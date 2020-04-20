Brickbat: Wrong Day of the Week

Police in Panama detained Bárbara Delgado, a trans woman, for being outside on the wrong day. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Panamanian government is instituted shelter in place that allow men and women out on alternate days: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for women; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday for men. No one can go out on Friday. Delgado was accused of improperly going out on a day reserved for women. Delgado was detained for three hours and given a $50 fine.