Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 6, 1938
4/6/1938: United States v. Carolene Products argued.
Wyoming’s first-and-best-in-the-nation food freedom law just keeps getting better.
And politicians made things even worse
A new study in Lancet Infectious Diseases makes a somewhat lower estimate
Students who would have graduated this spring can start practicing medicine immediately.
Early and wide testing helps curtail the epidemic while casting light on the prevalence and lethality of the virus.