The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
In New York State, 1/1000th of the Population Has Died from Coronavirus
This is close to the 1.25/1000 in Lombardy, which to my knowledge is the highest for a state- or province-level region. The typical total yearly death rate in New York State is about 8/1000. (As usual, one should note that measuring such things is imprecise business, and the reporting criteria may vary from place to place, or for that matter even within a place.)