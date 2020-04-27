Coronavirus

Let Healthy Young Americans Go To College and Work

Younger people aren't immune to the coronavirus but they are less likely to die or be hospitalized because of it. Let them choose their own risk.

demarest2
Demarest Hall, Rutgers University. (Metallurgist, Wikimedia, Public Domain)

One of the many questions surrounding the national lockdown in reaction to the novel coronavirus is whether colleges and universities should be open for business as usual in the fall. In a refreshingly declarative op-ed for The New York Times, the president of Brown University, Christina Paxson, says "the reopening of college and university campuses in the fall should be a national priority."

She's absolutely right. In fact, it should be a national priority to open up as much of American society to younger people as soon as possible. Not only are they far more likely to survive COVID-19, they are the ones ultimately bearing much of the cost of the lockdown in terms of missed opportunities to learn and work.

Paxson's argument is at times explicitly self-interested, an observation that doesn't undercut her case. "Most colleges and universities are tuition dependent," she writes. "Remaining closed in the fall means losing as much as half of our revenue." She adds that spending on higher education shovels $600 billion toward GDP and that colleges and universities are major, reliable employers in every town and city where they exist. She's right, also, when she points out that however great it is to be able to conduct classes via Zoom and other videoconferencing services, such experiences are a far cry from the sort of intense learning experience students typically get from inhabiting traditional classrooms and moving around bustling campuses.

Any return to normalcy will, of course, require concessions to public health, including social distancing, wearing masks, reconfiguring dorms and dining halls, and prohibiting large gatherings in accordance with the evolving understanding of how the coronavirus spreads. But it's also true that younger people without underlying health conditions seem to be remarkably strong in the face of COVID-19. According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), just 0.001 percent of deaths from COVID-19 involved people under the age of 25 who had no underlying health conditions (see table 2) For comparison, the same figures show that people aged 85 and over with no other underlying conditions comprised 30 percent of deaths. Younger people aren't immune from the disease, but their rates of hospitalization are also small enough that students should be given the choice of whether to return.

Of course, colleges aren't the exclusive province of the young—faculty and staff are likely to be middle-aged and older—so different schools will need to come up with systems in which employees can opt out of being on campus or otherwise reduce their own likelihood of being exposed.

There is no easy way to keep younger and older Americans separate from one another. But there's no reason to punish the young and the healthy by subjecting them to the same draconian lockdown rules as the most susceptible among us. With real unemployment clocking in around 20 percent—a figure last seen during the Great Depression—younger people can invest in their education or take advantage of their relative immunity to fill what jobs might be available. Relatively young and poor Americans are already being screwed by entitlement programs and public-sector pensions that tax them to line the pockets of their older and wealthier counterparts. The least we can do is give younger folks the choice to go to college or out into the world.

  1. JFree
    April.27.2020 at 4:37 pm

    Not sure why going in debt up to their eyeballs and mortgaging their entire future income is a particularly attractive option for young people.

    Yes – I understand that is easily the most attractive option for young people – as chosen by older people who either
    a)benefit from leeching off that future income stream in the pricing of their product or
    b)benefit from the desperation of those in debt up to their eyeballs re the pricing of ‘entry-level workers’
    c)benefit from existing asset prices being maintained at an artificially high level by coercing the young to buy into that debt-based model.

    There’s a whole bunch of ‘we must manage free markets so that those support the existing status quo of things’ here. Even if you don’t realize it. Personally I see a whole lot of value in obliterating the entire – go to college or else model for the 18-22 cohort.

    1. Zeb
      April.27.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Well, this could be what it takes to push a lot of them over the edge.

  2. Overt
    April.27.2020 at 4:37 pm

    When this whole thing started, I remember talking with a couple of people and we were all wondering why you would take a bunch of kids spreading the infection on campus with very little danger, and then ship them all back across the country to go live at home with their older, and more vulnerable parents. It seemed like the PERFECT strategy to spread the virus around the country.

    While it would be tinfoil hat territory (…right?) to say this was intentional, I do think it was bordering on gross negligence. Universities had already gotten tuition payments from the students, and they did not want to incur health costs. In addition, their faculty were on the graying side and didn’t want to be infected. In other words, all of the Universities’ interests aligned AGAINST the interests of managing the pandemic at large.

    A better system would have had the universities stay open, and “At Risk” faculty figuring out how to Remote-in to the classrooms via telepresence.

  3. Zeb
    April.27.2020 at 4:41 pm

    Nick, you’ve been a good voice of sanity lately and deserve some credit.
    But I think it’s about time we started questioning the wisdom of continuing to try to slow the spread. It seems to me that all it accomplishes is spreading out the pain. It would be a lot better for the vast majority of people in the long run if we just stopped with most social distancing measures, focus on protecting the most vulnerable and taking our medicine.
    I suspect we will get to some kind of herd immunity before a vaccine is available. Seems to me the question is do we want that to take a year or more, or would it be better to get it over in a month or two, like what happens with most respiratory virus pandemics.
    Lives are not infinitely valuable, and if you place the hundreds of thousands of lives threatened by this virus against the damage already inflicted on billions of lives, I just don’t think it adds up.

  4. MP
    April.27.2020 at 4:42 pm

    Seems the wrong question is being asked here. It’s not the likelihood of the youngs getting sick that’s the issue. It’s the greatly increased spread of the virus amongst the youngs that puts the olds at greater risk.

    As a simple example, if my kid went back to partial/full social integration, I wouldn’t want her to visit my parents at all until either my parents independently tested positive or there was a vaccine. I prefer that over totalitarian lockdown. But it’s a definite part of the calculus.

    That’s not an argument directly against Opening. But discussing only the effects on the carriers is the wrong question.

    1. Zeb
      April.27.2020 at 4:46 pm

      There is a third possibility. That herd immunity develops more quickly and this virus just blends into the background with all the other viruses that are always around (and always killing the elderly).

  5. Earth Skeptic
    April.27.2020 at 4:45 pm

    No, this cannot happen because Equality.

    Equality TM requires that every person be guaranteed the same outcomes and benefits, including protection of feelings. Even if little Suzie feels he has no significant risk, some 80 year old Karen across the country will feel threatened, and that is just not allowed.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    April.27.2020 at 4:45 pm

    Boomer Gillespie wants young people to die.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      April.27.2020 at 4:56 pm

      Boomer Gillespie wants young people to die to go back funding his SS and Medicare benefits.

  7. BigT
    April.27.2020 at 4:54 pm

    She’s right, also, when she points out that however great it is to be able to conduct classes via Zoom and other videoconferencing services, such experiences are a far cry from the sort of intense profitable, learning experience students typically get from inhabiting traditional classrooms and moving around bustling campuses.

    The colleges want to open so students commit AND PAY tuition before the new paradigm of Zoom college takes over. It would be better for all, except college staff, if we were to keep colleges closed at least through end 2020.

