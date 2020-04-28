Food Labeling

FDA Backs Away From Absurd 'Skim Milk' Legal Fight

Dairy industry-endorsed regulations required skim milk to be labeled as “imitation” if it hadn’t been enriched with added vitamins.

South Mountain Creamery in Maryland (South Mountain Creamery)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given dairies and creameries the official permission to label their skim milk as "skim milk." Huzzah!

An explanation is warranted, obviously. By any conventional definition, skim milk is milk with the fat or cream removed—skimmed off. But the government defines "skim milk" differently. According to FDA guidelines, in order to be called "skim milk," dairies had to add vitamins A and D to the milk before it could be lawfully distributed.

Dairies or creameries who did not add those vitamins were prohibited from labeling their skim milk as skim milk. Instead, they were required to call it "imitation skim milk" or "imitation milk product," even though their skim milk was not, in fact, an imitation of anything.

There's a market for "all-natural" skim milk without the added vitamins, and dairies and creameries who want to offer this product have been battling federal and state regulators for years. The Institute for Justice (I.J.), a public interest law firm, has represented several such creameries in court, arguing that these sorts of labeling requirements violate the First Amendment rights of skim milk vendors by compelling them to speak of their product as "imitation" in order to sell it.

I.J. won a notable victory against Florida milk regulators in 2017 when it persuaded the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to rule in Ocheesee Creamery v. Putnam that the creamery was not "misleading consumers" when it described its skim milk as skim milk.

On Monday, I.J. pointed to a new letter from the FDA which makes it clear that the federal agency no longer intends to enforce the skim milk labeling regulation and no longer intends to push the states to enforce it. In 2018, in response to another I.J. lawsuit, the FDA sent a letter to Maryland-based South Mountain Creamery stating that it would not force the dairy to use the term "imitation" so long as its labels noted that its skim milk was not fortified with added vitamins A and D.

Additional legal wrangling ensued. The FDA attempted to have the South Mountain Creamery's lawsuit dismissed, which would have left the labeling regulation itself untouched. But Judge Yvette Kane of the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Pennsylvania denied the motion.

Which brings us to the letter that the FDA sent on April 22, which informed South Mountain Creamery that the agency will no longer enforce the "imitation" labeling requirement and will no longer ask the states to enforce it. Furthermore, the letter noted, in the event that the FDA reverts back to enforcing the rule, it will not retroactively punish dairies for selling skim milk labeled as skim milk without the added vitamins.

"The government does not have the power to change the dictionary," said I.J. Senior Attorney Justin Pearson in a statement. South Mountain Creamery's "product was the real thing, not an imitation. It was a clear violation of [creamery owner Randy Sower's] First Amendment rights to force him to use a label that wasn't truthful. Now, this communication from the FDA should allow Randy and other dairy farmers across the nation to sell pure skim milk across the country without fear of prosecution."

On the basis of the new letter, Judge Kane dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice. I.J. President and General Counsel Scott Bullock said in a statement that if the FDA starts enforcing the regulation again, I.J. will return to court.

Reason contributor and food policy expert Baylen Linniken has extensively covered the legal conflicts between creameries and regulators and even served as an expert witness in the aforementioned Florida case. As he has pointed out, the International Dairy Foods Association argued in favor of enforcing the skim milk labeling regulation in that dispute. This gives the entire fight a similar feel to the dairy industry's various attempts to stop companies that manufacture soy milk, almond milk, and similar products from labeling their goods as "milk." Such efforts have little connection to consumer protection. Rather, the dairy industry seeks to hobble its competitors via government regulation.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree
    April.28.2020 at 2:58 pm

    “On the basis of the new letter, Judge Kane dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice. I.J. President and General Counsel Scott Bullock said in a statement that if the FDA starts enforcing the regulation again, I.J. will return to court.”

    This bullshit. The courts should not let a letter stop a final judgement that the FDA was wrong, and that regulation is unconstitutional. Now all that money in legal fees is wasted, because the next power drunk FDA asshole that comes along will require spending another gazillion dollars to show the feds what for.

  2. stupid shit Chipper said
    April.28.2020 at 2:59 pm

    “On Monday, I.J. pointed to a new letter from the FDA which makes it clear that the federal agency no longer intends to enforce the skim milk labeling regulation and no longer intends to push the states to enforce it.”

    Out of curiosity, who was President when this lawsuit started?

    “The case, Ocheesee Creamery v. Putnam, has its roots in 2012,”

    Oh, Linniken covered that.

    1. Brandybuck
      April.28.2020 at 3:25 pm

      Out of curiosity, who is in charge of the branch of government that oversees the Food and Drug Administration. Oh, the current sitting president!

      1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
        April.28.2020 at 3:32 pm

        Right so your guy started it and Trump ended it.

  3. Sometimes a Great Notion
    April.28.2020 at 2:59 pm

    Poor Randy Sower. First the IRS steals his money because of bundling and then this FDA attack. Jesus, I can’t imagine what this diary farmer could have done to piss off the feds so much.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      April.28.2020 at 3:03 pm

      I can’t imagine what this diary farmer could have done to piss off the feds so much.

      He attempted to stand up for his rights against absurd regulation. He’s lucky they didn’t send a SWAT team.

  4. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    April.28.2020 at 3:00 pm

    in the event that the FDA reverts back to enforcing the rule, it will not retroactively punish dairies for selling skim milk labeled as skim milk without the added vitamins.

    Did they pinky swear? If they didn’t pink swear then it doesn’t count.

    “Skim milk is just water that’s lying about being milk.” That said dairies should be allowed to label it as such without having to jump through hoops to do so.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.28.2020 at 3:06 pm

      I imagine that their letter has some kind of official weight, and if some future bureaucrats tried to renege on it, the courts would take a dim view. But nothing is sure when the government defines its own limits.

  5. Brandybuck
    April.28.2020 at 3:21 pm

    To be a contrarian, there are places where how a product is labeled is important. In two recent incidents I was tricked by the labeling. The back of the package was truthful and indicated what I bought, but the front played fast and loose with the English language. Both are cases of frozen food. Because of quarantine shopping rules, I’m not allowed to put a package back in the grocery freezer after reading the ingredients. Which is what got me the wrong product twice in the last month.

    First, I bought some “Chicken Alfredo Pasta”. The pasta had a strange texture and a slightly odd taste. Turned out it was made from lentils. I understand the market exists for gluten free pasta, and semolina free pasta, but surely that would be on the front of the package. It was not. As John Pinette would say, it had none of the characteristics of pasta.

    Second was a “beefy cheese hot pocket”. Turned out it was Vegan, meaning it had neither beef nor cheese in it. Again, it had none of the characteristics of beef or cheese.

    Now as a good libertarian I am NOT saying the FDA needs to be regulating products out of business. The real problem is that current quarantine rules (don’t put stuff back on the shelf) made it hard to know what I was actually buying. But as a good libertarian I would hope that manufacturers would voluntarily disclose what they were in fact selling. Beef that is not beef is not beef. Cheese that is not cheese is not cheese.

    Again, the government shouldn’t be shutting these businesses down. But if almond milk manufacturers are able to voluntarily label their product as “almond milk”, then why the hell can’t Vegan manufacturers label their products as “warning: vegan abomination”?

    1. Kevin Smith
      April.28.2020 at 3:30 pm

      Those are very odd cases as “gluten free” and “vegan” are both upsells that manufacturers charge significantly more for, and thus are among the most important things to put on the front of the package

    2. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
      April.28.2020 at 3:35 pm

      We get it you support Obama’s stuoud fucking policies.

      Less bloviation next time Ken, it makes you look desperate.

