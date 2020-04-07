Brickbat: This Night Saved Our Country

Crowley, Louisiana, Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says he did not realize the siren sound his department used to signal the start of a curfew was the same one used in The Purge films and television series. The series depicts a dystopian future in which on one day each year for 12 hours all crimes are legal. Acadia Parish, in which Crowley is located, created a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Broussard says the siren will not be used again.