Want an edited copy of NY State Rifle & Pistol Association?

Every year, law school casebooks release "supplements" that included edited excerpts of recently-decided cases. Usually, I prepare the supplement for the Barnett/Blackman casebook in July and August. But this term, I decided to edit newly-decided cases the same day they are released. It's a fun and efficient way of digesting decisions in real time.

Yesterday, I edited NY State Rifle & Pistol Association v. NY. This case is a good teaching vehicle for the mootness doctrine. Also, Justice Alito provides a good illustration of "pretext" analysis in the Second Amendment context.

If any professors would like a copy, please email me.

I also have an edited version of Allen v. Cooper. This case, which concerns Blackbeard's pirate ship, provides a recent restatement of sovereign immunity doctrine. (Justice Kagan's decision is a joy to read.)