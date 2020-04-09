The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Fourth Amendment

"Disease Surveillance and the Fourth Amendment"

An interesting and detailed analysis by Prof. Alan Rozenshtein at Lawfare.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Here's an excerpt, though you should read the whole thing:

Like governments around the world, the United States is struggling with the "coronavirus trilemma": It wants to protect lives, ease social isolation, and protect privacy and civil liberties, but it can do only two of those at the same time. In particular, and as South Korea's successful management of the coronavirus shows, extensive surveillance may be the only way to control the outbreak while preserving some degree of normalcy for economic and social life. I've argued that the longer the pandemic drags on, the more willing (and rightly so) people will be to trade in some of their privacy for the freedom to work and play. There is already significant support for location tracking among both policy experts and the general public, and we should expect this sentiment to increase.

A key issue will be determining what policy responses to the coronavirus can be squared with the requirements of the Constitution. Many constitutional provisions are implicated—for example, the Due Process Clause may restrict the government's ability to quarantine people suspected infection, the Commerce Clause (and its judicially crafted inverse, the Dormant Commerce Clause) bears on the question of division of power between the federal government and the states, and the open-ended nature of Article II raises questions about the president's inherent powers to act in the absence of congressional authorization. For now, I want to focus on the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits "unreasonable searches and seizures" and requires that warrants be supported by probable cause, and which will determine the outer bounds of permissible surveillance at the federal and state levels.

A word of warning: Any analysis is going to be highly tentative, for two reasons. First, Fourth Amendment analysis is highly sensitive to factual details about both the surveillance at issue and the broader context (for example, the severity of the pandemic). In the absence of concrete proposals, any analysis is going to necessarily be at a fairly high level. Second, the relevant Fourth Amendment doctrines—the third-party and special needs doctrines—are, even by the standards of constitutional law, in flux and without much coherence. Any predictions will thus be somewhat speculative.

I'll first give an overview of the relevant Fourth Amendment law and then apply it to three types of disease surveillance that are likely to be relevant in the near term: tracking the occurrence of coronavirus infection, contact tracing and quarantine enforcement….

Much of the legal difficulty, of course, indirectly stems from the text of the Fourth Amendment:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Not all searches and seizures are banned, but just the "unreasonable" ones; and the warrant/probable cause provision doesn't mandate warrants or probable cause, but only requires that a warrant be based on probable cause. That leaves a vast amount open to interpretation (as of course is true for many other constitutional provisions as well), but even more guided than usual by a necessarily vague principle of reasonableness, because "unreasonable" is right there in the text.

NEXT: A Kentucky Mayor Blocked 2 Non-Profits From Renting Hotel Rooms for Homeless People Who Have Nowhere To Shelter in Place

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    April.9.2020 at 11:19 am

    “It wants to protect lives, ease social isolation, and protect privacy and civil liberties, but it can do only two of those at the same time.”

    I stopped there.

    1. Dr. Ed
      April.9.2020 at 11:54 am

      Ben Franklin said something to the effect of those who are willing to sacrifice liberty for safety neither deserve nor will enjoy either.

      We are having fascism imposed upon us by fiat — and now being asked to accept more fascism as well. The “models” are now down to 60,000 deaths, 25% less than our annual Opiate overdoses, and about what we lose to the Flu each year.

      As an aside, Preventable Medical Accidents are believed to be the third leading cause of death, and four times more fatal than the worst projection of the Wuhan Virus — yet we are eliminating malpractice laws because of the virus “pandemic.”

  2. Dr. Ed
    April.9.2020 at 11:45 am

    _Camara v. Municipal Court_, 387 U.S. 523 (1967) comes to immediate mind — while that was a housing inspection, it was an inspector from the SF Health Department, so I’d argue a situation quite similar to this.

    Even though it was a “routine” inspection, SCOTUS said that you gotta go get a warrant — even with a landlord complaining of violations. And not mentioned in _Camera_ is what if the SFHD had asked a SWAT team (or the National Guard) to smash open the door and enter adverse to Camera’s wishes.

    Respectfully, Professor Volokh, I’d argue that _Camera_ defines both what is “reasonable” and what constitutes the necessity of having a warrant. As to “probable cause”, with the (presumably credible) landlord’s complaint, they had more of it than some vague belief that a person may or may not be ill.

    One other thing: I was taught to read the dissents *first* because it tells you what the dissenter was upset about, in clearer language than will often appear in the majority opinion.

    Justice Clark wrote, “Today, the Court renders this municipal experience [to inspect buildings], which dates back to Colonial days, for naught by overruling Frank v. Maryland and by striking down hundreds of city ordinances throughout the country and jeopardizing thereby the health, welfare, and safety of literally millions of people. But this is not all. It prostitutes the command of the Fourth Amendment…and sets up in the health and safety codes area inspection a newfangled ‘warrant’ system that is entirely foreign to Fourth Amendment standards.

    1. Dr. Ed
      April.9.2020 at 11:46 am

      Note the emphasis that Justice Clark places on the “health” of “millions of people.” Same issue here….

Please to post comments