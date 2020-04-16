The Volokh Conspiracy

The Art of the Troll

Trump is a master of instantly changing the narrative so we forget about yesterday

President Trump keeps constitutional law professors busy. On Monday and Tuesday, all reporters needed to know whether President Trump can order Governors to re-open their states. On Wednesday and Thursday, all reporters need to know whether President Trump can adjourn Congress to make recess appointments. And who knows what Friday will bring? Maybe he'll argue that California and other states have entered into unconstitutional interstate compacts. (See Derek Muller's post on this issue).

President Trump is able to instantly change the narrative by saying something outlandish. In doing so, he forces his allies to rally around his novel position, thus shifting the so-called Overton Window. And Trump forces his opponents to viscerally and instantly oppose his position. Even if, for example, the Obama Administration largely agreed that pro-forma sessions were "phony." Most importantly, as soon as he changes the topic, we all forget about whatever the most pressing issue was yesterday. President Trump has truly perfected the art of the troll.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Sam Gompers
    April.16.2020 at 12:40 pm

    He wouldn’t be so successful if his detractors weren’t such reactionary dunces who immediately take the opposite position of him.

    1. grb
      April.16.2020 at 1:06 pm

      Speaking of taking the opposite position, let’s look at the case here…

      Congress is already in session right now by the pro forma method of graveling a session open and closed over a few minutes. Trump cannot order Congress to convene because they’re already convened. Trump cannot order Congress to adjourn, because there’s no disagreement between the houses of Congress by which to base that action.

      And how do we know Congress’ current pro forma sessions are legitimate? Because Obama challenged them and SCOTUS said Congress alone gets to define what constitutes a session. Yet Trump’s lickspittles respond to this latest attempt to playact “presidential” in one of two ways : Either they somehow take this nonsense seriously (who knows how), or dismiss it with a “children will be children” indulgent shake of the head.

      Yet when Obama challenged pro forma sessions? Oh, they howled with rage, spraying spittle on everyone within a twenty-foot radius. Seems like that’s an example of “reactionary dunces who immediately take the opposite position” eh?

      1. Bob from Ohio
        April.16.2020 at 1:19 pm

        “Congress is already in session right now by the pro forma method of graveling a session open and closed over a few minutes.”

        They were wrong under Obama to do so and wrong now and will be wrong if they do so under the next Democratic president.

        “immediately take the opposite position” eh?”

        And Obama defenders defended Obama before Noel Canning as much as the reverse is true now. Changing position depending on the the ox being gored is a political norm. [See reaction on both sides to Reade accusation against Biden for the latest example.]

      2. mad_kalak
        April.16.2020 at 1:26 pm

        Okay, first, I hope Trump doesn’t do it, even if it is constitutional.

        Second, Trump only *threatened it* which is trolling and/or putting up a trial balloon. He does this all the time.

        Third, Obama actually did make an (or several, I don’t know which) appointments when the Senate was still, in the current system, in session. So, to get angry that Obama violated the Constitution, which the Supremes said he did, was a normal reaction. It is akin to the left’s anger at the travel ban.

        (And “spraying spittle on everyone in a 20″ radius,” isn’t that over the top rhetoric?)

  2. Dr. Ed
    April.16.2020 at 12:45 pm

    This is the gift of ADHD — the ability to multitask and run various processes independently (much like a computer does). I seriously doubt that he has forgotten about his ability to overrule various confederations of states (and I use the word “confederation” for a reason) — he’ll bring that back in good time.

  3. Snorkle
    April.16.2020 at 12:52 pm

    Eh. Who cares? Stumpy is irrelevant to our current problems. I’ve been ignoring his ongoing tantrum/cry for help for well over a year.

    Even if he steals the next election, he’ll be drooling on himself like a 1979-vintage Reagan by 2021.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      April.16.2020 at 1:21 pm

      “1979-vintage Reagan”

      I think you meant like a 2020 Biden. He can’t even keep straight the number of grandkids.

  4. loki13
    April.16.2020 at 12:53 pm

    ” Most importantly, as soon as he changes the topic, we all forget about whatever the most pressing issue was yesterday. President Trump has truly perfected the art of the troll.”

    Interesting way to look at it! Or, maybe, let’s look at it from a slightly different point of view.

    1. Trump lies. Constantly. All the time. Why? I mean, why does a dog lick itself?

    2. Trump constantly does things that should offend any normal sense of propriety, because, um, Trump. Why? I mean, why does Dr. Ed have a convenient and wrong anecdote for all occasions?

    3. Trump’s defenders reflexively feel the need to defend whatever he does, coming up with inventive characterizations that constantly change. Why? I mean, why is Sam Gompers unable to spell DOG if you provide him the D and the O?

    What happens when you combine all of these things? Pretty simple, really. You get a constant stream of Trump doing outrageous things (holding up checks so that they have to reprograms they system and put his name on the checks, for example) that wouldn’t fly under any prior President. You get a constant stream of Trump just … lying, constantly, about things. And you get a constant stream of Trump’s defenders saying…

    It’s just a troll.
    Take him seriously, not literally.
    He’s just owning the libtards.
    He’s so smart, that he’s just pretending to be dumb, to make you look dumb when you point out that he’s lying.
    He’s just renting out space in your head because you care about things like the country doing well and the truth.

    …you know, stuff like that. It’s not “perfecting the art of the troll.” It’s a complete and total failure of so-called “responsible” and “smart” conservatives, who care more about power and self-aggrandizement than they do about any principles.

    I mean, Dr. Ed and Sam Gompers are easy to make fun of; but it’s the people who kowtow to Trump, the so-called responsible people who might, at most, “tsk tsk” a little and say that he’s just trolling while they burnish their resumes for a judgeship down the line; that’s the real problem.

    1. mad_kalak
      April.16.2020 at 1:01 pm

      That comment reads like Trump is successfully trolling you, too, and not just the media. Just a thought.

      1. loki13
        April.16.2020 at 1:05 pm

        No.

        Because, unlike the moron brigade here, I remember who Trump really is. Do you? The failed New York businessman who only cared about three things:
        1. Lying.
        2. Getting his name in the press.
        3. Getting laid.

        If you had even half a brain cell, you would realize that Trump isn’t TROLLING, he’s the same as he always was. The only difference is that, for whatever reason, he has a bunch of easy marks now.

        So, yeah. Good luck with that! I hope you at least ask him for a reacharound. ‘Cuz otherwise, you’re just getting screwed.

        1. NToJ
          April.16.2020 at 1:23 pm

          The comment is not meant to be responded to. It can’t be. It’s the equivalent of accusing somebody of being defensive. They can’t respond without proving the accusation, at least in part.

          If the President is lying, it’s just to get a rise out of you. You have risen. Ergo, the President’s genius lying is justified. There’s no need to defend the lie itself, the fact that you responded is all the proof we need. And if you aren’t outraged, it just proves how many lies the President can get away with, proving how smart he is to lie. There’s no way for you to react that doesn’t prove the President is a genius.

          Conspiracy theories have this quality. (All evidence in support of the theory is accepted, all evidence against the conspiracy is evidence of it being covered up.) Anyone who has an unfalsifiable theory should abandon it. But they won’t.

      2. bernard11
        April.16.2020 at 1:06 pm

        I’d say loki13’s comment is pretty accurate.

        And he seems to have Blackman sucked in pretty well. If Trump’s doing it it can’t be stupid or incompetent or malign. It must be part of a deep strategy. Right, Josh?

      3. mad_kalak
        April.16.2020 at 1:18 pm

        Look, I can’t disagree about Trump being a brusque windbag who lies. He’s only different from Obama in that Obama was a polite windbag who lies, or Hillary who almost took the job, who was a cackling windbag who lies.

        I myself believe that Trump’s trolling is part deliberate, and partly just who he is. Please remember, part of the reason he won, was that enough folks, including Dems who crossed over, admire a politician who is disruptive. He plays to that, and if you had half a braincell, you’d recognize that he is disruptive and insulting on purpose, which, by definition, is being a troll.

        1. loki13
          April.16.2020 at 1:30 pm

          “Look, I can’t disagree about Trump being a brusque windbag who lies. He’s only different from Obama in that Obama was a polite windbag who lies, or Hillary who almost took the job, who was a cackling windbag who lies.”

          But Hillary…. but Obama….

          No. You miss the point completely, perhaps on purpose.

          Do politicians lie on occasion? Sure. Of course they do. But if you look back, you will see that this is something that they rarely do. Most politicians try not to lie. I’m not talking about statements that people will disagree with because they have different values; or that the politicians might not change a position.

          But traditionally, lying was considered … bad. They didn’t want to get caught out in a flat-out lie.

          What Trump has learned, emboldened by people like you, is that it doesn’t matter. No one holds him accountable. No one cares.

          He can lie with impunity, just like he always has. Just like he did in the 70s, and the 80s, and the 90s, and the 00s. Before he was President.

          The only difference is that his words, now, have more consequences than just Page 6, and the complete and total submission of the GOP and the government to him is … not great.

          But in the end, that’s something for you to live with. My conscience is clear.

  5. Lee Moore
    April.16.2020 at 12:58 pm

    You don’t think some of his ‘mastery” as a troll might have something to do with the fact that he has the bully pulpit of the Presidency to do it from ?

    I’m sure there are more talented trolls – no not you, Arthur – who have to do their trolling from less advantaged positions.

    Whether it is desirable for the Republic for the President to be a troll is debatable, of course. Back in the 80s, the Sainted Ronnie was able to get his points across even against a very hostile media, because he was a very talented communictor and because although hostile, the media wasn’t yet wholly rabid. Norms were still quite normy.

    Bush 43 found himself temporarily invulnerable because of 911 but ultimately found no way to counter the increasing rabidity of the media. McCain and Mittens were eaten alive.

    Trump has used twitter trollery to pretty good effect, because it allows him to bypass the rabid press pack, while commenting on their rabidity. But it hardly adds to his dignity. Maybe dignity is passe, though. No Republican since Reagan, apart from Trump, has come up with any kind of tactic to counter the press.

    I rather doubt that Trump’s method will continue to work – Twitter et al are quite happy to censor and block those they disagree with, they just haven’t summoned the cojones yet to censor and block the President. But those qualms will pass. Possibly before November.

    1. mad_kalak
      April.16.2020 at 1:10 pm

      I agree that there theoretically should be diminishing returns on Trump’s tactics. However, in practice, though, there hasn’t been because those he trolls (the media and liberals in general) have had no diminishment in their existential angst about him.

      This is not to say that there has been some awareness of this problem. Bill Maher for example, has admitted that they cried wolf that Romney and G.W. Bush were as bad as Hitler, but that with Trump this time it’s for real. Still, though, it’s not changed their behavior because they don’t want to “normalize” Trump by turning the dial down from 11 to say 8.

      Lastly, expecting liberals and the media to not be trolled so easily, would require them to be more intellectually humble about what they “know” is right. That is a very difficult thing to do for anybody.

    2. Bob from Ohio
      April.16.2020 at 1:24 pm

      “Maybe dignity is passe, though. ”

      Bill Clinton killed it, Trump is just the undertaker.

      The thing with Trump is just to roll with it, not run around with your hair on fire or do a Monica on him.

  6. Dr. Ed
    April.16.2020 at 1:08 pm

    (holding up checks so that they have to reprograms they system and put his name on the checks, for example) that wouldn’t fly under any prior President.”

    Back in 2001, my $300 rebate check had Bush & Cheney’s names on it, and when I had to file for underemployment in 1999, President Clinton’s name was all over the paperwork.

    Clearly this *did* fly under other Presidents. All Presidents are vain and love to see their names everywhere.

    1. mad_kalak
      April.16.2020 at 1:11 pm

      The sad thing about Trump, is that for almost every outrageous thing he does, you can point to a precedent from a previous president, and often enough it came from a Democrat.

    2. loki13
      April.16.2020 at 1:22 pm

      Dr. Ed- really, how is it that you lie so much?

      Is it just a faulty memory that you have because of you age?

      Or do you simply make stuff up all the time? You know that the President is not an authorized signatory for these disbursements? So, why don’t you provide some evidence?

      Inquiring minds want to know! Really.

  7. Orbital Mechanic
    April.16.2020 at 1:20 pm

    I think this is giving Trump too much credit. Or maybe the wrong way of looking at it.

    Trump has been and continues to be called many names but I don’t think “troll” really fits him. He isn’t that hard to understand. If you want to understand him just keep in mind that he sees everything — and by that I mean absolutely everything — as a PR issue. No point of law or economics or science or national defense or propriety or even common decency matters to him.

    Except how it plays out on media. That’s what he pays attention to and for the most part it works. He was and is furious with his former AG because although Sessions was on “his side” he wouldn’t do the PR game the way Trump wanted. Now that Trump has Barr as AG and McConnell in the senate nothing much can touch him. There will be no revolt by Senate Republicans. His rabid base of MAGA hat wearers who believe in him have them 100% cowed. The level of submission is astonishing.

    If you don’t believe that then look at the case of Mitt Romney.

    So Trump may pull off a Troll move now and then but that doesn’t make him a master. He is more the victim of trolling than the master of it. Trolling is good for a chuckle among the one group of people or gnashed teeth among another but it is pretty much over with in well less than a news cycle.

    What he has mastered is the absolute nullification of any system of checks and balances we had in this country. Trump would have been destroyed long ago had the system been functioning. Same with the whole crew: McConnell and his wife, the Trump family, clown actors like Nunes and Pence. This is Trump’s one true achievement and he did it through PR exploitation.

    We’ll see if it works for the next phase where the body count starts mounting up. I’ll give it 50-50.

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    April.16.2020 at 1:20 pm

    It’s the art of the pig. Trump somehow gets his opponents to jump in the mud with him, and Trump’s better than them in the mud. And it’s not a grand strategy, it’s just a bad personality trait that happens to be effective.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      April.16.2020 at 1:27 pm

      “bad personality trait that happens to be effective”

      Agreed but its only somwhat effective. Its not effective on upper middle class suburban woman around Philly for instance. They don’t like it.

  9. Martinned
    April.16.2020 at 1:27 pm

    It’s astonishing how many Republicans, including people who were ostensibly never-Trumpers, have convinced themselves that having a dangerous lunatic for a president is somehow a good thing. As long as you get your tax cuts, I suppose…

  10. mad_kalak
    April.16.2020 at 1:28 pm

    You know what this thread needs? Sarcastro trying to sound above it all but still ending up as partisan as a precinct committeeman. It’s just not the same w/o him.

