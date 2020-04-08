Coronavirus

When Businesses Die, Bringing Back Their Services Won't Always Be Possible

Event production is one of the less visible victims of the virus. Recreating their services when such companies die won't be easy.

|

120747581_m
( macrovector)

U.S. economic output is down around 29 percent over the past month, and as The Wall Street Journal anticipates, we likely haven't seen anything yet: so far that "doesn't consider how much output will be further lost due to additional demand-side drops from higher unemployment and the loss of household wealth on household and business spending."

The short-term loss in economic activity of the past month has been three times as large as after 9/11, with over 700,000 jobs (almost certainly undercounting what we'll find in another month) disappearing as the virus spread and businesses which depended on people being near each other were squashed.

Many American businesses, not to mention households, can't ride out months of enforced lack of income solvent and ready to roll back to action on the other side of the pandemic.

The number of moving parts in our economic engine is vast; one among many grinding to a complete halt is event production, in a world where people just aren't meeting anymore. You know, the people who make sure all the equipment and chairs and tables and poster boards and lights and sound equipment and displays all show up and work properly at the same time they are needed. It's the kind of unsung entrepreneurial effort that keeps our normal world quietly and unobtrusively humming.

Jobs in this space have disappeared in the past month. It's an industry, reports the Washington Business Journal, that overall "employs nearly 6 million people and generates $249 billion in labor income nationwide," according to a 2018 report from the Events Industry Council.

For now, none of those events are happening and none of that money is coming in. From roadies to production companies, the industry is on the ropes—an industry that claims to support "more jobs than oil and gas extraction, telecom, automobile, food, chemical and machinery manufacturing combined."

Denis Egan ran an event production company simply named "Event Productions" out of Alameda, California, across the bay from San Francisco since 1994. By the end of January, he was seeing signs that some events he was booked for around the University of California San Francisco were being axed. Then, he said in a phone interview, "everything started canceling and canceling. It got worse and by March—well, we didn't have a single event in March—and everything gets canceled as far as the eye can see."

His business was on the smaller end of his field, in better times doing 100 or so events a year, with eight regular employees, a union operation, setting up tables and their scrims, poster board displays, exhibit displays, chairs, and the other accoutrements for meetings of groups such as the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, the New Living Expo, and confabs of colonoscopy professionals.

Setting up equipment for an event isn't just about what happens on the day of the event. The business needs to have all the things the event needs, and the dollies, forklifts, and trucks required to move them into place where and when needed, then get them out, with no room for tardiness. The events happen when they happen, and their facilitators must work flawlessly and be perfectly stocked.

Egan's operation thus needed a huge warehouse space, for which he can no longer afford the $20,000 monthly rent, with all his anticipated jobs canceled through September.

Egan isn't optimistic that trade shows, corporate events, concerts, or "any large groups of folks," will come back soon. "Things might be back to normal in a couple of months maybe for trucking or manufacturing where [workers] can stand 6 feet apart," he suspects, but "I don't see meetings, trade shows, concerts coming back until there's a vaccine."

The bigger companies in the space, Egan believes, will likely "still be around at the end of this. They have reserves, banks will back them." But smaller independents may well be gone. His business definitely will be.

His operation, he says, was among "the smallest level of independents who do this sort of work," typically grossing in normal years between $2 and 2.5 million, setting up at places like the smaller halls in Moscone Center in San Francisco or the San Jose Convention Center, packing the trucks the night before, showing up with the material and manpower before sunrise to get the event space ready for the attendees, then getting it all out and back to the warehouse by the end of the day. It's a lot of grueling physical labor and brain-bending logistics, and nearly all of us who enjoy it as attendees of conferences, conventions, or trade shows never have to think about it for a second.

Everything Egan had to keep for his clients' needs has to be liquidated now. These goods might end up taking in pennies on the dollar of his initial cost to obtain the items.

Those of us who want to be optimistic about the future of the economy can calm ourselves by remembering—rightly!—that all the stuff of our actual wealth will remain on the other end of this. Why get so disturbed by the economic disruptions of today when, long-term, all the knowledge, techniques, manpower, physical capital—the actual stuff by which we meet our needs and improve our lives—will still exist?

But Egan's story makes clear that while after he sells off his stock, dozens of people who just need some chairs, tables, carpets, dollies, trucks, forklifts, or pipes and drapes (to form temporary walls) will have them, but the usefulness of the collection in meeting the needs of event organizers will be gone. For this particular set of stuff, that concentrated ability to meet a specific set of human needs will never come back.

Egan will be OK—he's near retirement age and he owns a home free and clear. His workers are now out of a job, though, and with no industry in which to expend their particular skills and knowledge. And he worries some of his clients won't be able to use the remaining huge operations for whom, say, a mere $80,000 job isn't worth bothering with when they might have bigger conferences to put on that will earn them more money.

Tony Villarreal, who owns a Michigan stage audio and production company, was quoted in The Oakland Press, "holding on to our staff and equipment to weather the storm is a must" to have any hope of a functional business on the other end. Egan couldn't afford to do that, so he and other entrepreneurs who needed to be able to spring back into action with their specific objects and skilled workers will see the value their human and physical capital represented scattered to the winds.

NEXT: At-Home Coronavirus Testing Kits Might Be the Key to Ending Our House Arrest

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul’s Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    April.8.2020 at 11:43 am

    If the coronavirus shutdown was crushing college administrators or nonprofit executives or green energy lobbyists, it would have ended last week. Instead, it’s mainly service workers and small business owners who have been hurt, and they’re not on television talking about what they’re going through. You need to look closely to see their suffering.
    — Tucker Carlson

    1. Overt
      April.8.2020 at 11:56 am

      Hell, if it even impacted the media, it would have been over. But in fact the media is benefiting from this nonsense, as everyone is locked at home and must turn on the tv for any news.

      1. Idle Hands
        April.8.2020 at 12:24 pm

        It will eventually filter to the media, they make money in advertisements, sales are horrific for pretty much everyone right now. the second the first jorno is laid off this is the day it ends.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood
        April.8.2020 at 12:49 pm

        Most people under 70 get their news online, not from TV. And I don’t see how the media is benefiting from this. You don’t think reporters have to be around other people to do their job? I mean look at Reason, for example. When was the last time Robby did one of his insightful interviews?

    2. creech
      April.8.2020 at 11:57 am

      Give it a few more weeks and these folks will be hurting too.
      Many non-profits will find contributions drying up if they aren’t in the “helping victims of coronavirus” space.
      Colleges may not re-open until Fall so fewer admins and teachers needed as more parents find they can no longer send Sean and Taylor off to college.
      And Green energy lobbyists? Try to sell scaling back our economy now that everyone has gotten a whiff of what they are selling.

    3. Idle Hands
      April.8.2020 at 12:10 pm

      He pushed for this, fuck him.

  2. JohannesDinkle
    April.8.2020 at 11:49 am

    Imagine the losses to the ranches in Moonlight Nevada.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.8.2020 at 12:50 pm

      I can think of plenty of things you can do with a hooker while staying six feet away from her.

  3. Jerryskids
    April.8.2020 at 11:57 am

    I’m not sure such services are ever going to be needed again – since “social distancing” seems to have worked so well for the coronavirus, it’s going to be seen as a great idea for any and all commonly transmitted diseases so I’m expecting to see it codified permanently. All group meeting places – movies, bars, restaurants, entertainment facilities, churches, schools – will be required to limit their crowd capacity and their seating arrangement so as to maintain a 6-foot distance for everybody at all times. Additionally, expect any employee dealing with the public or handling any product intended for the public to be required to wear masks and gloves at all times and thoroughly scrub their hands and faces every hour. It’d be a good idea for everybody to do the same, but out of an excess of benevolence, the government will graciously only require it for commercial interactions.

    It’s possible, although not necessarily probable, that handshaking will be outlawed, hugging will be a felony, kissing a capital offense. You don’t want to know what spitting on the sidewalk is going to get you.

    Sure, there will be some greedy rich people complaining that reducing the capacity of their businesses by 50% or more is going to make it impossible to maintain a viable business, but if it saves just one life it’ll all be worth it. And who really needs theme parks and beaches and concerts and casinos? Just stay at home tethered to your computer and you can enjoy virtual space-sharing just as well as the meat-space interaction. See you in Hell!

    1. Nardz
      April.8.2020 at 12:15 pm

      Another one Demolition Man called 25 years ago

  4. Brandybuck
    April.8.2020 at 11:59 am

    That’s just one industry out of many that’s tanking. Granted, it wasn’t the government who tanked them, people were cancelling events long before the first lockdown was ordered. But the government isn’t helping with its heavy hand. Dividing the economy into “essential” and “useless” is bullshit. Many of those non-essential industries might take a year or more to come back. Some might never fully come back at all.

    Doctors and nurses need shoes. But how do they get shoes when making shoes has been outlawed? Eventually even Amazon’s limitless warehouse will run out of shoes and then everyone will be barefoot.

    I myself need a haircut. Seriously in need of one. But I can’t imagine my next haircut happening for another two months at a minimum. Even when barbershops become legal again, the line to get into them will be horrendous. Barbers rent their stools from the shop, but the shops will have closed and the barbers moved on. The idea that barbershops will reopen as is nothing has happened. is bullshit.

    1. sarcasmic
      April.8.2020 at 12:23 pm

      My barber also fixes clothing. I dropped off my favorite jacket to get a new zipper put on it, and then the shop closed. I don’t have her contact info. Sucks.

    2. Number 2
      April.8.2020 at 12:51 pm

      On the other hand, Brandybuck, remember what happened when the government declared war on controlled substances. Millions of Americans found ways to circumvent the law. Ditto: Prohibition. Remember how well that worked out?

      My guess is after a few more weeks of this, we will see black markets begin to emerge in services like haircuts and the others you mentioned. I already know of one person who had someone come to her house and agree to do hair coloring and nails on the sly, while wearing gloves and a mask. Don’t be surprised if that starts happening more and more as Economic hardship starts to bite.

  5. Harpua
    April.8.2020 at 12:21 pm

    I worked in printing (laid off a few weeks ago).

    A few of our clients had materials printed for trade shows. Some of it was promotional material to attract people. Most of it was informational material to sell stuff. Not the biggest part of our business, but nothing to sneeze at either.

    The problem with shutting things down is that there is a knock on effect that is hard to quantify. Anyone can see the direct effects. But there are usually several other businesses that have ties that no one considers. Putting things back together will take a lot more time than shutting them down.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.8.2020 at 12:42 pm

    Everyone has good anecdotes about their particular corner of commerce. That’s what the politicians have no practical experience in, and can’t fathom no matter who tells it to them. Trump at least has business experience, and knows hotels need low level workers; I bet not even 10% of politicians have that much.

    What none of them, including Trump, understand is that jobs are not just income sources; the produce things too. All that production is lost. Money itself is useless and its real value is the goods and services it can buy. You don’t borrow money to have it, but to buy things. All the money in the world won’t hep when the products are not there.

    The so-called unessential businesses are just as essential to an intact economy as the others. But they are unseen by the cronies and mercantilists.

  7. jdd6y
    April.8.2020 at 12:50 pm

    This article is on point. My wife’s business, among other things, has worked in the event logistics space for 25 years. These companies are amazing. Everything that can go wrong, does, and these teams of people are just masters of improvisation.

    As they break apart, and know how is lost, it won’t be easy to recreate them. Perhaps the NFL will subsidize its team. But most of the people will end up finding other employment.

    My wife’s company did some work for Golden Voice @ oldchella/desert trip. GV wasn’t really prepared for 3x Coachella and that was with years of expert know-how. Future events, when they come back, will be disasters.

    I guess the Fyre Fest is the counterfactual here. That’s probably more in line w/ future expectations.

    Thanks, Gavin Newsom!

Please to post comments