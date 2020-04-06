The Volokh Conspiracy

Coronavirus

America First

Putting people who dislike and distrust the government in charge of the government is a risky business, and we are paying the price for it now.

We are now three months in.  The CDC is recommending "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

They're not talking about the "N-95" or surgical masks; those are in "short supply," and "must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and medical first responsers." Just the ordinary, non-surgical, cloth (or heavy paper) masks covering mouth and nose, the ones that cost maybe $0.25 each at wholesale.

As it happens, these are also in short supply.  So the CDC has described how we all can make our masks at home.

That's helpful—I've made some for myself, following their instructions—but really: We're three months in. Where the hell are the masks?  Why aren't they being handed out on street-corners to anyone who wants one? Fifty or 100 million dollars—chump change—would have gotten us all the masks we need.

We don't have them because the federal government placed its order for 50 million masks—on March 12th.

It's not just masks, or ventilators, or the other PPE that are in critically short supply. There is, as far as I have been able to determine, not a single bottle of ordinary hand santizer, or alcohol-based disinfectant wipes, available for sale within the Washington DC metropolitan area, where I live.  Not one. The (many) online retailers I have checked are promising delivery by the middle of May.

I know, I know—many people are hoarding, and others are price-gouging. Well, who could have imagined that?!  Hoarding and price-gouging during a national emergency! I'll tell you who could have imagined that:  people whose job it is to imagine that (and things like it), and who are competent at their job, and are given appropriate direction and resources to do their job.

If you are not outraged by the incompetence displayed here you have either lost your sense of outrage completely, or you don't have a friend or loved one who is a healthcare provider or first responder.

The failure is so deep that we don't even really know how deep it is. Our testing capability, as is well known, is woefully inadequate for the task, so we really haven't the faintest idea how many people are carrying the virus. Who's got ventilators?  How many? Where are they stored? Who is in charge of the decisions about where they get deployed? Is the federal government seizing ventilators and ordering them to be sent somewhere, or not? If so, who's in charge of that?  Spend an hour or two trying to figure that out, and you'll get a glimpse of the dismal state of information-gathering and information dissemination that is plaguing this effort.

In the face of this appalling breach of their duty to defend us from attack, one response has been: we don't, actually, have the duty to defend you from attack. "We're not a shipping clerk," the president famously declared; "the Federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items and then shipping." And in what is surely both the ugliest, and the most ignorant, comment from a public official in recent memory, Jared Kushner observed that "the notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile; it's not supposed to be state stockpiles that they then use."

This is not just nonsense; it is pernicious and harmful nonsense that is likely, in fact, to cause people—real people—to die. Louisiana was supposed to have its own stockpile of PPE to prepare for an epidemic?  Thanks for telling us now.  "We" all thought, up to now, that "you" were with "us." Thanks for setting us straight on that.

Now, you may say: "Well, it's not like it's easy to get 50 million masks—let alone a million ventilators—manufactured and distributed to the people who need them."  That is precisely my point.  It's not easy. It takes people who know what they're doing—people with the technical expertise to figure out what's needed, and how much of it is needed, and where it is needed, and by when, and where and how can it be procured, and the administrative and managerial expertise to understand the production and procurement systems and the rules under which they operate, and enough to know how and when to bend the rules when necessary, and how to manage large groups of people doing different tasks—to get it done.

Remember that good old American can-do spirit—the one that says "we can do anything we put our minds to"? Or perhaps you are too young to remember—it's been a while. There was always some bullshit in it—but it wasn't just bullshit; we did get things done. But now, it appears that only the bullshit is left, with none of the substance to back it up.

Some people attribute our (former) ability to actually get big things done to unbridled capitalism, and there is surely a large measure of truth in that. But sometimes our government also knew how to get big things done, things that the capitalists, on their own, can't accomplish.

Like many of you, I have more time on my hands than I would like, and I've been doing some reading about the US's response, in terms of industrial production, to the attack on Pearl Harbor.**  The response was staggering, the numbers mind-blowing; by the end of the first year after the attack, airplane production had roughly tripled, ship production quadrupled, and munitions production had gone up by a factor of five. Less than five months after the Pearl Harbor attack, the U.S. Army Air Force launched B-25 bombers from the deck of the USS Hornet—a feat which had previously been deemed impossible—and bombed Tokyo. Eleven months after the attack, Eisenhower led an entire invasion force—tanks, howitzers, jeeps, food, ordnance, medicine, water, road-building equipment, etc. and 65,000 GIs—into North Africa. Within two years after Pearl Harbor, American factories were turning out a Jeep every 70 seconds, and a tank and an airplane every hour or so, 24 hours a day. Etc.

**There's a prodigious literature on this question. I found this article ("The War of Production 1920-1942"), by naval historian Thomas Hone of the Defense Systems Management College at Fort Belvoir, particularly helpful, along with Thomas Morgan's "The Industrial Mobilization of World War II" (available on JSTOR here).

This didn't happen because the States somehow figured out how to band together to undertake the common defense; most people in 1941 understood that we had already done that, back in 1789. Nor did it happen because FDR banged his fist on the table and said "We're going to become the Arsenal of Democracy!"  He did bang his fist on the table and say that, over and over again—but he also actually took the steps necessary to get it done.

It was a prodigiously complicated task:

It was not clear, for example, just how to make the agencies of war production both effective and representative. To be effective, war production agencies at the federal level had to (1) have data on what U.S. industry and agriculture could do, (2) be able to anticipate the right kinds and numbers of items needed by the fighting forces, (3) have control over civilian manpower, (4) have a means to control scarce resources, (5) maintain a stable currency by monitoring and controlling prices, wages and savings, and (6.) work closely with the agencies implementing foreign and fiscal policy. To do these things, the leaders of war production-would need public support, the support of the President, the cooperation of the armed services, and the knowledge necessary to make workable policies. Yet it was not really clear to Roosevelt and his advisors how to create a hierarchy of politically legitimate institutions which had the capabilities required to perform the tasks necessary to effective mobilization. [Hone—see note ** above]

Nothing like it had ever been done before, and there were lots of starts and stops and trials and errors; the War Resources Board was changed to the Advisory Commission to the Council of National Defense and then to the office of Production Management before it became the War Production Board in 1942. By the end of January, 1942—two months after the attack—Roosevelt had created, in addition to the WPB, the Office of Price Administration, the National War Labor Board, and the War Manpower Commission, each with its own set of (sometimes overlapping) duties and powers. Roosevelt then had to keep moving personnel around until he found the right people for the right jobs.

No other country on earth did it, and no other country on earth could have done it, and we were, justifiably, proud of that. So we did it again—building the world's greatest highway network—and again—sending astronauts to the moon (in 9 years!). Etc.

So if someone can actually make America great again, I'm all in on that.  In the meantime, I can only read about Taiwan's response, or Singapore's response, to the virus (0.2 deaths and 1.1 deaths per 1 million residents, respectively) and sigh, and wonder about how we (29 deaths per 1 million residents—and rising) have descended to the second rate.

I understand—it's not an apples-to-apples comparison.  But it is hard for me to imagine a sadder illustration of American decline than the move from "a jeep every 70 seconds" to "no available twenty-five-cent masks."

NOTE TO COMMENTERS: If you have any thoughts about the point I'm trying to make—that the US government has failed, miserably and shamefully, in its duty to protect us from an attack it knew, months ago, was coming, and that its failure will cost American lives—I'd love to hear them, whether you agree or (especially) if you disagree. But I would ask you to refrain from discussing extraneous, off-topic points (about the general political situation, the upcoming election, the performance of this Administration in regard to other matters, etc.).

David Post is currently an Adjunct Scholar at the Cato Institute, and was previously a professor at Beasley School of Law at Temple University.

  1. Snorkle
    April.6.2020 at 3:49 pm

    Finally. I didn’t think it would be Post, but someone needed to say it.

    The Leader of the Free World, isn’t. And I fear his followers have convinced themselves he’s the best available.

    It will take a lot more than eight years to undo this damage.

    1. mad_kalak
      April.6.2020 at 3:59 pm

      That’s some pasty partisan answer that Post explicitly asked commentators to avoid, but I will respond with one point….who is more available and preferable to Trump that the other party is offering? I would love a resurrected Abe Lincoln, or Cincinnatus, or Churchill, etc., but these folks aren’t running for office. Who is available, that like republican Rome, we can make a temporary dictator?

      Hillary…that’s water under the bridge, and she showed no particular level of get-er-done ability more than Trump had. Do you think Biden would be doing a better job than Trump? If so, how and why?

      1. loki13
        April.6.2020 at 4:09 pm

        “Hillary…that’s water under the bridge ….”

        Woah. I was going to fomr in (FIRST!!11!!!) just to make a snarky, “But HILLARY!” joke ….

        Poe’s law, and all that. Congratulations?

      2. captcrisis
        April.6.2020 at 4:17 pm

        Hillary was competent, hardworking, extraordinarily well prepared, and had a long line of legitimate achievements. That means nothing to you.

        Also meaningless to you are the many achievements of the last two Democratic Presidents, who came from humble beginnings (unlike our last three Republicans) and (as is relevant to this blog) taught the most prestigious law school course, Con Law, in the most prestigious law schools in their respective home states.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          April.6.2020 at 4:23 pm

          “Hillary was competent, hardworking, extraordinarily well prepared, and had a long line of legitimate achievements.”

          Yup. There’s only one thing she failed to achieve…

          1. loki13
            April.6.2020 at 4:27 pm

            “Yup. There’s only one thing she failed to achieve…”

            Yep.

            She didn’t have a Pianist, so people like you would vote for her.

            Too bad. Especially given that she was so often accused of it.

            1. TwelveInchPianist
              April.6.2020 at 4:39 pm

              “She didn’t have a Pianist, so people like you would vote for her.”

              I guess we know where the buck stops.

        2. DaveSs
          April.6.2020 at 4:31 pm

          Presumes winning popularity contests are legitimate achievements.

          1. grb
            April.6.2020 at 4:38 pm

            Kevin Drum just said this, and it’s worth quoting in full :

            I don’t suppose anyone is in the mood to hear this, but have you noticed that Donald Trump hasn’t seized more power during the coronavirus emergency even though it gives him a perfect excuse to do so? In fact, if anything, he’s been eager to push authority down onto the states and away from the federal government.

            This shouldn’t surprise anyone. It’s an odd thing, but Trump has never been hungry for power. On the contrary, he’s afraid of power because he’s afraid of being truly responsible for anything. He much prefers to delegate and blame.

            If not power, what then? Trump is driven by a desire for attention and praise—and its flip side, revenge against those who malign him. He doesn’t care one way or another who’s in charge of things. He just wants all the credit. This is why, in the end, he’s neither an autocrat nor an authoritarian. He’s just a sad little man who craves approval but has never gotten it.

  2. mad_kalak
    April.6.2020 at 3:52 pm

    You might think, Prof Post, there there was a national spirit of unity (like 9/11) after Pearl Harbor that existed then and doesn’t exist today for us to do all these things against a d*mn virus that nobody agrees on how dangerous it really is.

    Oh, and those countries with well coordinated pandemic responses…they had SARS and other things to deal with before, so they are more experienced at it. Moreover, Singapore is wonderful at controlling rates of transmission due to no privacy concerns due to apps on their phones that indicate to the gov’t if they have been near a person who was confirmed infected.

    1. captcrisis
      April.6.2020 at 4:18 pm

      “that nobody agrees on how dangerous it really is.”

      Not true. Not at least if you listen to knowledgeable professionals in this field. But to you, competence and training mean nothing.

      1. Rossami
        April.6.2020 at 4:27 pm

        Still with the false consensus claims. Danger, in this case, is measured in expected deaths. The fact that the predictions by “knowledgeable professionals in this field” still disagree not by a factor of 2 or 3 but by two or three orders of magnitude is evidence that there is not consensus yet.

        And, yes, competence and training mean little when the underlying problem is a near-complete absence of data.

  3. Darth Chocolate
    April.6.2020 at 3:56 pm

    An ATTACK? Really? Are you trying to argue that this was an overt act of war? Kind of a stretch. Especially hard to believe that given people like Fauchi (the EXPERT) originally claimed it was no big deal.

    However, main failing is that the federal stockpiles had not been replenished over time as they should have been. This is the fault of FEMA, dating back to the G.W. Bush administration. That stockpile is supposedly for the Federal first responders (FEMA and the like); if they just hand it out to the states, then there wouldn’t be enough for the people who were supposed to use it.

    So, yeah, they were not for general handouts.

    1. loki13
      April.6.2020 at 4:13 pm

      But Fauchi (sic).
      But G.W.
      But Kushner really is right, it’s the website that was wrong. Any day now, ol’ Kushie is gonna fix this, just like he did the Middle East.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        April.6.2020 at 4:21 pm

        Not shifting blame. Stating FACTS. GWB drew down the stockpile; Obama drained it. Anyone who has to deal with inventory knows that you need to replace it. The money was allocated, but not spent on replacing what had been used.

        The EXPERTS in the government argued against the travel restrictions, and also said it was no big deal. And so did the press. But instead, the press focused on what we called it, as if we had never named diseases based on where they originated. Go ahead, look it up. I’ll wait.

        I am amused at how you conveniently ignore the argument the calling this an attack is just a bridge too far. And that the stockpile was for Federal first responders. But both of those are inconvenient details you would rather ignore than address.

        Focus on the substance. If you can.

        1. loki13
          April.6.2020 at 4:31 pm

          “Focus on the substance. If you can.”

          Hahahahahahahahaha!

          What, your substance? I’m sorry, maybe you want to put up a few more squirrels for people to chase.

          The sun will rise, the sun will set, and I’ll have lunch. The only small satisfaction I could possible get out of this is that Fox News provides information that kills their core demographic.

          Really, it’s not the Coronavirus. It’s the #okboomer

          …seriously though, please, please, please continue to blame other people. You’re like the old quote, “If you sit down at a poker table, and you don’t know the mark, you’re it.”

          I would offer to banter with you some more, but I’ve learned that the True Believers can’t be reasoned with.

    2. David Post
      April.6.2020 at 4:18 pm

      But if you’re on top of things, on January 15th you say: the country IS going to need more, not just for FEMA personnel, because if this comes here we won’t have NEARLY enough FEMA personnel to handle the job.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        April.6.2020 at 4:36 pm

        I guess you don’t know how FEMA works. FEMA has a network of non-government people they call up to assist in emergency response.

        As stated elsewhere in the comments, Obama (and GWB before him) had essentially depleted the supply back in 2009. Of the 11 intervening years, Obama replaced precisely ZERO. Granted Trump also did nothing to replenish, but Obama did not even try.

        But you still believe this was an overt act of war? You need to get a grip.

  4. Curtiss
    April.6.2020 at 3:57 pm

    I fundamentally disagree with this. When did it become the feds’ job to stockpile and then distribute emergency PPE to the entire country? Where is that written in the constitution? In my view, this is firmly within the purview of the states. Even if the feds controlled all the PPE and PPE manufacturers in the country, there would still be a shortage, and they’d still have to ration those supplies. I see state governors doing anything they can to pin this on somebody else, but I, for one, have never perceived the feds to be the almighty savior in these circumstances. As much as I don’t like Kushner, I can also see the PPE being needed for the federal military/bureacracy and not specifically there for states. It seems there’s some wisdom to that approach.

    1. Voize of Reazon
      April.6.2020 at 4:07 pm

      Article 1 Section 8

      The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States

      unless you think “general welfare” doesn’t include surviving a pandemic.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        April.6.2020 at 4:09 pm

        So when does the government give us all guns?

        Asking for a friend.

    2. loki13
      April.6.2020 at 4:17 pm

      ” When did it become the feds’ job to stockpile and then distribute emergency PPE to the entire country? Where is that written in the constitution?”

      Laws aren’t written in the Constitution. But you’re looking for 42 US sec. 247d-6.

      You’re welcome.

  5. Commenter_XY
    April.6.2020 at 4:04 pm

    Professor Post….let me help you (seriously) with one immediate problem. You stated, There is, as far as I have been able to determine, not a single bottle of ordinary hand santizer, or alcohol-based disinfectant wipes, available for sale within the Washington DC metropolitan area, where I live.

    To make an emergency batch of hand sanitizer.

    Bottle of Everclear
    Aloe Vera gel (wal-mart has a ton of it and cheap)
    lavender, mint or other fragrance drops (also readily available, optional)

    Directions: You will have a 2:1 ratio of Everclear:Aloe Vera
    In a stainless steel bowl, whisk together
    2 cups Everclear
    1 cup Aloe Vera
    10 drops fragrance
    Put into an empty Purell container.

    This will work in an emergency. Hand washing is a better alternative.

    1. Eddy
      April.6.2020 at 4:19 pm

      Just a hypothesis – perhaps if everything is designated as an emergency, then it’s hard to focus on the *real* emergencies.

      A quick search found this at the CDC Web site:

      “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Monday, September 16, 2019, to enhance the inter-agency response to the current investigation into cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette product use, or vaping. CDC’s activation of the EOC allows the agency to provide increased operational support for the response to meet the outbreak’s evolving challenges.”

      https://emergency.cdc.gov/recentincidents/index.asp?cid=EPR-homepage

      That’s just under the paragraph about the COVID-19 emergency.

  6. Lee Moore
    April.6.2020 at 4:07 pm

    Well, I’d agree that the federal government has done the sort of mediocre to poor job……that governments always tend to do. The professional bureaucracy bits seem to have screwed up pretty badly, the political bits – ie Trump – seem to have been slow to catch on, and have done some sensibe things and some less sensible things.

    But Post’s argument that the failures have something to do with electing folk who distrust the government seems well up to his usual daftness. The federal government’s performance seems no worse that than of most foreign governments and most state governments.
    Those who think the government tends to do things poorly have not had their faith shaken by this episode.

    Those who suffer from TDS less severely than Post will recognise that most of the federal government’s failings in this affair seem to be firmly rooted in the permanent bureaucracy, which Trump has never laid a finger on. If it’s taken him three years to not quite get a grip on the DoJ, it’s hard to imagine why anyone would think he’d have had time to get round to the CDC.

    And the few exceptions from general federal incompetence – eg the ban on flights from China – seem to have been taken against advice from the bureaucracy.

    As for masks, as Post says, there has never been a need to rely on Big Brother for them, nor any reason to believe the drool that the bureaucracy has been spouting about them. DIY works fine.

    Put not your trust in princes. Nor in the federal government, whoever is running it.

    1. Lee Moore
      April.6.2020 at 4:13 pm

      I should add that I think Trump’s failure even now to wear a mask himself is definitely blameworthy. Set an example.

      I hope someone can explain it to him in terms he can understand. Everyone who wears a mask slows the spread to some extent. And the more the spread is slowed, the quicker people can get back to work.

      Wear a mask you chubby dummy and you could shorten the shutdown by a fortnight.

  7. PeteRR
    April.6.2020 at 4:09 pm

    You know who really loved government and drained the medical reserve of 90 million N95 masks and never replaced them? The Lightbringer himself, Barack Obama. So fuck off.

  8. Tall Paul
    April.6.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Why assume that the reason that we don’t have enough masks is because the government didn’t order them? Last time I looked, we had a free economy and anybody at any time can look for someone to sell or make them an ordinary mask like millions of Asians now routinely wear. Perhaps more people didn’t do that earlier because they relied on the so-called experts in the government, academia, and the press, who all said they were worthless. The problem with experts everywhere is that 90 percent of them can’t see the forest for the trees.

  9. Armchair Lawyer
    April.6.2020 at 4:12 pm

    Mr. Post.

    Here’s what you don’t seem to understand or write about at all in your diatribe. We HAD a national stockpile of over 100 Million N95 masks. EXACTLY the type of stockpile that we needed for this pandemic. What happened?

    Obama and the Obama administration USED the stockpile in the 2009 Swine Flu epidemic, used more than 90% of the stockpile of 100 million N95 masks, then…didn’t replace it. The funds were allocated, and they were spent on different things. The Obama administration assumed that they could just buy the masks whenever they needed. 100 million N95 masks in the national stockpile. Used and not replaced.

    If you want to assess blame here, then you need to SLAM is down on the Obama administration. They had the stockpile of masks. They used the stockpile of masks. Then they didn’t replace the stockpile of masks, spending the money on other things. This was malfeasance of the highest priority.

    1. captcrisis
      April.6.2020 at 4:20 pm

      Even if that’s true, Trump had three years to replenish it.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        April.6.2020 at 4:23 pm

        Obama had seven years to replace what he used. Kicked the can down the road for the next guy to handle.

        1. captcrisis
          April.6.2020 at 4:28 pm

          ? The emergency began in January 2020. Trump was slow to react and even now is putting response in the hands of unqualified/ incompetent people.

          1. Squirrelloid
            April.6.2020 at 4:38 pm

            I’m not sure how that’s any different than any other administration. Remember the Obamacare website rollout? When has government ever done anything competently? $500 hammers and $5000 toilets are commonplace in jokes about federal incompetence for a reason.

      2. Armchair Lawyer
        April.6.2020 at 4:36 pm

        You don’t get it. If you use resources during a crisis, you’re supposed to REPLACE them.

        You don’t kick it down the road, and expect the next guy to replace what he doesn’t even know was used.

    2. loki13
      April.6.2020 at 4:24 pm

      But Obama.

      I know that Trump is the anti-Truman (the buck never stops here).

      Out of curiosity, though, I have to ask … it’s been three years, right? Three … very …. long … years. Trump years are like dog years in that way.

      At some point, is it even remotely conceivable that something that happens … that is bad … during his time in office might be because … he is in office?

      Just remotely possible?

      Even assuming this malfeasance is true (and, as you know, it’s because the budget at the time was used on drugs, since masks were plentiful), then at any point IN THE LAST THREE YEARS, OR WHEN HE WAS GETTING REGULAR BRIEFINGS ON THIS SINCE DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR, Trump could have done something, right?

      Maybe? Is that too complicated a thought for you to comprehend?

      Okay, how about this:

      Trump had three years to replace the masks, and didn’t even when he knew there was a virus a comin’. SAD!

      1. Brett Bellmore
        April.6.2020 at 4:33 pm

        In order for the buck to stop here, the desk where the buck stops has to be in control. You want “The buck stops here” to mean something again?

        Then let Presidents fire bureaucrats. So that the bureaucrats actually have to jump when told to.

      2. Armchair Lawyer
        April.6.2020 at 4:37 pm

        “At some point, is it even remotely conceivable that something that happens … that is bad … during his time in office might be because … he is in office?”

        You’re blaming the Wuhan virus on Trump?
        Or the failure to replace what some other administration used?

  10. captcrisis
    April.6.2020 at 4:19 pm

    This post should be framed somewhere, in an honorable location.

  11. Rossami
    April.6.2020 at 4:23 pm

    The premise of your article is that “Putting people who dislike and distrust the government in charge of the government is a risky business” but all your examples of the current failures are failures of government decision-making. Perhaps more importantly, they are failures that occurred (or at least, started) long before the election of the current government-skeptical administration.

    Yes, responding to WW2 was “prodigiously complicated”. So complicated, in fact, that no central planner did all the things you described. Anticipating the kinds and numbers of things needed, controlling and allocating scarce resources, managing manpower are all things the market did. Yes, there are some things that only the War Department could do. But for the most part, the massive response of the US economy was possible because the government was not in the way. Wartime price controls are a notable example of government interventions which not only did not improve our response, they made it worse.

    It’s also worth noting that your examples of WW2 and NASA had response timetables measured in single-digit years but you’re complaining that the current response in single-digit weeks hasn’t been fast enough.

    1. captcrisis
      April.6.2020 at 4:27 pm

      “they are failures that occurred (or at least, started) long before the election of the current government-skeptical administration.”

      Not true.

      The emergency here started three months ago. You can’t blame this on Obama (who left office three years ago). Nor can you put it on Hillary (left office five years ago) or Bill Clinton (19 years) or Jimmy Carter (39 years ago) or FDR (died 75 years ago).

      1. Squirrelloid
        April.6.2020 at 4:31 pm

        Did anyone from the Obama administration bother to inform the Trump administration that the Obama administration had depleted the medical stockpiles and never bothered to replenish them?

        The current situation developed during the Trump administration, but federal planning for such events happens over longer timescales than administrations.

        Nor is it really possible to blame the president for the bureaucratic culture of the CDC and the FDA, both of which were significant obstacles in responding to covid-19.

      2. Rossami
        April.6.2020 at 4:35 pm

        The emergency started three months ago. The bureaucratic failures that are crippling our response to it, however, began years and decades ago.

  12. TwelveInchPianist
    April.6.2020 at 4:26 pm

    It is the current crisis due in particular to Trump’s incompetence or to run-of the mill bureaucratic bumbling? I don’t know, but everybody seems to think the crisis confirms their priors.

    1. captcrisis
      April.6.2020 at 4:29 pm

      Trump has overruled (or gotten in the way of) every competent bureaucrat who has tried to respond to this situation.

      1. Squirrelloid
        April.6.2020 at 4:33 pm

        So when the incompetent bureaucrats at the CDC forbade private development of covid-19 tests, and then rolled out a faulty test of their own, that was on Trump somehow? And when the FDA interferes with companies wanting to produce N95 masks because it requires a 6 month certification process, and tells universities and companies it won’t approve them for developing tests or treatments, that’s also on Trump somehow?

        I’m not a fan of Trump, but the most significant failures here don’t seem to have anything to do with Trump. If the government had just gotten out of the way of private initiatives and done nothing, we’d be in a better place today.

  13. Squirrelloid
    April.6.2020 at 4:27 pm

    As an article on Reason today pointed out, Trump did a few things early on (declared a medical emergency at the end of January, cut off travel from Asia, then later cut off travel from europe). I’m not saying it was enough, but it was something, and the usual media suspects faulting Trump for not doing enough then today were, at the time back then, complaining that Trump was doing those things and downplaying the virus. How is any president supposed to respond to situations in a meaningful way when any activity is met by a barrage of criticism by his political opponents – our extreme partisanship has exacerbated bureaucratic inertia by creating strong incentives for political inertia.

    But I think you’re also exaggerating the threat posed by the coronavirus. If there’s to be a federal effort, it should probably be focused on creating and mass-implementing a serological test (for antibodies) so we can determine just how widespread this virus is. Because all the evidence suggests there’s a ton of undiagnosed infections which are mild or asymptomatic. We don’t even know what the proper response is right now, because we have no idea who’s already immune. The apparent danger is inflated by only knowing about people with symptoms serious enough they seek medical care.

    (And in the case of shortages, federal actions to stop ‘price gouging’ actually encourage those shortages, by stopping economic signals from incentivizing private actors to increase production. It’s not like Kimberly Clark or Georgia Pacific has a ton of extra production capacity for toilet paper they weren’t using – they’re generally operating at around 90+% of production capacity, with the remaining capacity being expensive to utilize – if the price of toilet paper doesn’t go up, they have no reason to engage in expensive marginal production, much less build new factories).

    You’re also making a significant timeframe error by comparing responses to pearl harbor over a year against responses to a disease epidemics over weeks. Factories had to be retooled. They weren’t producing a tank a day and a jeep every 70s in january or february. In the case of an epidemic, by the time any federal repurposing of industry to facilitate production is accomplished, the epidemic will basically be over. These things don’t generally go on for years like world wars do.

    1. Squirrelloid
      April.6.2020 at 4:28 pm

      Probably also worth noting that the bureaucracies responsible for handling epidemics and disease/drug actions: the CDC and the FDA, were significant roadblocks to private initiatives and innovation in ways that had nothing to do with Trump.

  14. Brett Bellmore
    April.6.2020 at 4:31 pm

    “Louisiana was supposed to have its own stockpile of PPE to prepare for an epidemic? Thanks for telling us now. ”

    Why the HELL would Louisiana need someone to tell them this? Does the federal government have magical future need anticipating powers the states lack? If it’s reasonable to expect the federal government to anticipate a need, it’s equally reasonable to expect the states to anticipate it.

    “Putting people who dislike and distrust the government in charge of the government is a risky business, and we are paying the price for it now. ”

    Good God, are you actually under the impression that any significant portion of the federal government is, in any meaningful sense, under the control of people who dislike and distrust the government? It was the bureaucracy that screwed the pooch here. The only way the administration screwed up was in assuming that the bureaucracy were actually doing their jobs.

    The bureaucracy are still on the job making things worse. Obstructing the efforts of distilleries to switch over to hand sanitizer production. Slow walking approval of a proven process for sanitizing masks for reuse. Prioritizing their own bureaucratic prerogatives over saving lives.

    The President is personally having to fight their efforts to discourage wearing masks, to discourage doctors from trying a drug combination that has proven effective in clinical trials.

    As other commenters have said, Obama ran down the mask stockpile, and then didn’t refill it. Spent the money allocated for refilling it on other things. Sure, it would have been nice if Trump had fixed Obama’s mistake.

    He can’t do everything at once, while fighting off efforts to remove him from office.

  15. M L
    April.6.2020 at 4:31 pm

    Take care of me daddy federal government!

    Seems to be plenty of hand sanitizer around me. But when one of the reporters started shrieking about this a while back, I believe it was Dr. Fauci that said warm water and soap is all you need.

    I still got my red bandana from when I was a kid. But here’s a dozen for 10.99.

    https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B00D7VIRE0/reasonmagazinea-20/

  16. Intelligent Mr Toad
    April.6.2020 at 4:33 pm

    George Romero knew everything, apparently.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eE4Wg-XV9VE&t=3m30s

  17. Armchair Lawyer
    April.6.2020 at 4:33 pm

    Let’s add on a few more points about industrial production.

    1. The US wasn’t the “only” country that had a massive industrial production during WWII. The USSR was certainly no slouch, producing over 119,000 tanks and 500,000 pieces of artillery in WWII, compared to the US at 108,000 and 257,000 respectively. Was the US impressive? Sure. Was it the only one? No.

    2. You don’t convert factories over to making a different product instantaneously. It takes time. Even during WWII, retooling civilian plants for military production took time. Months. Willow Run took nearly a year to put in place. Once it was done, and it got efficient, it was putting our a B-24 bomber every hour. But it took almost a year to get the plant built, and another couple years of refinement and optimization until it was up to that rate.

    You’ll get your ventilators and masks. But it’s going to take time for factories to convert over, and then crank up to speed. At least a month or two. And already Cuomo is complaining that in a month or two, NYC will be past its peak, and won’t need them.

    So, as a factory owner, do you shut down your current production line, retool to something new, then start producing the new item, in the knowledge that by the time you start producing the new item (~2 months) people are saying they won’t need it anymore?

    1. Bob from Ohio
      April.6.2020 at 4:37 pm

      He’s just like all those fools who scream Defense Production Act! and expect ventilators to emerge the next day. Magical thinking about pieces of paper.

  18. M L
    April.6.2020 at 4:34 pm

    There’s plenty about the government to criticize of course. Mostly their MO going back decades.

    It’s Time to Track the FDA’s Death Toll

    https://mises.org/wire/its-time-track-fdas-death-toll

  19. Dr. Ed
    April.6.2020 at 4:35 pm

    Not to confuse anyone with facts, but:

    ATF Bureaucrats (union protected) are why there is no hand sanitizer — they are insisting that the alcohol be denatured, for tax reasons, and that will DESTROY the distiller’s bottling equipment. Hence they have to make it by hand, in very small amounts.

    That’s not Trump.

    I’m no fan of the son-in-law, but he is right — the national stockpile was the national DEFENSE stockpile, for CBW attacks — it started with a stockpile of chemical warfare antidotes. It was NOT intended to be free stuff for the states.

    Three, we are a FEDERAL REPUBLIC — the STATES are responsible for health and safety in their states. Not the Feds — or every “Medical” Marijuana “Patient” would be doing hard time.

    Fourth, I’m damn glad that people exercising emergency powers do not do so with excess. I’d never thought I’d have to explain that to someone who worked for the Cato Institute, though.

    And Fifth, I STILL think we are overreacting. The data we have so far is garbage, and it’s all hysteria. Sorry — people die, we all will someday. And a lot of people dying of the flu are being comingled in this hysteria.

    And we have destroyed our economy — for what????

  20. Bob from Ohio
    April.6.2020 at 4:35 pm

    “there were lots of starts and stops and trials and errors”

    Yet you expect a perfect response in a couple of months here? Foolishness from an apparent fool.

    Worst Post Ever.

Please to post comments