The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 5, 1982
4/5/1982: Justice Abe Fortas dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/5/1982: Justice Abe Fortas dies.
Offbeat options for waiting out the apocalypse.
A new study in Lancet Infectious Diseases makes a somewhat lower estimate
Early and wide testing helps curtail the epidemic while casting light on the prevalence and lethality of the virus.
Rules designed to keep alcohol safe for children are slowing down production of a product that’s in short supply.
Students who would have graduated this spring can start practicing medicine immediately.