More Evidence That Hydroxychloroquine Is Not a COVID-19 Silver Bullet

Trump: "We'll take a look at that. We're always willing to take a look."

(Gary Hider | Dreamstime.com)

Some small preliminary studies published a month ago suggested that the anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, might be a potent treatment for COVID-19. Subsequently, at a March 19 press conference, President Trump touted chloroquine, an analog of hydroxychloroquine, as a treatment for COVID-19. "It's shown very encouraging, very, very encouraging early results, and we're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that's where the FDA has been so great," said the president.

Obviously, it would be tremendously good news if chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine turn out to be really effective in treating COVID-19. Unfortunately, more recent research is not validating that hope.

A new nationwide retrospective study of patients treated at Veterans Administration medical centers is providing the largest dataset yet reported on the outcomes of COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine, with or without azithromycin, anywhere in the world. The results are unfortunately not promising.

"Hydroxychloroquine use with or without co-administration of azithromycin did not improve mortality or reduce the need for mechanical ventilation in hospitalized patients," reported the researchers, who are affiliated with the Universities of Virginia and South Carolina. "On the contrary," they added, "hydroxychloroquine use alone was associated with an increased risk of mortality compared to standard care alone."

The fact that this is an observational study rather than a randomized controlled trial is an important caveat with respect to evaluating its conclusions. The study assessed 368 male patients treated for COVID-19 at Veterans Health Administration medical centers. In the study, 97 patients were treated with hydroxychloroquine (HC), another 113 received hydroxychloroquine in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin (HC+AZ), and 158 were not treated with hydroxychloroquine (no HC), receiving standard supportive management.

The researchers reported that "there were 27 deaths (27.8%) in the HC group, 25 deaths (22.1%) in the HC+AZ group, and 18 deaths (11.4%) in the no HC group. Mechanical ventilation occurred in 13.3% of the HC group, 6.9% of the HC+AZ group, and 14.1% of the no HC group." In other words, the patients not treated with hydroxychloroquine (No HC) had the lowest rate of death compared to the HC and HC+AZ cohorts. It is worth noting that the HC + AZ group were less likely to require mechanical ventilation.

President Trump, when asked about the disappointing results of the Veterans Administration study, replied, "I don't know of the report. Obviously, there have been some very good reports, and perhaps this one is not a good report. But we'll be looking at it."

In the meantime, new treatment guidelines issued by an expert panel convened by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended against the use of the combination of hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin because of the potential for toxicities. The panel also observed that there "are insufficient clinical data to recommend either for or against using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19." If physicians choose to use either of the two antimalarials, the panel recommends that they should carefully monitor patients for dangerous heart rhythms problems known to be associated with the two drugs.

The researchers who analyzed the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in treating Veterans Administration patients conclude, "These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs."

While further research may eventually show that these drugs could offer some therapeutic benefits, they are right now not looking like the anti-COVID-19 silver bullets many people had hoped they would be.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Dillinger
    April.22.2020 at 1:37 pm

    >> The results are unfortunately not promising.

    “Riding it out” completely ignored …

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      April.22.2020 at 1:53 pm

      They basically set it up to fail. The reporting on cases where there was success in mitigating symptoms employed hydroxychloroquine + the z-pack or doxycycline + zinc. This study notably left out the zinc application.

      1. Phillip
        April.22.2020 at 1:57 pm

        Have any of the studies included zinc? I heard none of them had. Curious…

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          April.22.2020 at 2:17 pm

          None that I’ve heard of. Both the ones who reported successful symptom mitigations explicitly mentioned that they included zinc in the treatments.

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    April.22.2020 at 1:40 pm

    I’m thinking about buying some InfoWars Super Male Vitality elixir to ward off any possible disease.

  3. MJBinAL
    April.22.2020 at 1:48 pm

    Wow, I included links to medical studies in a post and it immediately got held for moderation. Moderation! on Reason!

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.22.2020 at 1:54 pm

      spammers such as yourself should be banned for not contributing to the conversation

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.22.2020 at 2:03 pm

      One link — ok. Two or more — moderation. Been that way for a while. Used to accept three links, but no longer.

  4. Geraje Guzba
    April.22.2020 at 2:01 pm

    Hydroxychloroquine was reflexively brushed off as an ineffective treatment option by many due to a dearth of good studies or trials, and the absence of adequate controls, blinding, etc. As such, many treatment providers and researchers became skeptics (and, understandably so.)

    Still, it seems that the solution to allay the concerns of the skeptics would be them what they want, which would be good studies and trials.

    And yet, it seems all we seeing are more and more bad studies, suffering from the very same infirmities as the initial studies that suggested hydroxychloroquine was effective, but which are then touted as surefire support for the skeptics’ initial belief that the drug is useless.

    Call me paranoid, and maybe I am, but it seems like many in the media are deliberately publicizing poorly designed trials and studies, with inconclusive results, to support their preconceived notions.

    If our metric for reliability is going to be “good studies and trials, properly controlled, rigorously reviewed,” then perhaps it is best to wait until this can be done before publishing inconclusive results one way or the other.

    1. Ronald Bailey
      April.22.2020 at 2:08 pm

      GG: I trust that you will advise @realDonaldTrump to wait too?

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.22.2020 at 2:21 pm

        So, are you still pretending you are pumping out these articles without an agenda, solely for the purity of science? I think your response speaks for itself.

        1. Ronald Bailey
          April.22.2020 at 2:27 pm

          GG: Actually it’s your response that speaks loudly for itself.

          And yes, I don’t have an agenda with respect to reporting other than being as fair and accurate as I can be.

          1. Geraje Guzba
            April.22.2020 at 2:36 pm

            Funny, because I didn’t mention Trump, and you mentioned him the first chance you got.

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          April.22.2020 at 2:30 pm

          The point here, I think, is that if scientists should wait until they have rock-solid studies before reporting results, don’t you think that the President should wait until the science is rock-solid before publicizing those results? Otherwise, he is (at best) giving false hope, and at worst, harming people who take a dangerous treatment on Trump’s word alone.

          1. Geraje Guzba
            April.22.2020 at 2:40 pm

            Trump suggested it may be an effective drug. He never called it a “silver bullet” or said it is a guarantee of any sort. There are reports it works, and people are free to discuss treatment options with their healthcare providers. Nobody is forced to take hydroxychloroquine.

            Further, nobody is taking “a dangerous treatment” on Trump’s word alone, unless you’re talking about those morons that drank fish tank cleaner, which isn’t treatment at all but raw stupidity. This isn’t exactly over the counter medication that you can pick up at a pharmacy like cough drops.

            You are the perfect combination of obtuse and dishonest, and this is why people shit on you.

            Fuck off, moron.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.22.2020 at 2:04 pm

    Well Ron, no good. Here you are, distributing current facts, and all anybody will accept is either future facts or fake facts. Too bad, Ron, you had such a promising start.

  6. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.22.2020 at 2:09 pm

    Five Problems With the Study That Claims ‘More Deaths’ From Treating Coronavirus With Hydroxychloroquine

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/five-problems-with-the-study-that-claims-more-deaths-from-treating-coronavirus-with-hydroxychloroquine/

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.22.2020 at 2:34 pm

      Succinctly summarized, “the entire study wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on.”

      Rather than exploring the scientific literature to see if the drug actually works, and perhaps reserving judgment, it seems there is now an entire media movement dedicated to unabashedly publishing bad science, over and over, just to generate a never ending barrage of spiteful headlines designed to skewer Trump.

      Why? Because Trump had the audacity to suggest that a treatment option was promising and may be effective. And I guess also as revenge for those bright young folks that drank fish tank cleaner with their lemonade in the morning.

  7. Dillinger
    April.22.2020 at 2:18 pm

    >>Unfortunately, more recent research is not validating that hope.

    Simpsons Season 16, episode 8 has a quote by Burns “I’ve been looking for a way to launder the money I made peddling club soda as a flu vaccine”

    the Simpsons burned it … in 2005

  8. Echo Chamber
    April.22.2020 at 2:31 pm

    and NY will report the results of a 20-hospital test on Monday.
    Then we can do more Monday-morning QB stuff.
    If they were promising results, Trump would already be trumpeting them.
    Any reports of therapies that are working?

  9. Doug Heffernan
    April.22.2020 at 2:36 pm

    “Some good. Others bad. We’ll look”

    Is your boy’s go-to response. It has whatever meaning the listener/reader wants it to have.

