Bleg for Vermont Local Counsel
Vermont Surpeme Court case this week
Would any lawyers admitted in Vermont be interested in serving as local counsel for an amicus brief to be filed Friday in the Vermont Supreme Court?
The case is State v. Misch, and involves a facial challenge to a recent ban on standard magazines over 10 rounds. The brief will address the legal history of the right to arms in Vermont.
If you are interested, please email me at: david@i2i.org.