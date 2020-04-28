The Volokh Conspiracy

After NYS Rifle & Pistol is dismissed, SCOTUS distributes 6 Second Amendment Cases for 5/1/2020 Conference

Four justices have signaled they are ready to take a 2nd Amendment case. Are there 5 votes to reverse?

On Monday, the Supreme Court decided NY State Rifle & Pistol Association. (Let me know if you'd like an edited copy.). Four Justices signaled they were ready to take another Second Amendment case.

Justice Kavanaugh wrote in his concurrence:

And I share Justice ALITO's concern that some federal and state courts may not be properly applying Heller and McDonald. The Court should address that issue soon, perhaps in one of the several Second Amendment cases with petitions for certiorari now pending before the Court.

Justice Alito wrote in his dissent, joined by Justices Thomas and Gorsuch:

We are told that the mode of review in this case is representative of the way Heller has been treated in the lower courts. If that is true, there is cause for concern.

Immediately after the case was decided, the Supreme Court distributed 6 Second Amendment cases for the May 1, 2020 conference (H/T to the Duke Center for Firearms Blog.)

  1. Mance v. Barr (5th Circuit)—challenge to federal prohibition on out-of-state handgun purchases
  2. Pena v. Horan (9th Circuit)—challenge to California's prohibition on "unsafe" handguns (including "microstamping" requirement)
  3. Gould v. Lipson (1st Circuit)—challenge to Massachusetts's "may issue" conceal carry licensing regime
  4. Rogers v. Grewal (3rd Circuit)—challenge to New Jersey's "may issue" conceal carry licensing regime
  5. Cheeseman v. Polillo (N.J. Supreme Court)— challenge to New Jersey's "may issue" conceal carry licensing regime
  6. Ciolek v. New Jersey (N.J. Supreme Court )—challenge to New Jersey's "may issue" conceal carry licensing regime

Mance v. Barr is the oldest case on the list. My colleague Alan Gura filed this petition in November 2018. It was originally distributed for the 3/29/2019 conference. But then was "rescheduled." The petition was then distributed at the 4/12/19 conference. Yesterday, the Court scheduled the next distribution for 5/1/2020. This petition is an excellent vehicle if the Court wants a law-profile case that won't reach any sweeping rulings.

Or, if the Court wants to take a conceal carry case, Rogers v. Grewal has been floating around since December 2018. (I am engaged in several gun-related cases with the New Jersey Attorney General). The two criminal prosecution cases can be held over, and vacated if Rogers prevails.

Once the Court decides one, or more of these cases, and Court clarifies the appropriate level of scrutiny, the other cases can be GVR'd.

 

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Aktenberg
    April.28.2020 at 1:25 pm

    I really hope Kavanagh and the other three vote to grant cert to one of them. If Roberts wants to maintain his good graces with Georgetown liberals, make him say so publicly. No doing so simply by denying cert.

    1. KevinP
      April.28.2020 at 1:45 pm

      Excellent. New Jersey may end up being the vehicle for restoring the Second Amendment.

      1. Aktenberg
        April.28.2020 at 1:50 pm

        Rest assured though, that even with a positive ruling, the courts will give the states at least a year to get a constitutional framework into place. There won’t be the sense of urgency that there is when a woman wants to kill her baby and when a same-sex couple wants a marriage license.

  2. Dilan Esper
    April.28.2020 at 1:48 pm

    OK, let’s go through these:

    Mance v. Barr (5th Circuit)—challenge to federal prohibition on out-of-state handgun purchases

    Why would that be unconstitutional? First of all, there’s a legitimate interest in curbing the arms trade and preventing straw purchases. Second, it protects federalism. I mean, you can argue that states with strict gun control regimes are violating the 2nd Amendment, I get that, but if any particular state’s scheme does not violate the 2nd Amendment, why is it constitutionally required that its residents get to circumvent it?

    Pena v. Horan (9th Circuit)—challenge to California’s prohibition on “unsafe” handguns (including “microstamping” requirement)

    This seems fact dependent. A lot of Second Amendment advocates say it’s impossible to modify guns to allow tracing without making the guns less reliable. If they can prove that, fine, microstamping is unconstitutional. Implicit in a right to keep and bear arms is a right to access to arms that actually work.

    On the other hand, if the technology can work without impairing gun function, it’s fully constitutional. There’s no right to shoot people and not get caught by the police. (Indeed, even in self defense or where the shooting is lawful, there’s still no right to privacy regarding such a shooting.)

    Gould v. Lipson (1st Circuit)—challenge to Massachusetts’s “may issue” conceal carry licensing regime

    Depends on the details. Some level of carry, whether open or concealed, is required by the text of the Constitution. That same text also permits a well regulated militia. Requirements that ensure that someone who carries a gun in public is well trained, a good marksman, of sound mind and unlikely to use his or her gun offensively or due to rage, etc., are constitutional consistent with the notion of a regulated fighting force. Requirements that make it impossible for someone to carry a gun are not.

    Rogers v. Grewal (3rd Circuit)—challenge to New Jersey’s “may issue” conceal carry licensing regime
    Cheeseman v. Polillo (N.J. Supreme Court)— challenge to New Jersey’s “may issue” conceal carry licensing regime
    Ciolek v. New Jersey (N.J. Supreme Court )—challenge to New Jersey’s “may issue” conceal carry licensing regime

    1. Aktenberg
      April.28.2020 at 1:54 pm

      “Why would that be unconstitutional? First of all, there’s a legitimate interest in curbing the arms trade and preventing straw purchases. Second, it protects federalism. I mean, you can argue that states with strict gun control regimes are violating the 2nd Amendment, I get that, but if any particular state’s scheme does not violate the 2nd Amendment, why is it constitutionally required that its residents get to circumvent it?”

      It’s unconstitutional because it’s not narrowly tailored, and violates federalism. The federal government doesn’t have the authority to tel a state that its merchants can’t sell to out of state residents. Leftists would scream if Congress passed a law prohibiting a woman in Georgia from traveling to Maryland to kill her baby. Second, there is already a Constitutional law on the books, for long guns. That law allows out of state purchases provided that it doesn’t violate the law of either state. If a resident of Texas wants to buy a handgun in Louisiana, it’s ridiculous that he can’t.

      “On the other hand, if the technology can work without impairing gun function, it’s fully constitutional. There’s no right to shoot people and not get caught by the police. (Indeed, even in self defense or where the shooting is lawful, there’s still no right to privacy regarding such a shooting.)”

      It’s not just microstamping, but certain things like chamber indicators. Glock Gen4s and Gen5s can’t be sold in California, and their constitutional basis for it is laughable.

      “Depends on the details. Some level of carry, whether open or concealed, is required by the text of the Constitution. That same text also permits a well regulated militia. Requirements that ensure that someone who carries a gun in public is well trained, a good marksman, of sound mind and unlikely to use his or her gun offensively or due to rage, etc., are constitutional consistent with the notion of a regulated fighting force. Requirements that make it impossible for someone to carry a gun are not.”

      I agree with this, provided that the training is not unduly burdensome.

      1. Dilan Esper
        April.28.2020 at 1:59 pm

        It’s unconstitutional because it’s not narrowly tailored, and violates federalism. The federal government doesn’t have the authority to tel a state that its merchants can’t sell to out of state residents.

        That’s not true under existing law. Indeed, I don’t see how it can be true- even under the narrowest interpretation of the Commerce Clause, the federal government has the power to prohibit commerce from crossing state lines.

        1. Aktenberg
          April.28.2020 at 2:03 pm

          No, it doesn’t. It arguably has the power to prohibit contraband (or people, in the case of the Mann Act) from crossing state lines, or non-contraband in one state from being brought across state lines in violation of the laws of the second state, but not to prohibit a legal product from crossing state lines into another state where it’s also legal.

          In any event, even if you accept your argument, that law could only be constitutional to the extent that it prohibits a resident of Texas from buying a handgun in Louisiana and bringing it back into Texas. Merely buying it in Louisiana does not implicate interstate commerce.

          1. Dilan Esper
            April.28.2020 at 2:10 pm

            The TEXT OF THE CONSTITUTION says that Congress has the power to regulate commerce among the several states. “You may not purchase product X across state lines” is a down the line exercise of that power.

            You have no argument. The Constitution says nothing about it being limited to “contraband”. This is a no brainer.

            1. Aktenberg
              April.28.2020 at 2:12 pm

              No, a person buying a product out of state is not engaging in interstate commerce, unless he brings it back. Period.

        2. DaveSs
          April.28.2020 at 2:10 pm

          ” the federal government has the power to prohibit commerce from crossing state lines.”

          Congress passed the local foods act prohibiting retail sellers in one state from selling food to residents of other states.

          You really think that such a law would be upheld because commerce clause?

          1. Dilan Esper
            April.28.2020 at 2:11 pm

            It would certainly be upheld under the commerce clause.

            Might violate substantive due process if it didn’t have a rational basis or if it made it impossible to eat.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.28.2020 at 1:56 pm

      You can buy lots and lots of things out of state. Why not guns? It doesn’t circumvent any federal laws. The only thing that makes guns so special is being an emumerated right.

      You don’t know much about California’s “not unsafe” roster. Even aside from “shall not be infringed”, Heller said something about common use; the roster forbids almost all modern handguns and a lot of older handguns. Even guns that were once declared “not unsafe” have fallen off the list merely for not paying an annual registration fee. As for the safety you seem to think it guarantees, police are allowed to buy handguns not on the list, and even sell them second hand to the general public. Kinda shows the lie for what it is.

      You skip over “may issue” as if it is just a detail. It is not. The Second Amendment says “and bear”, and Heller said it makes no sense to only “bear” inside a home. At least some “may issue” states ban open carry, leaving no way to exercise an enumerated right.

      1. Aktenberg
        April.28.2020 at 1:58 pm

        Yup, that’s why off-roster Gen5 Glocks sell for double their value in California.

        That’s the real lie about the whole set of jurisprudence post-Heller. Most of the rules that liberal judges have upheld under so called “intermediate scrutiny” aren’t even rational.

      2. Dilan Esper
        April.28.2020 at 2:01 pm

        At least some “may issue” states ban open carry, leaving no way to exercise an enumerated right.

        Just because a right is enumerated doesn’t mean it is absolute. The First and Fourth Amendments are enumerated; they are not absolute.

        I agree with you if a state bans open carry, AND effectively bans concealed carry because the “may issue” law is overly restrictive, that would be unconstitutional.

        1. Aktenberg
          April.28.2020 at 2:04 pm

          I’m really getting tired of this canard. For the last time, NO ONE HAS EVER ARGUED THAT THE 2ND AMENDMENT IS ABSOLUTE. That said, these “may issue” laws are basically no-issue. For example, in New Jersey, there are around 1,000 total people, out of a population of 8 million, that have carry permits, and almost all are retired cops.

    3. Brett Bellmore
      April.28.2020 at 2:04 pm

      “First of all, there’s a legitimate interest in curbing the arms trade”

      I question this. There is, maybe, a legitimate interest in curbing the illegal arms trade, but this law doesn’t materially further that. There’s no legitimate interest AT ALL in curbing the legal arms trade.

      1. Aktenberg
        April.28.2020 at 2:05 pm

        This. My carry permit is good in 35 states. The federal government has no constitutional authority nor interest in banning me from buying a handgun in any of the 34 states that my permit is honored in that I don’t live in.

        1. Dilan Esper
          April.28.2020 at 2:08 pm

          Then make an as applied challenge. It still ought to be enforceable as to someone who would be violating a law in their home state.

          1. Aktenberg
            April.28.2020 at 2:10 pm

            Except that’s NOT what the current statute says. A law that is so overly broad in this way is facially unconstitutional.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          April.28.2020 at 2:10 pm

          Yes. Again, you have to ask: What other legal product can a citizen of one state not purchase in another state where it’s legal under that state’s law? Even if it ISN’T legal under their home state’s law? At most, if you buy something that’s not legal in your home state, you can’t bring it home.

          Before the federal government coerced the states into all adopting 21 as the legal drinking age, (I became old enough to drink TWICE!) it was perfectly legal for an 18 year old in a state where the age was 21 to cross into a state where the age was 18, and buy booze. They’d better not have brought it home, but the laws of their home state didn’t follow them around wherever they went.

          1. Aktenberg
            April.28.2020 at 2:11 pm

            Of course. And the left would have thrown a tantrum in the pre-Obergefell days if Congress prohibited a person from getting a marriage license in a state where his marriage wasn’t legal.

    4. Dr. Ed
      April.28.2020 at 2:06 pm

      “Gould v. Lipson (1st Circuit)—challenge to Massachusetts’s “may issue” conceal carry licensing regime
      Depends on the details. Some level of carry, whether open or concealed, is required by the text of the Constitution.”

      And as the police chiefs have agreed amongst themselves to NOT issue, you must be in agreement that this is unconstitutional as applied. And it would be quite easy for SCOTUS to rule that the current practice is unconstitutional without getting into the underlying issue of “may” — that each denial must be based on something more than “I won’t.”

  3. Brett Bellmore
    April.28.2020 at 2:01 pm

    1) Loser. The Court isn’t that likely to apply strict scrutiny to exercises of the interstate commerce power, AND the plaintiffs lost at the circuit court level, so none of the anti-gunners are going to want to grant certiori.

    2) Possible winner, IF they decide to hear it. But, again, the plaintiffs lost at the circuit court level, so no support for cert. from the anti-gunners.

    3) Possible winner, IF they decide to hear it. Ditto on cert.

    4) Ditto.

    5) Ditto.

    6) Ditto.

    Basically the best case for 2nd amendment activists is always going to be one where they WON at the circuit court level, (See Heller, for instance.) and the anti-gunners are the ones appealing, because that way the anti-gunners on the Court might agree to take the case in hope of reversing.

    Where 2nd amendment activists have lost at the circuit court level, the anti-gunners on the Court will pretty much always refuse to agree to certiori, and there are obviously more than one Justice on the expected pro-gun side of the Court who’d simply rather avoid the whole topic if that’s possible.

    Mance is just hopeless, the Court isn’t going to restrict the interstate commerce clause, or subject use of it to strict scrutiny. And the law in question has been around for a long while. The Court is comfortable with long standing constitutional violations.

    I’d say Penna is the best shot here, just because the California laws in this case are particularly egregious and getting worse with time.

    The rest ought to go well if granted certiori, but likely won’t be, because they can be avoided, and the Court is actively avoiding 2nd amendment cases. At most they’ll take one.

    I’m guessing that Penna will be the case they take.

    1. Aktenberg
      April.28.2020 at 2:07 pm

      Except that Pena is the easiest to pull a NYSPRA with. California doesn’t REALLY care about its law. It’s about the naked exercise of power. It could drop the whole handgun roster right after cert is granted.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        April.28.2020 at 2:12 pm

        Yeah, I don’t think the Court is going to roll over and play dead if another state does that again almost immediately. It would be too blatant.

        1. Aktenberg
          April.28.2020 at 2:13 pm

          With Roberts at the helm, I wouldn’t be so sure.

    2. Dr. Ed
      April.28.2020 at 2:12 pm

      As the Chief’s Compact is so well known, I can’t imagine it isn’t included in the suit (against the Brookline Police Chief).
      Brookline is where Michael Dukakas lives (or did), the only reason why it didn’t become part of Boston is that it is in a different county, it where professors live.

      The argument would be that MA Law isn’t being followed, kinda like a state refusing to license abortion clinics, and that might make it an easier case to take.

