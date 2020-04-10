The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Should We Aim to Defeat the Flu?

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The campaign against coronavirus has had the side effect of reducing the spread of contagious disease more generally. The standard longterm plan for containing coronavirus involves a massive increase in testing so that we can identify and isolate those who have the virus. When disease rates become low enough, massive testing regimes, taking advantage of techniques such as test pooling, can be used to identify cases and prevent spread. If we are undertaking such testing for COVID-19, should we simultaneously be testing for flu? And if we do so, should we maintain such testing even after COVID-19 is defeated?

Globally, flu kills between 290,000 and 650,000 people per year. Placed in perspective, this is less than one-hundredth of one percent of the population. There is a strong argument that the costs of maintaining a test, trace, and isolate policy would not be worth that level of risk. The costs include the maintenance of testing equipment, the operation of such equipment, the hassle of periodic testing (more frequent when outbreaks are observed), any loss in privacy associated with the need to maintain records, and the loss of freedom inherent in quarantine policies (especially "smart quarantine" policies). Some of these will be offset by reduced treatment costs (roughly $10 billion per year in the U.S.) and reduced death and suffering as a result of containing the outbreak.

Yet perhaps the strongest argument for aiming to defeat the flu is that the annual exercise might leave us much better prepared to address a future pandemic, including one that could be worse than COVID-19, such as one that is the result of bioengineering, including bioterrorism. The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the proverb "for want of a nail." For want of hand sanitizer, masks, ventilators and the like, we have suffered massive consequences in both economics and health as we have sought to "flatten the curve." Even without any of those items, if massive testing capability had been deployable early in the year, we could have identified and contained small outbreaks.

In principle, we can increase our ability to fight the next pandemic without going after the flu each year. Increasing funding for the National Stockpile is a simple solution and need not be terribly expensive. If N95 respirators sell for 50 cents each, then a mere $1 billion a year would be enough to stock up on billions of masks over a few years, for example. But this solution requires constant vigilance. We can't change course in tough economic times when few are thinking about pandemics anymore. Moreover, merely having the relevant supplies is not enough. We need to make sure that we know how to deploy them at scale. For testing, this means not just having a much larger number of RT-PCR machines and supplies than currently exist, but also labs and personnel capable of using them.

A policy of attacking the flu could serve as a fire drill to prevent a more serious pandemic later on. If we can contain outbreaks of flu, then we will be in better position to contain some future virus early on. Of course, there is no guarantee. Flu is less contagious than COVID-19. If we rely on national testing capacity that can handle only a few local outbreaks simultaneously, then that provides no guarantee that we will be able to handle a greater challenge. The goal must be to be able to contain outbreaks locally, without the need to break in the CDC or even a state agency. In a regime in which flu outbreaks are used as drills for other more serious outbreaks, failure to achieve local containment ideally would be seen as a failure leading to a policy response. Local officials could learn from their own failures and from the failures of others.

Flu would not just serve as a drill to ensure that we have sufficient equipment and well-trained personnel. It would also serve as a drill for the legal system. In the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many questions about the permissible and appropriate use of legal power, and more such questions await a "test, trace, and isolate" regime. When should we start a policy of social distancing? What should social distancing entail? Should workplaces have mandatory testing? What sick leave should those who test positive receive? Should we reduce privacy protections when an outbreak is suspected and if so, in what ways? How should we test new vaccines, and should we mandate or subsidize them? An annual flu outbreak would give an opportunity to address these questions, leaving both our medical and our legal apparatus better situated to handle more serious challenges.

I am not at all sure that an annual battle against the flu would be justified. The battle may not be winnable, given the high number of flu cases. Another concern is that if we start preventing the flu annually but then stop, our natural defenses might be considerably weaker. There is also a danger that we might focus our energies too much on potential dangers that look a lot like the flu, ignoring other dangers. But in looking at our past response to the pandemic danger, the problem has not been that we only considered the most obvious scenario; the problem has been that we ignored the most obvious scenario. The cost-benefit analysis must take into account costs and benefits beyond those focused specifically on the fight against flu. The real value of an annual battle to defeat the flu would be in better preparing ourselves for the next COVID-19 or worse.

Still, there is a danger of sacrificing too much to defeat the flu and to gain practice in defeating the next pandemic. While we're at it, should we attack the common cold? How about bacterial infections such as strep throat? There is some danger that in attacking small medical risks, we might adopt the principle that no amount is too much to spend to save a life. We do face trade-offs, and the conventional wisdom right now is that COVID-19 is worth containing, but the flu is not. My point here is merely that learning to contain lesser threats may help us learn to contain greater threats.

 

NEXT: Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley Will Do Everything Necessary To Combat Coronavirus (Unless It Involves Deregulation)

Michael Abramowicz

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.10.2020 at 9:50 am

    “the conventional wisdom right now is that COVID-19 is worth containing, but the flu is not”

    I sense strong likelihood there is no conventional wisdom regarding this point because few people have considered it and few people have enough information and training to generate any relevant wisdom. That could be where education and leadership come in.

    This is a good contribution to important public debate, Prof. Abramowicz.

    1. Dr. Ed
      April.10.2020 at 10:14 am

      If we only let police officers execute criminals on the spot, we’d have so much less crime and hence a much better society…

      Same thing — just sacrifice a little bit of our freedom and liberty for a good cause and we will all benefit, and a little bit more, and a little bit more…

  2. Brett Bellmore
    April.10.2020 at 10:08 am

    “The battle may not be winnable, given the high number of flu cases.”

    The high number of cases isn’t the problem. The problem is that the flu mutates rapidly, so you’re going after a moving target. If the flu only mutated as rapidly as smallpox, we could have rendered it extinct by now.

    But going after the flu in a serious way would still be a good training exercise to keep our pandemic resistance up. As a moving target, it offers continual challenge.

    The key point here, I think, is that we’ve allowed bureaucratic inertia and CYA to bring the progress of medical science in terms of application nearly to a halt. Covid-19 just exposed this.

    We shouldn’t let things return to normal on that front after Covid 19 is gone. We’ve had our wakeup call, we shouldn’t fall back asleep. We need to push the bureaucrats out of the way.

    1. Sarcastr0
      April.10.2020 at 10:18 am

      we’ve allowed bureaucratic inertia and CYA to bring the progress of medical science in terms of application nearly to a halt.

      Very much untrue. It’s been focused elsewhere. Among other things, on cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

      We spend more on medical research than any other area, and we get results.

      1. Dr. Ed
        April.10.2020 at 10:21 am

        No, the CDC was focusing on things like gun control and racism in medical student recruitment. That is a fact.

  3. rsteinmetz
    April.10.2020 at 10:11 am

    We have vaccines against the flu and if more people would take advantage of them there would be fewer deaths. Many people do not view the flu as a serious illness.

    Eventually there will be a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, unfortunately like all virus’ it will continue to mutate, possibly become less virulent and possibly less communicable as herd immunity develops. It will become just another regular illness until the next virulent novel virus emerges from some far corner of the world.

    1. Dr. Ed
      April.10.2020 at 10:28 am

      next virulent novel virus emerges from some far corner of the world.

      No. With the exception of Ebola, evidence suggests that they emerge from China. Perhaps it is time for a heavy-handed “Pax Americana” approach of either imposing world standards of sanitation upon China, with the understanding that they will become a pariah like South Africa if they don’t.

      All South Africa did was treat its own citizens badly (and still is) while China killed Americans. (Including Black Americans, reportedly in a disproportionate rate.) Now which harmed/harms America worse — South African Apartied or China hatching virulent viri? And this assumes the CCP version of the Wuhan Virus emerging from Bat Soup.

      Apartied didn’t kill any Americans…..

  4. Dr. Ed
    April.10.2020 at 10:19 am

    If you want to talk about violating civil rights for the common good, let’s just ban China.

    Seriously, have the US and EU establish a “shoot on sight” perimeter around the country and shoot anyone who crosses it — either way. Physically isolate everyone in China and there would be no more of these viri leaving there to plague the rest of the world.

    ALL of this stuff origination in China, and has for the past century. Stop mammals (including humans) from leaving China and none of the stuff that starts in China will leave China — problem solved.

    Yes solved at the expense of principles which we claim to support, but then, what is different about what you are proposing here?

    1. Artifex
      April.10.2020 at 10:27 am

      ALL of this stuff origination in China, and has for the past century.

      Nope. Simply false. Try Africa on for size ….

      1. Dr. Ed
        April.10.2020 at 10:39 am

        Name one.

        No, these virulent airborne viri are all coming from China.
        Even Ebola is spread by contact with body fluids, AIDS is, as are West Nile and other Mosquito-vectored diseases.

        Even the Spanish Flu is said to have originated in China…

  5. M L
    April.10.2020 at 10:29 am

    “a future pandemic, including one that could be worse than COVID-19, such as one that is the result of bioengineering, including bioterrorism”

    Don’t worry. If and when that happens, the perpetrator will likely be ready at hand with the vaccine or “cure.”

  6. librarian
    April.10.2020 at 10:36 am

    Broken window fallacy

Please to post comments