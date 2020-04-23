The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
The Prime Meridian Is at 0 Degrees, Right?
But wait: 0 isn't prime!
I call shenanigans.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
But wait: 0 isn't prime!
I call shenanigans.
The tests indicate that the number of infections in the county is around 40 times as high as the number of confirmed cases.
The war between Openers and Closers shouldn't be seen as a fight between idiot death-worshippers and unnecessarily frightened tyrants.
Possible really good news from a population screening antibody test study in Santa Clara County, California
The Minnesota congresswoman's proposal to cancel rents and mortgages during the coronavirus pandemic is both wildly impractical and constitutionally dubious.
The video was appalling, but it does not constitute a safety threat.