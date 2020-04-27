Obamacare

Supreme Court Orders Government To Fund $12 Billion Obamacare Bailout

The ruling says health insurers are owed money that Congress never appropriated.

(Jeff Malet Photography/Newscom)

A decade after Obamacare passed, the Supreme Court is still untangling the law's legislative messes.

Today, the high court ruled that the federal government owes health insurers roughly $12 billion for losses incurred under the law, thanks to a program known as risk corridors. 

When Obamacare's insurance exchanges first went online, they faced a problem: They were new. For insurers, anything novel represents a risk. And the way insurers typically offset that risk is through higher premiums.

Obamacare's architects wanted to stop insurers from setting premiums any higher than necessary. So they designed the risk corridor program as a mechanism to essentially socialize the risk—sharing it between insurers and the federal government. 

Under the program, insurers were given annual cost targets; if they spent substantially less, they would have to pay into a federally administered fund. If costs ran high, and they spent substantially more than the target amount, they would be paid out of the fund. 

In theory, the program would be revenue-neutral. That's how the Congressional Budget Office initially scored the program, and that's what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said repeatedly during the Obama administration. Taxpayer money would never come into play. 

But this raised a question: What would happen if enough of the participating insurers overshot their targets and were owed money from a fund that few or none had paid into? Complicating matters further was that no money had been appropriated to fund such payments. Indeed, from 2015 through 2017, Congress attached appropriations riders explicitly barring any federal money from being used to fund the program. Either health insurers paid in and it all balanced out, or they wouldn't get their money. 

As it happened, insurers overshot their targets and there wasn't enough money to cover roughly $12 billion in payments. These payments had been authorized by statute, but they had not been appropriated.  

The federal government declined to pay. Health insurers participating in the program took the government to court, resulting in Maine Community Health Options v. United States. And today, in an 8–1 vote, the Supreme Court declared that the government must pay the insurers. 

Looked at one way, this is a simple ruling that the government must pay what it owes. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in the majority opinion, "These holdings reflect a principle as old as the Nation itself: The Government should honor its obligations."

Fair enough. But what does it mean for the federal government to owe money that Congress, which under the Constitution holds the sole power of the purse, declined to appropriate? 

As Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a lone dissenting opinion, "The Court infers a private right of action that has the effect of providing a massive bailout for insurance companies that took a calculated risk and lost. These companies chose to participate in an Affordable Care Act program that they thought would be profitable." 

"Under the Court's decision," Alito also wrote, "billions of taxpayer dollars will be turned over to insurance companies that bet unsuccessfully on the success of the program in question. This money will have to be paid even though Congress has pointedly declined to appropriate money for that purpose."

A different way to look at this ruling, then, is that the Supreme Court is essentially ordering the federal government to appropriate funds to pay private businesses in order to offset their losses, creating an appropriation where none existed. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Eddy
    April.27.2020 at 2:58 pm

    How does the Court get around this: “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law…” (Art. I(7), U. S. Constitution)

    1. Eddy
      April.27.2020 at 3:04 pm

      OK, I’ll check the Syllabus of the opinion:

      “3. Petitioners properly relied on the Tucker Act to sue for damages
      in the Court of Federal Claims. Pp. 23–30.
      (a) The United States has waived its immunity for certain damages suits in the Court of Federal Claims through the Tucker Act. Because that Act does not create “substantive rights,” United States v.
      Navajo Nation, 556 U. S. 287, 290, a plaintiff must premise her damages action on “other sources of law,” like “statutes or contracts,” ibid.,
      provided those statutes “ ‘can fairly be interpreted as mandating compensation by the Federal Government for the damage sustained,’” United States v. White Mountain Apache Tribe, 537 U. S. 465, 472. The Act does, however, yield when the obligation-creating statute provides its own detailed remedies or when the Administrative Procedure Act provides an avenue for relief. Pp. 23–26.
      (b) Petitioners clear each hurdle: The Risk Corridors statute is
      fairly interpreted as mandating compensation for damages, and neither exception to the Tucker Act applies. Section 1342’s mandatory “‘shall pay’ language” falls comfortably within the class of statutes that permit recovery of money damages in the Court of Federal Claims. This finding is bolstered by §1342’s focus on compensating insurers for past conduct. And there is no separate remedial scheme supplanting the Court of Federal Claims’ power to adjudicate petitioners’ claims. See United States v. Bormes, 568 U. S. 6, 12. Nor does the Administrative Procedure Act bar petitioners’ Tucker Act suit. In contrast to Bowen v. Massachusetts, 487 U. S. 879, a Medicaid case where the State sued the HHS Secretary under the Administrative Procedure Act in district court, petitioners here seek not prospective, nonmonetary relief to clarify future obligations but specific sums already calculated, past due, and designed to compensate for completed labors. The Risk Corridors statute and Tucker Act allow them that remedy. And because the Risk Corridors program expired years ago, this litigation presents no special concern, as Bowen did, about managing a complex ongoing relationship or tracking ever-changing accounting sheets. Pp. 26–30.”

      Let me see if I can translate that into English: Taxpayers and bondholders are getting boned, but on the other hand, the federal budget is so big you won’t hardly notice.

      1. Rich
        April.27.2020 at 3:10 pm

        Exactly. A mere $12 *billion* is chicken feed at this point.

    2. n00bdragon
      April.27.2020 at 3:12 pm

      They don’t get around it. The law specifies that money is to be drawn from the treasury to pay those debts. The government then refusing to appropriate money for that purpose isn’t really relevant. The government made a promise to pay for something each year for three years and then argued that because it conveniently forgot to put cash in its wallet those three years it is now clear of that debt, which is absurd.

      But none of it matters because money printer go BRRRRR

    3. HackJackerson
      April.27.2020 at 3:17 pm

      I suppose this is a “now let them enforce it” situation. SCOTUS has ruled that Congress has to appropriate the money, but they can’t actually force them to do so.

