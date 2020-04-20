In Belgium, 1/2000th of the Population Has Died from Coronavirus

Belgium's number, which just passed 500 deaths per million, is the highest of any substantially sized country. (I set aside tiny San Marino, in which the rate is more than double that.) In the U.S., this would be equivalent of about 160,000 deaths, rather than the 40,000 we've suffered so far, though of course we should keep in mind the possibility that different countries' numbers are hard to compare because of different reporting practices. And while it looks like the Belgian death rate is not increasing any more, and may even have begun to decline, there still seem to likely be many more deaths to come.