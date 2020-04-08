Reason Roundup

Zoom Is Keeping Pandemic-Stricken America Connected. Cue Congress's Tech Panic.

Plus: Court upholds Texas abortion ban, Americans say they're choosing to stay at home, a doctor's view on hydroxychloroquine, and more...

|

(Dylan Stewart/Image of Sport/Newscom)

Videoconferencing technology has been helping to keep people connected, employed, and semi-sane in these unprecedented times. Zoom has emerged as a crowd favorite since the COVID-19 pandemic's start, quickly gaining ground on old-school competitors like Skype, Google Hangouts, and Apple's FaceTime. So, of course, tech-panicky politicians want to interfere.

This time, the theatrics are coming courtesy of congressional Democrats and state attorneys generaltwo groups skilled at taking social ills and science problems and turning them into self-promotional opportunities.

"Virtual conferencing platform Zoom is facing the prospect of mounting legal threats in Washington after a slew of prominent Democratic lawmakers urged federal regulators Tuesday to investigate its privacy and security lapses," reports Politico's Cristiano Lima.

Those calling for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Zoom include Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Michael Bennet (Colo.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Frank Pallone (N.J.), and Jan Schakowsky (Ill.).

In statements to Politico, spokespeople for Bennet and Klobuchar expressed vague concerns about Zoom user "privacy and security." Brown put his thoughts in a letter last week.

Stories about lax data privacy practices, leaked videos, and hacked meetings have made the news recently, and these are certainly worth keeping a media and privacy watchdog spotlight on. But the political impulse we're witnessing—broadly accuse first, find evidence later (maybe)is a dangerous one.

In Washington, independent and supposedly neutral investigations by federal regulators have a way of turning into congressional witch hunts when bureaucrats bring back results legislators don't like.

An FTC spokesperson told Politico the agency shares "concerns about the need to ensure the privacy and security of videoconferencing systems in light of their central importance during this crisis" but could not comment on specifics with regard to Zoom.

Attorneys general in Connecticut, Florida, and New York are also part of a group effort seeking information and company data from Zoom.

For its part, Zoom notes that it "was built primarily for enterprise customers—large institutions with full IT support," and that "usage of Zoom has ballooned overnight," from a maximum of 10 million daily meeting participants in December 2019 to more than 200 million per day in March. In the shift, "we recognize that we have fallen short of the community's—and our own—privacy and security expectations," wrote CEO Eric S. Yuan in a post laying out steps the company is taking to fix that.

Certainly, government officials and anyone conducting sensitive business should avoid free Zoom calls and other insecure communications platforms (which includes, of course, Skype, FaceTime, Google Hangouts, and their ilk, too). And if Zoom proves incapable of keeping its promises to do better, consumers can, should, and will move on.

But scaring up too much fear about Zoom privacy issues at the moment is silly. Those of us using the service for cross-country family hangouts, idle chats with old friends, exercise classes, virtual happy hours, and other mundane purposes face little significant threat, and certainly no more than we do on other mass-use social media and communications services.

The bottom line: Calls to investigate Zoom right now are being driven by a need for politicians to seem like they're "doing something" (anything) in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. But while officials are right to be wary of using Zoom for government business, they're probably just being melodramatic busybodies about the rest.

See Also: Eugene Volokh on "Zoombombing and the Law."

FOLLOWUP

A federal court has upheld Texas' temporary ban on surgical abortion:

FREE MINDS

Eight in 10 Americans support stay-at-home orders. From a HuffPost/YouGov survey conducted last weekend:

An 81% majority of the public says it's currently the right decision for states to tell residents to stay at home unless they have an essential reason for going out. Just 8% say it's the wrong decision. An even broader 89% say they are personally trying to stay home as much as possible, with only 6% saying they're not making any such effort.

More here.

FREE MARKETS

Doctors, not politicians, should decide whether hydroxychloroquine is appropriate for COVID-19 patients, writes Jeffrey A. Singer, who has been a practicing clinical physician for more than 35 years. Adds Singer:

What I've seen about hydroxychloroquine makes me cautiously optimistic. Doctors should not be prohibited from using their best clinical judgment and recommending it to patientsespecially considering the fact that these drugs have been around for a long time, which means we are familiar with their risks and complications. The government should stay out of this and let clinicians practice medicine, provided they get their patients' informed consent. Patients have a fundamental right to try drugs they think may save their lives. Doctors they consult must be free to give patients their best advice, unencumbered by government overseers.

Read the whole thing here.

QUICK HITS

  • In New York, "the state budget that leaders are now finalizing would allow judges to ban individuals convicted of some sex crimes in mass transit from using the system for up to three years," Politico reports.
  • An update from Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.), who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month:

  • Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance tackles common-on-the-right coronavirus myths here:

  • LOL/sigh:

NEXT: The Federal Government's "Police Power" and the Takings Clause: Part III

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Nardz
    April.8.2020 at 9:50 am

    Hello fist

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      April.8.2020 at 9:53 am

      Not very constructive.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      April.8.2020 at 10:05 am

      Hello.

      81%, eh?

      There’s your problem.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        April.8.2020 at 10:12 am

        Yeah, not exactly a shining endorsement of a libertarian moment coming soon.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          April.8.2020 at 10:28 am

          I read that as 81% of people would snitch on Ann Frank.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 9:50 am

    “A pandemic is not a war.”

    So we might win then?

    1. Mother's lament
      April.8.2020 at 10:17 am

      Until the media changes boats midstream and Jane Fonda visits the virions (Fascist fucking antibodies).

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 9:51 am

    The Trump administration wants an extra $250 billion for small-business loans.

    The Kushners have various mom and pop holdings.

    1. JesseAz
      April.8.2020 at 10:10 am

      Did you see MSNBC have a guest on talking about how this whole Covid response is a means to get Jared and Ivanka into a lifetime presidency role?

      1. Mother's lament
        April.8.2020 at 10:25 am

        The elite really have become everyone’s paranoid, conspiracy-minded uncle.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 9:53 am

    In New York, “the state budget that leaders are now finalizing would allow judges to ban individuals convicted of some sex crimes in mass transit from using the system for up to three years…”

    So go jerk off in an Uber instead, pervert.

  5. JesseAz
    April.8.2020 at 9:53 am

    Anyone else miss Harsanyi?

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/04/the-lefts-ugly-reaction-to-hydroxychloroquine/

    His article on the media, including Reason, and a certain malaria drug.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.8.2020 at 10:29 am

      +100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000

      Go Harsanyi!

    2. Mother's lament
      April.8.2020 at 10:32 am

      Evolution of media’s anti-Trump hydroxychloroquine spin would leave even Darwin dizzy:

      1) Trump giving Americans false hope.​

      2) Trump peddling snake oil.​

      3) Trump made couple drink fish tank cleaner.​

      4) Hydroxychloroquine might, maybe, be helpful.​

      Next up:

      5) Trump is in it for money. He’s got $100 of Sanofi stock in one of his mutual funds. If things go well, say he triples his position, Trump will be taking in upwards of $300.

      1. Ron
        April.8.2020 at 11:00 am

        I’ve already seen comments alluding to Trump having stock and is profiting.

        Also CBS this morning claiming H.O.Ch. is not testing well while having a doctor on claiming it is testing well. they can’t make up their minds. Trump has them running like fenced in
        chickens

    3. Weigel's Cock Ring
      April.8.2020 at 10:59 am

      Yes. Frankly I’m amazed that he lasted as long as he did around here, being a real libertarian. I imagine a lot of his material must have Welchie Boy and the rest of the gang grinding their teeth in fury.

  6. JesseAz
    April.8.2020 at 9:55 am

    Who knew the models being used to decry lockdowns were bullshit?

    Overall US:
    -# of deaths projected decreased from 93,531 to 81,766
    -Projected total bed shortage went from 87,674 to 36,654
    -Peak dates(April 15 for resource needed peak, 16th for peak daily death toll) unchanged
    -Under 200 deaths a day: Moved from June 3 to May 18

    And today the projection on deaths moved to 60k, under the 2017 flu death count. Glad we shut things down for this.

    Of course Fauci was on t.v. claiming it was his policies that saved us, not that the models were bad.

    https://www.redstate.com/joesquire/2020/04/07/the-models-havent-been-wrong-we-just-did-better/

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      April.8.2020 at 10:11 am

      I wonder what assumptions in the model are changing? If it’s the rate of infection, that would at least lead some credence to the theory that distancing is helping. If it’s case fatality rate, then we should call BS on the claim.

      Of course none of the stories I’ve seen explain those details. I’m sure that’s a feature, not a bug.

      1. Rich
        April.8.2020 at 10:17 am

        I’m sure the COVID-19 analog of “The 9/11 Commission Report” will explain *everything*.

      2. JesseAz
        April.8.2020 at 10:30 am

        The models have been running unbelievably hot. You can look at the early spread rates and the models are more than 500% higher than reality. This is because models reflect assumptions built into the model. When you have a bad data, the assumptions control the model more than the data does. Most of the models come from pandemic centers that are more focused on pessimistic views of pandemic growths. They will always be pessimistic.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          April.8.2020 at 10:36 am

          +1000

          1. loveconstitution1789
            April.8.2020 at 10:37 am

            We had the Diamond Princess cruise as an excellent “test group” for spread of the KungFlu.

            It was largely ignored and they went with the Black Death Narrative.

        2. Leo Kovalensky II
          April.8.2020 at 10:39 am

          The general public doesn’t understand models and appeals to the authority of those pushing the models. In general, even they probably don’t understand that models are inherently flawed. Especially when dealing with novel viruses that we don’t really have much information on yet. The models are built upon assumptions that you can only hope to refine with empirical data as it becomes available.

          Some of the most value probably comes in understanding where the model is wrong in the face of new data, and what assumptions have to change. Or course, non of the talking heads experts on TV ever tell us those facts, either because they really don’t understand it either, or because they don’t want us to know.

        3. Overt
          April.8.2020 at 10:39 am

          The problem is that these models poorly account for the fact that Rate of Infection is variable. The rate is different between New York where everyone is crammed on top of one another and California, where most live in single-family dwellings. Even in lock-down mode, the rate is different in California where most people can stockpile, and shop at large grocery stores, vs New York City where people rarely have more than a couple days of food, and shop in cramped corner stores.

          The rate is also non-linear. In a given population, the virus will not just spread and spread. Sometimes even in a city, a cluster of people will have so little contact with another cluster, that rate of infection tops out and cannot cross to another.

          This is the very definition of complexity. The Santa Fe institute has built an entire school around complex systems. Modeling complex systems is very difficult, and microbiologists and epidemiologists do not have the skills to do it well.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            April.8.2020 at 10:48 am

            There is a very distinctive reason that NY area got hit so bad. It’s not just NYC but surrounding areas.

            I would suspect the mass use of the subway led to huge numbers of infected. Then those infected spread to their families.

            I think the virus is spreading in households pretty easily, so NY area has more households, more close living conditions, more people to spread it to, and more people tested.

            California has a bunch of people but their homes are spread out and they dont use public transportation like NY does. Hardly any Californians have been tested.

            In the end, most Americans were likely exposed to KungFlu at some point. Many never became infected. Most were asymptomatic. Many of the infected only had minor symptoms. Very few had severe symptoms. Almost none died from this virus.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              April.8.2020 at 10:54 am

              Johns Hopkins ABX Guide Coronavirus COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)Paul G. Auwaerter, M.D.

        4. Ron
          April.8.2020 at 11:03 am

          the models have multiple x multiple variables which none of them can be set which makes it an unsolvable equation so they are left with only guesses and no one is going to get credit for guessing on the low end since someone might die.

    2. Jerryskids
      April.8.2020 at 10:17 am

      Thanks, Trump!

      See, that’s the dilemma for the Left – if the coronavirus doesn’t turn out to be a resurgence of the Black Death, they’re either going to have to admit Trump was right to say it wasn’t as big a threat as they were predicting or that Trump saved millions of lives with his actions. Which is why they’re cheering for the Black Death, they’d rather have millions of dead littering the streets than to have to admit Trump might have been right.

      Of course we know they’ll take the other option – push the narrative that we survived the viral Holocaust despite Trump’s best efforts to kill us all and Trump was totally wrong and totally useless every step of the way.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        April.8.2020 at 10:34 am

        Lefty heads are already exploding.

        Trump is correct far more than the Lefty elite.
        Most Americans never bought into the KungFlu hysteria.
        The US economy was not destroyed by the hysteria Narrative.
        Most Americans are defiant of state government tyranny.
        This KungFlu is not as dangerous or deadly as Lefties hoped.
        Trump is more popular than ever.
        Judges are not allowing Lefties to fix the elections with main-in only.
        The economy is already recovering as multiple days of stock gains.
        Trump will be reelected.

      2. Maxime Weygand - Hero Of France
        April.8.2020 at 10:42 am

        Somewhere there is a Vizio flowchart with all the potential scenarios you have mentioned being distributed to the correct people

    3. Magnitogorsk
      April.8.2020 at 10:48 am

      You mean forcing everyone to stay indoors has decreased the spread of a viral disease? Who would have thought.

    4. Maxime Weygand - Hero Of France
      April.8.2020 at 10:52 am

      Would you please STFU until tomorrow? I’m about to score a free room @ The Palace Hotel and I don’t need anyone letting the cat out of the bag

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 9:55 am

    National Review‘s Kevin D. Williamson on the latest flavor of Catholic-integralist authoritarianism (sorry, “common-good constitutionalism”)…

    Beyond the The Atlantic‘s circle jerk piece, is this actually a thing anyone believes?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.8.2020 at 10:23 am

      No one believed CV19 would sweep across this country killing billions; until it did.

    2. Maxime Weygand - Hero Of France
      April.8.2020 at 10:46 am

      Reading that article was like eating whole wheat pancakes. About halfway through I stopped & started googling ENB nudes

  8. JesseAz
    April.8.2020 at 9:56 am

    Government or blackface had a press conference on how to use a face mask. He chose a black facemask.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/whoops-ralph-northam-demonstrates-social-distancing-with-blackface-mask/

    1. JesseAz
      April.8.2020 at 10:11 am

      Governor* stupid AC. not to be confused with AOC.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 9:57 am

    I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients.

    HE’S IMMUNE NOW. Get his blood!

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      April.8.2020 at 10:14 am

      The world needs Rene Boucher now more than ever.

  10. JesseAz
    April.8.2020 at 9:58 am

    Time to remind people… all models are wrong, some are useful.

    The covid models are not useful.

    Jesse McKinley

    @jessemckinley
    .@NYGovCuomo’s aide Jim Malatras says the projections are now showing that the state unlikely to need 110,000 beds for #Coronavirus.

    New projections show MUCH LOWER demand, near 20,000-30,000 range if the new chart is believed.

  11. Cynical Asshole
    April.8.2020 at 9:58 am

    Eight in 10 Americans support stay-at-home orders are easily controlled pussies.

    FTFY

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.8.2020 at 10:27 am

      Or just lying so they aren’t raided by SWAT in the middle of the night.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      April.8.2020 at 10:48 am

      Make that eight in ten humans since forever.

      As for Americans, you think the founders crafted a republic with limited democracy just because they had no better options?

    3. Ron
      April.8.2020 at 11:09 am

      or like a break from work paid for by others

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 9:58 am

    …the anti-smoking lobby thinks COVID-19 justifies the complete and permanent prohibition of cigarettes.

    Is there anything that can’t be prevented at the end of a state agent’s gun?

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.8.2020 at 10:04 am

      Wouldn’t it be easier to ban viruses?

      1. JesseAz
        April.8.2020 at 10:12 am

        Virus’s don’t know borders!!! they deserve stimulus checks!!!

        1. JesseAz
          April.8.2020 at 10:12 am

          Virii? Hate uncommon plurals.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            April.8.2020 at 10:14 am

            What about unneeded apostrophes?

            1. JesseAz
              April.8.2020 at 10:32 am

              Those are fine, since my kid is in first grade and I’m now immune to random apostrophes. Waiting patiently for comma overuse as well.

          2. Sometimes a Great Notion
            April.8.2020 at 10:30 am

            Viruses, no Latin plural.

        2. loveconstitution1789
          April.8.2020 at 10:39 am

          Haha JesseAz. That is why unreason is so enamored with KungFlu hysteria.

          KungFlu is PRO-open borders.

    2. Cynical Asshole
      April.8.2020 at 11:12 am

      Is there anything that can’t be prevented at the end of a state agent’s gun?

      Death?

  13. Overt
    April.8.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://reason.com/2020/04/08/how-the-cdc-and-the-fda-wrecked-the-economy/

    I responded in the comments of the above article, but the idea that the CDC and FDA were the sole cause of the US wrecking its economy when it is doing better than Europe, and implementing the same changes is bizarre. And Sollum’s lack of introspection is so tone deaf as to be insulting.

    1. Nardz
      April.8.2020 at 10:13 am

      Was there any mention of the “N”GOs like Imperial college and Gates’ IHME making outlandish and false projections?

  14. Cynical Asshole
    April.8.2020 at 9:59 am

    Singer John Prine has died from COVID-19.

    Oh no, not John Pine!

    Who the hell is John Pine?

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.8.2020 at 10:05 am

      Never heard of him.

      1. AlbertP
        April.8.2020 at 10:17 am

        John isn’t one of those folks who sold millions of records. But as a singer/songwriter, he is respected by a lot of people. His duets with Bonnie Raitt are probably the best-known of his work.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaHNUYAKDn4

    2. Nardz
      April.8.2020 at 10:15 am

      He’s the guy who put out the new Pine Box Album
      .
      .
      .
      (OK, I’ll see myself out)

    3. Longtobefree
      April.8.2020 at 10:16 am

      John Pine (1690–1756) was an English designer, engraver, and cartographer notable for his artistic contribution to the Augustan style and Newtonian scientific paradigm that flourished during the British Enlightenment.

      1. Longtobefree
        April.8.2020 at 10:28 am

        For those who read the article;
        John Prine (October 10, 1946 – April 7, 2020) was an American country folk singer-songwriter.
        The album included his signature songs “Illegal Smile”.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 10:00 am

    What I’ve seen about hydroxychloroquine makes me cautiously optimistic. Doctors should not be prohibited from using their best clinical judgment and recommending it to patients…

    HE’S MAGA.

    1. Cynical Asshole
      April.8.2020 at 11:16 am

      As he often does, President Donald Trump uttered an untruth at a March 13 White House coronavirus task force briefing.

      Nah, in the first sentence of that article he took a minor jab at Trump, therefore he clearly suffers from TDS.

  16. JesseAz
    April.8.2020 at 10:01 am

    Can we stop calling someone using a public web link to get into a zoom session.. hacking?

  17. JesseAz
    April.8.2020 at 10:01 am

    “But the political impulse we’re witnessing—broadly accuse first, find evidence later (maybe)—is a dangerous one.”

    Like with impeachment?

    1. Nardz
      April.8.2020 at 10:18 am

      And Kavanaugh rape?
      And Covington Cathloic hate crime?
      And literally World War III over Suleimani?

      1. Mother's lament
        April.8.2020 at 10:44 am

        And “MAGA madmen lynched Smollet”?
        And CNN’s bogus Don Jr. emails scoop?
        And “Trump’s a Russian spy”?
        And Trump said neo-Nazis were “fine people”?
        And “Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress”?

        1. Earth Skeptic
          April.8.2020 at 10:51 am

          And Salem witch trials?

          And pretty much all human personal and tribal attacks since we learned how to put three words together?

    2. loveconstitution1789
      April.8.2020 at 11:00 am

      And Mueller exposure of Trump crimes?

  18. Don't look at me!
    April.8.2020 at 10:03 am

    Trump is only mentioned twice! Dawn of a new era?

    1. JesseAz
      April.8.2020 at 10:13 am

      Just like with lil jeffrey, they occasionally have a neutral article so they can claim neutrality.

      1. Mother's lament
        April.8.2020 at 10:51 am

        A pH of 1 is neutral on Jeff’s indicator…
        Probably because he’s broken.

  19. lap83
    April.8.2020 at 10:03 am

    I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!

    That’s all well and good, Mr. Paul, but our bravest heroes are working tirelessly day and night to stoke outrage on twitter. They deserve recognition too.

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 10:03 am

    An even broader 89% say they are personally trying to stay home as much as possible…

    Sounds like the stay-at-home order isn’t necessary after all.

    1. JesseAz
      April.8.2020 at 10:15 am

      to be fair, the 30% of introverts haven’t changed their behaviors at all.

      1. Longtobefree
        April.8.2020 at 10:25 am

        Not to mention retirees whose children are grown and gone.
        “All” that has changed is that we cannot go out for a decent meal, go to our gym to keep fit and healthy, gather at weekly functions such as craft groups, playtesting new games by a local but internationally known game designer, attend community chorus rehearsal, go to a movie, go to an amusement park, get a haircut, get a mani-pedi, shop for groceries without damn near full decontamination procedures, use any of the community facilities that enticed us to this community (pools, tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, fishing dock, handball court, library, billiard room, volleyball, basketball, etc), and enjoy (allegedly) constitutional freedoms.
        Other than that, no big deal.
        Oh, yes, and despite all the precautions, we will still die.

        1. sarcasmic
          April.8.2020 at 11:07 am

          I’ve taken up walking around the neighborhood. Started with a mile a day. Now I’m up to four. Lost five pounds in the last three weeks. So quit your bitchin about the gym being closed and get outside!

      2. Leo Kovalensky II
        April.8.2020 at 10:50 am

        Libertarians lie in the 8% slice of the Venn diagram that don’t need government to tell them to stay home and avoid people.

      3. sarcasmic
        April.8.2020 at 11:06 am

        I resemble that remark.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          April.8.2020 at 11:09 am

          Interestingly, I find myself more likely to go out and shop just to defy the government orders. I guess my anarchist streak is stronger than my introvert tendencies.

          1. sarcasmic
            April.8.2020 at 11:11 am

            I’ve considered putting a bandanna over my nose, donning the Ray Bans and a hoodie, and then going to the store. People would probably feel more comfortable with seeing me like that than not. I find that to be fucking hilarious for some odd reason.

      4. Ron
        April.8.2020 at 11:13 am

        Thats me, live alone and work alone and my hobbies like fishing can be done alone

    2. MikeT1986
      April.8.2020 at 10:59 am

      This is one of my biggest objections to the legal clamp downs. Needlessly using force to achieve what people were going to comply with any way turns this from “individual action” to “creepy soviet police state”.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        April.8.2020 at 11:01 am

        The clamp downs are NOT legal.

        1. MikeT1986
          April.8.2020 at 11:14 am

          In terms of using the legal system to clamp down.

          I am no constitutional scholar and am resisting “I want it to be true, therefore it is” fallacy.

      2. Leo Kovalensky II
        April.8.2020 at 11:15 am

        Exactly. We didn’t need government to tell us to stay home. Inasmuch as we’ve allowed the CDC to be the experts, government owes us nothing more than to provide us with the best information to make our own personal decisions. There’s very little evidence that shows that young, healthy people who don’t have high-risk individuals at home need to be in quarantine.

        Government imposed one-size-fits-all policy is never as effective as individual decisions. You know, the whole concept of free markets.

  21. Jerryskids
    April.8.2020 at 10:04 am

    But scaring up too much fear about Zoom privacy issues at the moment is silly. Those of us using the service for cross-country family hangouts, idle chats with old friends, exercise classes, virtual happy hours, and other mundane purposes face little significant threat, and certainly no more than we do on other mass-use social media and communications services.

    Yeah, once you’ve got Google and Facebook and the NSA teaming up to track your every move and distributing the information to everybody that wants it, what difference does one more watcher make?

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 10:05 am

    …spokespeople for Bennet and Klobuchar expressed vague concerns about Zoom user “privacy and security.”

    With this being the new normal, there’s a dearth of old normal problems to invent to solve.

    1. Rich
      April.8.2020 at 10:10 am

      I saw a State Farm ad about “the new normal”. That mindset, as opposed to (say) “a temporary crisis”, seems problematic.

      1. Nardz
        April.8.2020 at 10:21 am

        A lot of new commercials coming out about covid and #stayathome.
        Looks like ad agencies have been deemed “essential”

        1. Ron
          April.8.2020 at 11:16 am

          all those film crews and actors getting together without mask on and not social distancing to mack commercials to cow tow to the government BS. i wouldn’t be surprised if the government was subsidizing much of it just like they would do during WWII

      2. Earth Skeptic
        April.8.2020 at 10:53 am

        But approved by the other State.

  23. Rich
    April.8.2020 at 10:07 am

    Declaring war on abstractions and inanimate objects has become a bad habit

    Quick! Declare war on declaring war on abstractions and inanimate objects!

  24. Fist of Etiquette
    April.8.2020 at 10:08 am

    A federal court has upheld Texas’ temporary ban on surgical abortion…

    Coronavirus fascism spares no one. (Well, except in this specific case you know who.)

    1. Mother's lament
      April.8.2020 at 10:54 am

      In 1939 it was fascist to abort predominantly black babies. In 2020 it’s apparently fascist not to.

  25. AlbertP
    April.8.2020 at 10:08 am

    We will miss you, John Prine. One of America’s great troubadours.

  26. Rich
    April.8.2020 at 10:14 am

    “Virtual conferencing platform Zoom is facing the prospect of mounting legal threats in Washington after a slew of prominent Democratic lawmakers urged federal regulators Tuesday to investigate its privacy and security lapses,” reports Politico’s Cristiano Lima.

    The government certainly knows about privacy and security lapses

  27. Sevo
    April.8.2020 at 10:23 am

    “An 81% majority of the public says it’s currently the right decision for states to tell residents to stay at home unless they have an essential reason for going out.”

    If you ever wondered why a Constitution is necessary, well, look no further.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      April.8.2020 at 10:45 am

      But just like Trump signing “veto-proof” spending bills, we have to accept it because stay at home orders are apparently amendment proof.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      April.8.2020 at 10:55 am

      Just remember, in the post 9-11 panic, a majority of Americans approved if not demanded the “enhanced” airport security theater ultimately manifest in the TSA. And approval was highest among people who did not fly.

  28. damikesc
    April.8.2020 at 10:24 am

    Libertarians opposing tech firms actually securing user data. Man, ENB, take off the pussy hat and join the world.

    1. sarcasmic
      April.8.2020 at 11:02 am

      Um, no. Thank you for playing.

  29. Ken Shultz
    April.8.2020 at 10:57 am

    “Doctors, not politicians, should decide whether hydroxychloroquine is appropriate for COVID-19 patients”

    The reason politicians make these decisions is because the professional organization [union] that represents doctors and lobbies Congress wants it that way.

    If the American Medical Association wanted doctors to take on the extra liability for prescribing medications this way, that’s the way it would be. Actually, it’s probably worse than that. If a doctor orders a prescription incorrectly, it’s often the pharmacist that fills the prescription who is legally to blame. Your doctor has an app on his phone that tells him which pharmaceuticals are legally approved for which diagnoses and symptoms, and while there are a number of reasons for that, the primary purpose is so that he or she or the provider they’re working for can avoid legal liability.

    In short, if and when doctors criticize politicians for the results of the rent seeking behavior of the union that represents them, it is a diversion. It’s like UAW members blaming the management at Ford for the high cost of pension benefits for retired auto workers. See through that bullshit. The reason doctors can’t prescribe what they want is mostly because the union that represents them wants it that way. Yes, voters should hold politicians to task for failing to resist the rent-seeking, but doctors should do the same with the union that represents them.

  30. loveconstitution1789
    April.8.2020 at 10:57 am

    Anyone else get auto insurance refund check for driving less?

    No government intervention required.

    1. sarcasmic
      April.8.2020 at 11:01 am

      I saw it in the Daily Mail, but not the mail.

    2. Rich
      April.8.2020 at 11:02 am

      Anybody get higher house insurance bill for staying at home?

    3. MikeT1986
      April.8.2020 at 11:03 am

      In my state it was ordered by the government.

  31. sarcasmic
    April.8.2020 at 11:16 am

    Is it just me or does anyone else see people pitching tents in their yards? I’ve seen a dozen at least as I’ve been walking around the neighborhood lately. At first I thought it was kids having fun, but one of my coworkers suggested it could be health care workers. I dunno.

