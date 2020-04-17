Five Years in Prison for Posting Facebook Videos Accusing Pastor of Sexual Misconduct

William Edwards was sentenced to five years in prison "for posting Facebook Live videos in which he accused a local pastor of sexual misconduct." His conviction was under Miss. Code Ann. § 97-45-17:

A person shall not post a message for the purpose of causing injury to any person through the use of any medium of communication, including the Internet or a computer, computer program, computer system or computer network, or other electronic medium of communication without the victim's consent ….

"Post a message" is defined (emphasis added) as

transferring, sending, posting, publishing, disseminating, or otherwise communicating or attempting to transfer, send, post, publish, disseminate or otherwise communicate information, whether truthful or untruthful, about the victim.

"Injury," the court concluded, logically would include not only pecuniary and physical injuries but also reputational and emotional injuries.

In Tuesday's Edwards v. State, the Mississippi Court of Appeals held the statute was unconstitutionally overbroad, and thus overturned Edwards' conviction; here is the analysis, which I think is quite correct (see generally this article):

As written, section 97-45-17 criminalizes a substantial amount of protected speech, including core political speech. For example, "the Constitution surely protects" political "attack ads." Nonetheless, any person responsible for such political speech would be subject to criminal prosecution under section 97-45-17. After all, the point of an attack ad is to injure the targeted candidate—to damage his or her reputation or popularity and ultimately to prevent his or her election or re-election. By its terms, the statute also criminalizes protected speech about public figures. Nothing in the statute requires the State to prove that the defendant knowingly or recklessly posted a false message. Indeed, as noted above, the statute criminalizes even perfectly truthful speech. All that must be shown under the statute is that the speaker intended to cause some "injury" to the subject. Section 97-45-17 would also criminalize the famous Hustler magazine advertisement parodying the Reverend Jerry Falwell. The Supreme Court held that the First Amendment protected the parody although it was "patently offensive and … intended to inflict emotional injury" on Falwell. The Court explained that "[t]he appeal of the political cartoon or caricature is often based on exploitation of unfortunate physical traits or politically embarrassing events—an exploitation often calculated to injure the feelings of the subject of the portrayal." Indeed, "many things done with motives that are less than admirable are protected by the First Amendment." Speech does not lose its protection under the First Amendment simply because "a speaker or writer is motivated by hatred or ill will." Hustler thus makes clear that section 97-45-17 does not survive First Amendment scrutiny simply because it is limited to messages sent "for the purpose of causing injury to any person." {See also, e.g., Beckley Newspapers Corp. v. Hanks (1967) (holding that the First Amendment prohibited recovery in a civil libel action based on a jury finding that the defendant newspaper published editorials "with [a] bad or corrupt motive" or "from personal spite, ill will or a desire to injure [the] plaintiff).} The statute would also criminalize the Claiborne County boycott and related "peaceful political activity" that the Supreme Court held were entitled to constitutional protection in N.A.A.C.P. v. Claiborne Hardware Co. (1982). The Court held that the First Amendment protected the boycotters' speech even though the boycotters "directly intended … that the merchants would sustain economic injury as a result of their campaign." Yet, under section 97-45-17, such protected speech is made a felony punishable by up to five years' imprisonment. We could provide additional examples of section's 97-45-17's overbreadth. But suffice it to say, the statute criminalizes a great variety and a substantial amount of constitutionally protected speech. It cannot be characterized as a regulation of criminal conduct that incidentally burdens speech. Rather, it is a clear and direct regulation of speech as speech…. [T]his statute is "violated scores of times daily," and yet only a few unlucky individuals are ever prosecuted under it. Thus, the statute's overbreadth not only runs the risk of chilling protected speech but also results in arbitrary and erratic enforcement. While the statute could have some valid applications, there is nothing in its language that would serve to limit its reach to unprotected speech. As shown above, speech does not lose its constitutional protection simply because its purpose or intent is to cause injury. We conclude that the statute's potential valid applications pale in comparison to its overbreadth. That is, the statute's "overbreadth [is] substantial, not only in an absolute sense, but also relative to [its] legitimate sweep." Therefore, the statute is facially invalid and unconstitutional, and Edwards's conviction must be reversed and rendered.

The court noted that some of the statements in this particular case might have been unprotected true threats of violence, but "Edwards was not prosecuted for threatening Richardson or his family, and nothing in the jury instructions addressed the issue of true threats. Rather, the jurors were instructed that they should return a guilty verdict if they found that Edwards posted messages—whether true or untrue—for the purpose of causing some undefined 'injury' to Richardson. For the reasons explained above, a conviction on that basis is inconsistent with the freedom of speech protected by the First Amendment."

Here are the facts of the case: