as a recent MIT study has confirmed, continues to spread the virus quickly and efficiently to all corners of the city. Members of the mayor’s own staff, according to multiple reports, are nearing revolt, describing a constantly quibbling boss who refuses to listen to evidence and is incapable of resolution. Multiple municipal agency heads have told Politico that the mayor did not provide any guidelines regarding how they were supposed to conduct their work remotely. His calculations, several aides reported, seemed motivated largely by how they might be interpreted by his political base.

    But the problem isn’t that New York elected a bumbling, fascist idiot mayor. No, the problem is those nasty Jews having their funerals.

    New York City will likely re-elect this clown mayor. They had a competent mayor in Guilliani and a semi competent one in Bloomberg and decided they didn’t like that. They wanted full, authoritarian incompetence. So, it is hard to have much sympathy for the people of New York. They apparently by a large majority want it this way.

  17. Echospinner
    April.29.2020 at 2:20 pm

    I am Jewish. Half of my extended family are orthodox.

    I do not wish to comment on what the mayor said or the police response.

    By what I know. These are Satmer Chassidic, even within that insular community there are divisions. They could be considered separatists and radical in the greater Jewish community even among the orthodox and other chassidic groups.

    I do not wish to apologize for their behavior on this occasion, nor do I wish to take away from religious freedom as we know it in America.

    The principle of Pkuach Nefesh, the preservation of life and health has always been a primary foundational principle of Judaism. It takes precedence over near everything else.

  18. A Thinking Mind
    April.29.2020 at 2:20 pm

    Seems like he needs to start rounding up the jews and putting them into special quarantine camps. For their own safety, of course.

  19. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    April.29.2020 at 2:27 pm

    the time for warnings has passed

    Yes, it has, Mr. Mayor. Call off your thugs or free people will start planting them in the ground.

    Let’s play a game: Pirates? or Democrats discussing the Constitution during times of crisis?:

    “First, your return to work was not part of our negotiations nor our agreement so I must do nothing. And secondly, you must be a member of our group for the Constitution to apply and you’re not. And thirdly, the Constitution is more what you’d call a “living document” than actual rules. Welcome to New York, Miss Turner!”

  20. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    April.29.2020 at 2:28 pm

    Maybe Bill de Blasio should change his name to Bill de Nazi-o instead.

  21. IceTrey
    April.29.2020 at 2:32 pm

    New Yorkers voted for him they deserve what they’re getting. At least Hitler never won an election.

