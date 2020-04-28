The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 28, 2015
4/28/2015: Obergefell v. Hodges argued.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/28/2015: Obergefell v. Hodges argued.
Advertisement
Anti-porn crusaders get their panties in a twist about a uptick in porn consumption during COVID-19.
Lockdown enforcement is becoming more authoritarian.
Calls to U.S. poison control centers are up. They have been since March.
"The thread caused some concern & we would like to clarify."
The president added that the procedure is something "you're going to have to use medical doctors with."