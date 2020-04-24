The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 24, 1963
4/24/1963: Sherbert v. Verner argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/24/1963: Sherbert v. Verner argued.
The war between Openers and Closers shouldn't be seen as a fight between idiot death-worshippers and unnecessarily frightened tyrants.
The tests indicate that the number of infections in the county is around 40 times as high as the number of confirmed cases.
Possible really good news from a population screening antibody test study in Santa Clara County, California
The video was appalling, but it does not constitute a safety threat.
Plus: U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 45,000, Trump threatens Iran via Twitter, and more....