As More Death Data Becomes Available, COVID-19 Looks Less and Less Like the Flu

Death data from New York State demonstrates a stark difference between the two contagious viruses

(Albin Lohr-Jones/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Flu versus COVID-19? Which is worse? It is quite true that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data on recent flu deaths report that the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus infections has not yet exceeded estimates for the annual death tolls for the last nine influenza seasons, except for the mild outbreak in 2011-2012. However, keep in mind that the flu season generally runs from October to April, whereas person-to-person community spread of the novel coronavirus was first recognized at the end of February in Washington state.

To get a better handle on the differences between seasonal flu and COVID-19, Max Roser and his team over at the invaluable OurWorldInData compared the average number of weekly deaths in New York State from influenza and all other causes versus the weekly number of deaths from the current COVID-19 outbreak. Keep in mind that the first New York COVID-19 death was reported just four weeks ago. The comparison is worrisome.

Weekly flu deaths versus weekly COVID-19 deaths in New York State

The good news is that the COVID-19 epidemic in New York may be nearing its peak.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    April.9.2020 at 12:25 pm

    More testing!

    1. Ronald Bailey
      April.9.2020 at 12:39 pm

      I wonder just who might have been talking about the importance of testing early on?

      1. BigT
        April.9.2020 at 12:55 pm

        Um….let me guess: Anyone with a brain?

      2. De Oppresso Liber
        April.9.2020 at 1:15 pm

        Yeah, but trump really dropped the ball with testing, so we all have to pretend testing doesn’t help. The emperor is dressed in the finest of silks.

  2. AlmightyJB
    April.9.2020 at 12:32 pm

    Now do the United States excluding New York.

    1. Commenter_XY
      April.9.2020 at 12:41 pm

      Did NY leave the union, and I missed it? 🙂 KungFlu does not equal influenza. It is worse. The NY graph doesn’t lie. It will be very similar look for the People’s Republic of NJ as well. MI, NOLA are not far behind.

      1. Under_Pressure
        April.9.2020 at 1:12 pm

        No, but NYC, NJ, Detroit, NOLA, and all the other urban areas that get hit hard from it are not representative of areas around the country that are nothing like them. That’s the biggest issue that I, and I think most of us, have with the hysteria. I’m pretty sure it’s not justified even in the hardest hit cities (I mean, look at the temporary hospitals/hospital ships going unused, the tens of thousands of ventilators that were needed until they weren’t, etc.), but I would concede that there is at least SOMETHING there, more than the standard flu. If I were a 70 year old black diabetic smoker in the Bronx, I would be mildly concerned. But there is not one reason to think that I, in rural northern Wisconsin, should have to base my decisions (or more accurately, have the state base their decisions FOR me) on the results they are seeing in NYC. Or even Milwaukee. There is so little in common between these situations, and now that we have data, in almost every single case, states with dense urban areas are seeing almost all of their cases and fatalities come from those regions- more than is proportional to their population. Milwaukee County has ~16% of the population and ~51% of the cases and ~55% of the deaths in WI. Count the surrounding counties in the metro, and it’s probably even more concentrated. You can’t just take aggregate numbers for an entire country, or even state, and base your actions off that.

    2. BigT
      April.9.2020 at 1:00 pm

      JB, let’s see what the next month brings. NYC is far ahead of most of the rest of the country, and did a rotten job of preparing (thank you Mayor D) the populace. You could watch the death rates for each of the states hit so far, WA, MI, LA, NJ as they reach lift-off.

      The other way to view this is by population density. Look at sub-state regions, e.g. NYC area, greater CHI, greater DET, etc. That will tell us a lot about the relative dangers for someone in rural MT vs LosAngeles, for example. NYC vs upstate would be instructive.

  3. Magnitogorsk
    April.9.2020 at 12:45 pm

    Lovecon and his band of merry Trump asskissers will be along shortly to explain that there’s nothing worrisome about these stats. There’s nothing to worry about at all in fact, it’s all a hoax. Its just the flu!

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.9.2020 at 1:05 pm

      They’ve been nicely silent the last couple of days. Let’s hope it stays that way.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        April.9.2020 at 1:13 pm

        Yes, let’s definitely hope the economy stays locked down due to a virus that kills fatties and the elderly.

  4. Geraje Guzba
    April.9.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Correction: More and more like the flu.

    Stop the panic mongering. Several members of my immediate and extended family, myself included, have been infected and we ….. survived. Our ages range from early thirties to late sixties. And, it was not bad at all. At no point were our lives in danger. It was not life threatening.

    Did it suck? Absolutely. Being sick sucks. And the more people we speak to, the less and less “deadly” we learn it is.

    I know of one acquaintance that died — an 86 year old colleague that was on the losing end of a years’ long battle with leukemia. Everybody was saddened, but nobody was surprised.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.9.2020 at 12:48 pm

      And, I live in NYC … in the epicenter of the epicenter.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.9.2020 at 1:07 pm

      This is like saying “I’ve been smoking for years and I didn’t get lung cancer. Therefore, the dangers of smoking are overstated.”

    3. BigT
      April.9.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Did you ignore the graph that shows the virus death rate as being about 15X that for the flu?

      The symptoms may be like the flu, but it’s a flu we have never encountered before so no one – NO ONE – has any residual immunity. So the virus can run wild, encountering no one whom it cannot infect, unlike the flu.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        April.9.2020 at 1:15 pm

        Did you ignore the graph that shows the virus death rate as being about 15X that for the flu?

        Did you ignore the data that shows it primarily kills older people with severe underlying medical conditions?

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          April.9.2020 at 1:17 pm

          And that’s not an exaggeration–NYC, the epicenter of the epidemic here, shows that only 1.5% of all their deaths have had no underlying conditions. The vast majority–roughly 66%–had at least one, and the rest are pending.

          If you’re not a lardass or have a suppressed immune system, the chances of you having to be hospitalized with this are low, and the chances of actually dying even lower than that.

          1. De Oppresso Liber
            April.9.2020 at 1:18 pm

            Most americans are overweight and over 40% are obese.

        2. Geraje Guzba
          April.9.2020 at 1:18 pm

          And the fact that the graph magically begins in March, with a huge spike, as though there were no COVID-19 “related” deaths prior to that.

          Stop fucking with the numbers, and people will take you seriously.

    4. De Oppresso Liber
      April.9.2020 at 1:18 pm

      dum da-dum dum dumdum dummmmmm

  5. Love to be Wrong
    April.9.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Ronald, you can’t make conclusions based on one data point. If you look at the European death toll (car accidents, heart attacks, etc..) there was a big spike over the past week but it matches previous Influenza outbreaks:
    https://www.euromomo.eu

    It looks bad because there are a lot of people with co-morbidities “stacked up” waiting for a virus to push them over the edge. This year we basically had herd immunity to the last big influenza strain, so it happened to be Covid-19 that pushed them over the edge. Mark my words, by August you won’t have seen even 60,000 US deaths (lower than prior Influenza outbreaks).

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      April.9.2020 at 1:19 pm

      August you won’t have seen even 60,000 US deaths (lower than prior Influenza outbreaks).

      Lower than which influenza outbreaks? Standard flu deaths range between 12,000 and 50,000 (although the CDC has estimated those deaths to run as high as 61,000). So if we take that high number, 61,000, that would be a “particularly bad flu season”.

      However, we’re in the middle of a nationwide ‘lockdown’, and as I keep repeating, if the lockdown measures are successful, then the death count will look like a disease that wasn’t that dangerous.

      There’s a lot of evidence that this ISN’T just a “particularly bad flu season” as Italy and Spain can attest. Also, it’s not common for a ‘standard flu season’ to have a 30% death rate in a single nursing facility as Washington saw in the early days of this outbreak.

      And again, for the disclaimers, I am not advocating for a particular policy that’s currently coming out of either the federal or local governments.

      I’m guessing that we had done nothing during this outbreak, and just gone through our regular routine, we’d have seen a death rate much higher than the 61,000 (the highest of the high end of standard flu seasons).

      Also, for the record, I don’t believe the 4% or even 2.4% initial death rates reported because of the large numbers of people who apparently contract the thing, and quietly get over it. But given that standard flu has a .1% death rate, even a say a .4/.5/.6% death rate would probably be pretty sobering.

