Originalism

Originalism and Dual-Track Incorporation

Why an originalist might think the same right can mean different things against the state and federal governments after all

There's lots to say about Monday's decision in Ramos v. Louisiana, which said that the Sixth Amendment requires unanimous jury verdicts, that the Fourteenth Amendment requires states to obey exactly the same Sixth Amendment standards as the federal government, and that any precedent to the contrary either didn't exist or was overruled. But for now I have just one thought on that middle premise — that incorporated rights must mean the same thing against the states as against the federal government.

Justice Gorsuch's opinion quickly rejects the possibility of so-called "dual-track incorporation," holding that the same rights apply against federal and state governments:

There can be no question either that the Sixth Amendment's unanimity requirement applies to state and federal criminal trials equally. This Court has long explained that the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial is "fundamental to the American scheme of justice" and incorporated against the States under the Fourteenth Amendment. This Court has long explained, too, that incorporated provisions of the Bill of Rights bear the same content when asserted against States as they do when asserted against the federal government. [Citing Malloy v. Hogan.] So if the Sixth Amendment's right to a jury trial requires a unanimous verdict to support a conviction in federal court, it requires no less in state court.

This is generally consistent with governing precedent, and I have a lot of sympathy for this view, but I fear that something important is at risk of getting lost here.

The kind of two-track incorporation that Justice Gorsuch rejects is the "the notion that the Fourteenth Amendment applies to the States only a 'watered-down, subjective version of the individual guarantees of the Bill of Rights.'" I think he rejects this notion for good reason, and it's easy to see why an originalist would be suspicious that this was just a rear-guard action to nullify the incorporation of the bill of rights.

But the fact that this kind of dual-track incorporation is wrong does not mean that all kinds of dual-track incorporation are wrong. In particular, there are at least two possibilities that originalists ought to seriously consider that would result in incorporated rights under the Fourteenth Amendment having a different scope from the enumerated rights against the federal government.

First, it's possible that incorporation is an indirect consequence of the Fourteenth Amendment rather than a direct consequence. Under several major theories of the Due Process and Privileges or Immunities Clauses, the Amendment protects the Bill of Rights not because it was a direct cross-reference to the Bill of Rights but because it protects rights with a certain property — rights understood to be fundamental in 1867/8, or at some other time, etc. On these theories of incorporation, the fundamental rights or privileges and immunities protected by the Fourteenth Amendment might have some daylight from the positive rights constitutional rights codified in 1791.

This brings us to the second issue, which is historical rather than theoretical. The public understanding of various constitutional rights was different in 1867/8 than it was in 1791. For instance, it's debatable to what extent the right to keep and bear arms was understood as a right of self-defense at the Founding, but pretty clear that it was so understood during Reconstruction. Understandings of speech and due process had changed too. A lot changed.

It's therefore quite plausible for an originalist to apply a dual-track approach, using the 1791 understanding for the federal government, and the 1867/8 understanding for the state governments. Indeed, that might even be the most intuitive approach for an originalist, like Justice Gorsuch. Now this dual-track approach is not inevitable. For instance, it's also plausible that the Framers of the 14th Amendment incorrectly believed that their understanding of the Bill of Rights was the same as that at the Founding, and that their commitment to the same-ness principle is controlling even if it leads to 1791 controlling over 1867/8. Or maybe the Fourteenth Amendment implicitly amended the Bill of Rights and re-indexed all of them to 1867/8 for both governments. But the originalist dual-track approach is plausible, and even intuitive. The rejection of a "watered-down subjective" dual-track approach doesn't tell us whether to reject an originalist dual-track approach.

I don't think this matters for Ramos. From my skim of the sources, it doesn't look like the understanding of unanimity in 1867/8 was much different than in 1791. So even if we adopt an originalist dual-track approach, the two tracks would run to the same place here. But there are plenty of cases where it will matter, and as we spend more time recovering the original meaning of the Bill of Rights and the Fourteenth Amendment, we need to figure out whether they really should be on identical tracks.

[Cross-posted from Summary, Judgment]

Will Baude

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    April.24.2020 at 12:47 pm

    Can we make the leap to the second amendment?
    Would this same logic mean that no state can infringe more than the feds do?
    That all the states have to infringe in the same way?

    1. QuantumBoxCat
      April.24.2020 at 1:01 pm

      The second Amendment applies to the states through the 14th Amendments Privileges and Immunities Clause. So it might require a different analysis than the dual-track approach used here

      1. mad_kalak
        April.24.2020 at 1:16 pm

        I don’t think that is correct. McDonald incorporated the 2A through the Due Process Clause, even though Thomas wanted it through the Privilege and Immunities Clause, as did McDonald et al. did too.

        Scalia joked during oral arguments that the lead attorney, Gura, was aiming for a faculty spot for making a case for P&I clause.

    2. mad_kalak
      April.24.2020 at 1:23 pm

      There is some debate on whether the 2A was an “individual” right at the time of the Founding or a collective right to a militia. Heller and originalists had to lean quite heavily on state constitutional amendments like PA’s form 1790 that said “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defence of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.” They essentially said that it is both an individual and collective right.

      Based on many contemporaneous writings of the Civil War era, the culture, to put it in a living consitituionalist approach, had shifted so the militia wasn’t anybody’s concern, but it was for individuals and keeping arms. For instance, in Dred Scot, Chief Justice Taney said that if blacks were citizens, they could keep and bear arms wherever they went, and he was trying to prevent that. Such a decision would only make sense from the perspective of the 2A being understood as an individual right.

  2. David Welker
    April.24.2020 at 1:36 pm

    This idea of multiple tracks does not seem appealing. It sounds excessively complicated (and the law is complicated enough as it is) and I am not seeing what is gained, except confusion.

    Also, it presupposed a level of objectivity not really existing with respect to the precise scope of rights in either 1791 or 1868. Can we really say that the understanding of the 2nd Amendment was different in 1791 than 1868 in an objective way? Based on what authoritative source? If we are going to say that Supreme Court precedent was authoritative in pushing us to a new understanding between the two dates, such that the 14th Amendment fixes the new meaning, why would it make sense to backtrack to an earlier understanding for the federal government? If, on the other hand, changes in understanding were not authoritative, that would be an argument that the 1791 understanding, not the 1868 understanding should bind the states. Either way, the same meaning should bind both the states and the federal government.

    Also, I think the idea that everything is frozen into place 1791 or 1868 does not seem to respect how these rights came to be in the first place.

    To the extent that the rights in the Bill of Rights can be traced to English court cases, well, you have a period before these court cases when the right was “discovered” and before which the right did not effectively exist or was at least not acknowledged. I am not sure why we should move away from that practice of discovering rights. The Constitution never said that we would move away it. If anything, the 9th Amendment seems to imply that we shouldn’t move away from it.

    I think we should have just one Bill of Rights, not two (which is what a dual track approach implies). That does not mean that constitutional rights are the same in every jurisdiction. The meaning of the state constitutions may rightly be different, even if they use the same language as the federal Constitution.

    Also, if you think that incorporation should be thought of as arising from the Privileges or Immunities clause rather than due process, there is a textual argument against dual-track thinking. Namely, the word “the” in “the privileges or immunities” in 14A s1.

