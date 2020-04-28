Coronavirus

Trump's COVID-19 Testing Blueprint Is Another Attempt to Avoid Responsibility

Also included is an "alternative facts" narrative of federal government testing screw-ups since January.

|

(Yuri Gripas/picture alliance / Consolidated/Newscom)

At a press conference last night, President Donald Trump unveiled two documents—a "Testing Overview" and a "Testing Blueprint"—that comprise the latest phase of his administration's plan for "opening up America again" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These documents state that a big part ending the current pandemic lockdowns depends on testing for COVID-19 infections in symptomatic patients and by testing for antibodies in the broader population in order to determine how many people have already been exposed to the virus.

Diagnostic tests can be used to identify which patients with respiratory illnesses are actually infected with COVID-19 while also enabling the tracing and quarantining of their contacts who subsequently test positive. Antibody blood tests enable public health officials to figure out what percentage of the population has already been infected. Antibody tests provide a better idea of just how deadly the disease is and, one hopes, will also help to identify those individuals, now more or less immune to the disease, who can safely leave lockdown and resume their normal activities.

Reading through the two documents, it is apparent that the "Testing Overview" is largely an "alternative facts" narrative that aims to direct attention away from the egregious mistakes that the Trump administration committed with respect to diagnostic testing as the pandemic began to accelerate in January and February 2020. The "Testing Blueprint," meanwhile, makes it clear that the Trump administration will blame states and localities for any future failures with respect to diagnostic and antibody testing and contact tracing.

Let's delve first into the "Testing Overview." It features a timeline that purportedly details "the foundation for diagnostic testing." This timeline notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started developing a diagnostic test to detect the coronavirus on January 10. That may seem like a timely beginning, but the timeline fails to mention that the CDC sent its badly botched test out on February 5. At the same time, the CDC stymied the development of alternative tests by academic and private laboratories.

In a section on mobilizing the private sector to develop tests, the "Testing Overview" reports that on January 21 the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority convened leading diagnostic companies to develop COVID-19 tests. Nevertheless, the agency did not begin funding the development of such tests until the beginning of March. The "Testing Overview" notes that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) got around to loosening its regulatory stranglehold on privately developed diagnostics on February 29. It further reports that the FDA's first emergency use authorization (EUA) was issued for a test developed by Roche on March 13. The good news is that once unleashed the private sector responded and as of yesterday there were 70 EUAs for tests.

Contrast the Trump administration's handling of testing with what Germany and South Korea did. German researchers developed and released their first COVID-19 diagnostic test on January 16. Similarly, South Korean public health officials met with private sector biotech companies on January 27 and urged them to develop a diagnostic test. The first South Korean diagnostic test developed by the private company Kogene Biotech was approved just a week later, one day before the CDC shipped its flawed test.

South Korea and the U.S. both reported their first COVID-19 cases on January 20. But because of differences in the deployment of diagnostic testing and the tracking of contacts, the disease trajectories of the two countries have starkly diverged. By the beginning of March, South Korea had tested 150,000 people compared to 2,150 in the U.S. Thanks in large part to proactive testing and contact tracking, the number of daily diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea peaked at 909 cases on February 29.

As of today, the U.S. has confirmed more than one million cases and 57,000 deaths from the disease. Meanwhile, South Korea has so far fewer than 11,000 cases and 250 deaths. That amounts to one case per 330 and one death per 5,800 Americans, versus one case per 4,700 and one death per 206,000 South Koreans.

On March 13, President Trump announced that half a million tests would be available by the following week and that five million would be available by the beginning of April. In addition, the president announced that retail companies including Walgreens, CVS, Target, and Walmart would soon set up drive-through diagnostic test sites in their parking lots. The good news is that testing did begin to ramp up, but the promises of 500,000 tests within a week and five million by the end of March were not kept.

By March 20, the number of tests in the U.S. did rise by nearly 134,000 and by April 1 just over a million tests had been administered. But just four drive-through testing sites were open by March 28. The "Testing Overview" reports that 80 sites are now open. South Korea had 43 drive-through testing sites up and running before March 17. The five millionth diagnostic test promised for the end March was actually administered on April 25.

The administration's timeline amounts largely to an attempt to put a positive spin on the manifold failures of federal agencies to address the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of President Trump.

Now let's turn to the administration's "Testing Blueprint." What does it say about what comes next?

The "Testing Blueprint" is mostly hortatory, urging state governments to engage in salutary efforts such as "develop[ing] testing plans and rapid response programs," "maximiz[ing] the use of all available testing platforms and venues," and "develop[ing] and implement[ing] sentinel monitoring."

For its part, the federal government says it will provide a "Blueprint for the testing plans and rapid response programs," which basically means that the "Testing Blueprint" will provide a blueprint. The federal government will also "provide strategic direction and technical assistance." More helpfully, the federal government will get out of the way by providing "expedited regulatory authorizations for tests and testing equipment."

The "Testing Blueprint" places the primary responsibility on the states to fund and vastly expand coronavirus testing. It says that the following principles should guide the states as they develop and execute programs and plans including (1) testing every symptomatic patient promptly and accurately; (2) setting up sentinel monitoring sites to warn of imminent local outbreaks at places such as urgent care facilities, primary care clinics, and senior assisted living facilities where asymptomatic individuals can be tested; and (3) creating rapid response programs that enable quick isolation and contact tracing of individuals who test positive, whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic. Ultimately, the "Testing Blueprint" is not much more than a list of sensible recommendations that may well be marginally helpful to state governments as they deal with the pandemic going forward.

The Trump administration is surely right that state lawmakers and state public health departments will have big roles to play in setting up disease testing and tracking systems. But at the same time, the administration's "Testing Blueprint" is a cynical political document, designed mostly to let Trump off the hook. It allows him to blame the states if disease control efforts go awry while enabling him to avoid taking any responsibility for the health and economic harms that resulted from his administration's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. RNG
    April.28.2020 at 4:35 pm

    I would care if you had any credibility left, but you still have the remnants of all those bad models you slurped on your chin.

  2. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
    April.28.2020 at 4:40 pm

    So Ron, is 250k-300k US deaths still reasonable, or are articles like this your attempt to avoid admitting that the people you called trolls owned you?

    1. Anti-trans libertarians are hurting the movement
      April.28.2020 at 4:51 pm

      Is it really that unreasonable to think total deaths will increase by a factor of 4 over the next 8 months?

      Perhaps not the most likely scenario, but not at all unreasonable.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
        April.28.2020 at 4:55 pm

        No its not unreasonable.

        It’s fucking retarded.

        So of course you buy it.

        1. Anti-trans libertarians are hurting the movement
          April.28.2020 at 5:07 pm

          Ah yes, the critical thinking one would expect to find at a place called “Reason”

          1. Case of the Mondays
            April.28.2020 at 5:17 pm

            Yes it is completely unreasonable given the data. We are unlikely to pass 100K deaths. This is going to be similar to 1968-70.

            And what critical thinking are you applying here?

      2. James Hill
        April.28.2020 at 4:57 pm

        We’re on the downslope of the curve. If you think it is reasonable, then please explain where the 5 fold death rate comes from.

    2. Knutsack
      April.28.2020 at 5:09 pm

      I want to know how many more deaths we need in order for DOL to be right about this pandemic changing human life expectancy.

      Probably, a lot, huh?

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    April.28.2020 at 4:44 pm

    The “Testing Blueprint” places the primary responsibility on the states to fund and vastly expand coronavirus testing.

    Seems reasonable. States have not been hit uniformly and the federal government’s failings have been stated in this very article. In fact, governors should be taking a greater role anyway. They presumably know their respective states’ needs better than D.C. State capitals whining to/about the federal response is terrible governance.

    1. Overt
      April.28.2020 at 4:54 pm

      I think it would be interesting to go back and look at how disaster response has essentially neutered the ability for states to manage their own affairs. After decades of hurricane and earthquake and tornado disaster relief, states have essentially ceded those duties to the federal government. Which is great, until the disaster hits everywhere in the country.

      States have been too happy to rob their disaster preparedness budgets for other purposes, all under the assumption the Fed would be there to save them with a simple Declaration of Emergency. Well this has put paid to that notion, and it is time for the state governments to wake up to that.

    2. trekmyn
      April.28.2020 at 5:00 pm

      You suggest that the federal government is not all-powerful and all responsible on a libertarian website? How DARE you?

  4. Rich
    April.28.2020 at 4:49 pm

    For its part, the federal government says it will provide a “Blueprint for the testing plans and rapid response programs,” which basically means that the “Testing Blueprint” will provide a blueprint.

    “The Secretary will arrange to develop appropriate guidelines.”

  5. Overt
    April.28.2020 at 4:51 pm

    1) Regarding the amount of tests conducted, I think you are stealing a base here. We were DEFINITELY slow in developing tests. However by April it was clear that there were 4 or 5 places that needed testing, while the rest of the country did not need any testing at all. We were slow to get that final push to 5 Million not because of supply, but because of the lack of demand. The urgent care next to my house (here in Orange County) has had a testing station out front for the past 4 weeks. Every time I go out to lunch, or walking with the kids, or to the store- several times a week- I pass the testing station. I have NEVER ONCE seen it in active use, where someone goes in, they pull the curtains and test.

    2) This shows just how important it is for the blueprint to say what it does. The response to this- or any- contagion is just plain different depending on where you are. New York needs to test differently than Orange County. They need to staff differently. They need different tools. It may be “letting Trump off the hook” but so is expecting states to handle their own police force.

    1. Rich
      April.28.2020 at 4:55 pm

      The response to this- or any- contagion is just plain different depending on where you are.

      That’s just crazy talk, O. We’re all in it together.™

  6. RAYMONDO
    April.28.2020 at 5:11 pm

    “Ultimately, the “Testing Blueprint” is not much more than a list of sensible recommendations that may well be marginally helpful to state governments as they deal with the pandemic going forward.”

    This is truly a disaster. I too wonder like, just like Ron Bailey, why isn’t the federal government doing more.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 5:13 pm

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1255141330658848772

    1/ From a physician in Michigan – his testing site is running at less than half its daily capacity (and two other nearby sites have closed). THERE IS NOT EVEN ENOUGN DEMAND FOR CURRENT TESTS BECAUSE SO FEW PEOPLE ARE SYMPTOMATIC.

    2/ If you don’t want to read the emails, this live (~1 hour ago) photo from a Virginia testing site tells the story. THE LACK OF TESTING DEMAND IS THIS WEEK’S VERSION OF THE EMPTY HOSPITALS FROM THREE WEEKS AGO; it tells the key story about where the “epidemic” is headed.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 5:16 pm

      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1255085325166301185

      Lolcatz. What does this even mean? The testing centers are empty and anyone who wants a test and has any reason to have one can. The hospitals are half-empty and going broke. The testing fetish is so obviously a way to delay reopening it barely requires further discussion.

      The call for endless testing is the last refuge of Team Apocalypse. And it isn’t going to work. The apocalypse came and went and 99.99.% of us under 85 are still alive.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    April.28.2020 at 5:14 pm

    ‘Life Has to Go On’: How Sweden Has Faced the Virus Without a Lockdown
    The country was an outlier in Europe, trusting its people to voluntarily follow the protocols. Many haven’t, but it does not seem to have hurt them.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/28/world/europe/sweden-coronavirus-herd-immunity.html

    Sweden’s death rate of 22 per 100,000 people is the same as that of Ireland, which has earned accolades for its handling of the pandemic, and far better than in Britain or France.

    Yet, on this warm spring day, at least, there was little evidence that people were observing the protocols — adding further mystery to Sweden’s apparent success in handling the scourge without an economically devastating lockdown.

    All around Ms. Lilja along Skanegatan Street in the Sodermalm neighborhood of Stockholm, younger Swedes thronged bars, restaurants and a crowded park last week, drinking in the sun.

    They laughed and basked in freedoms considered normal in most parts of the world not long ago, before coronavirus lockdowns, quarantines and mass restrictions upended social norms. As other nations in Europe begin to consider reopening their economies, Sweden’s experience would seem to argue for less caution, not more.

    “My respect for those who died, but we are doing something right here in Sweden,” said Johan Mattsson, 44, as he was having a drink at a cafe on Skanegatan Street.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.28.2020 at 5:14 pm

      While other countries were slamming on the brakes, Sweden kept its borders open, allowed restaurants and bars to keep serving, left preschools and grade schools in session and placed no limits on public transport or outings in local parks. Hairdressers, yoga studios, gyms and even some cinemas have remained open.

      Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned. Museums have closed and sporting events have been canceled. At the end of March, the authorities banned visits to nursing homes.

      That’s roughly it. There are almost no fines, and police officers can only ask people to oblige. Pedestrians wearing masks are generally stared at as if they have just landed from Mars.

  9. Dillinger
    April.28.2020 at 5:16 pm

    it’s gonna burn off before Leviathan get its evil Test Everybody! plans in order

  10. meme
    April.28.2020 at 5:16 pm

    Tell me first why testing people is the president’s responsibilty. In my neighborhood, queen, ny, there is one testing site and they have nothing to do.

    1. Case of the Mondays
      April.28.2020 at 5:19 pm

      Exactly. This is a supposedly libertarian magazine asking for the feds to step in and take more power. For no reason because this is not the crisis they claimed it would be.

      But it gets eyeballs on the ads.

Please to post comments