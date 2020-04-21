Government Involvement Drives Up Costs
"The more government gets involved, or the more government regulation, the greater are the increases in prices over time."
For several years now, economist Mark Perry has published a chart showing price changes from several key sectors of the U.S. economy. And with each update the divergence of prices becomes more glaring. "The obvious conclusion," Perry says, "is that the more government gets involved, or the more government regulation, the greater are the increases in prices over time. The less government intervention or regulation, the greater the decline in prices over time."
